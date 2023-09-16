A Vietnam War prisoner of war, held for a decade by the North Vietnamese, returns home to find that his wife has moved on and his country has changed beyond recognition — including the values he believed he had been fighting for. The stuff of opera?
In fact, this is the true story of Col. Floyd James “Jim” Thompson, America’s longest-held prisoner of war, captured in 1964 and released in 1973, chronicled in Tom Philpott’s 2001 book “Glory Denied” — which American composer Tom Cipullo turned into a 2007 hit opera of the same name.
“In itself, the story is very nuanced and powerful,” explains conductor Filippo Ciabatti. “It immediately sets up the opera to have a strong impact on the audience.
“So the piece as a whole has really the great quality of being able to encapsulate and to incorporate greatly dramatic moments which mainly depict the difficulties and neuroses of all these characters, particularly of Jim, but also of everyone else around him, and all the difficulties all these other characters in different ways had to go through — and at the same time, there are moments of great lyricism, of great tenderness.”
Opera Company of Middlebury will present “Glory Denied,” an opera in two acts, music and libretto by Cipullo, fully staged with orchestra and English supertitles, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, Sept. 27 and 29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. Ciabatti, OCM music director, will conduct, with Alexandra Dietrich stage directing.
Nobody wins
“Now that we’re in the 21st century, every location that is creating new operas wants to see storylines that are approachable and have potentially been experienced by the audience,” Dietrich said.
“This is as timely as they come because, even though it represents one family’s experience during the Vietnam War and sees a return to a country that’s already seen a counterculture reformation in a sense, returning and finding a totally different country than when he went to war can be experienced through a lens of someone who has been in a different conflict.”
Cipullo tells the tale with two pairs of singer-actors — Jim and Alyce before the war and Jim and Alyce after — and they go back and forth, some memory and some contemporary.
“I think Tom Cipullo has done a gorgeous job of tracking how the brain reveals different memories or protects from trauma, really highlighting the post-traumatic stress disorder that our main character Jim Thompson experiences as a result of Vietnam,” Dietrich said.
When Jim left for Vietnam, his wife was about to give birth to their fourth child. After a few years, with no news, Alyce began a new life and sought to have him declared dead.
“We really do get to see that there are different forms of being in prison,” Dietrich said. “For me, looking at the story through the eyes of Alyce, I have just as much compassion and empathy for her journey in raising a family alone, the unknown of ‘Is my husband returning from war?’ but also in the confines of when she does decide to move on with her life, the blowback that comes with that, and the lack of understanding on a large scale because she ends up being so known to the public, it’s a very human response. Do you pause your life because of what you do or do not know? Or do you do what you think is best for you and your four children?
“We see her navigating these strictures of marriage, the strictures of society’s norms and what was changing in the norms — and then owning that decision when confronted with her concern,” Dietrich said. “The weight of the story is navigated so the audience is going to fully understand how nobody wins in this story — and that everybody has to have their eyes on survival through very extreme odds.”
Italian opera and jazz
The music benefits from Cipullo’s dual heritage, Italian-American on his mother’s side.
“Hence his love of melody, and the singable arias or moments in the opera,” Ciabatti said. “At the same time, the fact that his father was a jazz musician, brings the element of the rhythm and sense of composition in general. Both elements are constantly alternating in the opera.”
Rather than the 16-instrument orchestration, the Middlebury production will employ the version for nine: flute, clarinet, horn, percussion, harp, piano, violin, viola and cello.
“The score is extremely difficult,” Ciabatti said. “But all of this complexity is never gratuitous, never done for the sake of doing it. It’s always to underscore the words in their natural form. So, there is a real sense of singing actors in this opera to try to get the message across — both musically and dramatically.
“You can see that the composer is still trying to assert the tradition of opera,” Ciabatti said. “In other words, he is treating the singers as singers. There is an interest in singers being valued for their instrument.”
H
yperreal / surreal
Interestingly, Cipullo gave no directions as to the staging. Douglas Anderson, the opera company’s founder and artistic director, is designing the set.
“I had a wonderful conversation with Doug bout how can we support both the hyperreal and surreal with our stage layout,” Dietrich said.
The resulting plan is for four levels that are slightly separated.
“They are going to be treated in a way that is very much reminiscent of a deconstructed American flag — without the star field, just the bars,” Dietrich said. “And the way that they’re going to be treated color temperature-wise is also very indicative of what prisoners in Hanoi would have worn.
“It’s a way of simulating that the world Jim left behind when he went to war isn’t the world he’s returning to — in a less literal way.”
/ jim.lowe
@rutlandherald.com