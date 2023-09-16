A Vietnam War prisoner of war, held for a decade by the North Vietnamese, returns home to find that his wife has moved on and his country has changed beyond recognition — including the values he believed he had been fighting for. The stuff of opera?

In fact, this is the true story of Col. Floyd James “Jim” Thompson, America’s longest-held prisoner of war, captured in 1964 and released in 1973, chronicled in Tom Philpott’s 2001 book “Glory Denied” — which American composer Tom Cipullo turned into a 2007 hit opera of the same name.

