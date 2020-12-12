In 1966, when Tom McNeil, a sophomore at Michigan State University, enrolled in a course on piano tuning, he had no clue piano tuning and repair would become a crucial part of his life story.
McNeil, the founder and co-owner with his wife Liz Fitzgerald of Vermont Piano Restorations in Barre Town, has been tuning and restoring pianos for more than 50 years.
“I’ve been caring for fine pianos since 1967” is his business slogan. He runs his business from the garage and basement of his home.
“When I was a music student at Michigan State there was an experimental course offered in piano tuning. I signed up. My teacher, the staff piano technician, turned out to be a leading researcher in the history of tuning, which I found very interesting. I continued working with him for three years, while finishing my degree in music education,” he said.
His initial plan was to become a choral music teacher. But fate and the U.S. Army draft had other plans for him. When he left the army, he started repairing pianos and has been at it ever since.
The first several years he worked in Michigan. After that he spent 10 years at SUNY Fredonia School of Music, where he serviced 240 pianos. He moved to Barre in 1995 when his then-wife Gail was hired as director of the Barre Opera House.
Although he credits the piano-tuning course as the tipping point for his interest in working with pianos, his love for the craft predates his college years.
“My fascination with musical instruments began much earlier, when I was 8 years old. Our church was having a large new pipe organ installed, a process that took several weeks. I’d stop by the church every day on my way home from school to inspect the progress and pester the craftsmen. When it came time for tuning and voicing the thousands of pipes they asked me to sit at the keyboard, actually three keyboards, and press the keys, one at a time, as they called out the various notes and adjusted each pipe. This I was prepared to do, being a second-year piano student who knew the names of the keys. I’m pretty sure this experience is what started me on my eventual career path,” he said.
Vermont Piano Restorations offers three related services. The first is service call work, mostly tuning pianos in homes, schools and churches. Second is concert work, preparing pianos in concert halls and recording studios for various performances. The third service is restoration work, which involves entirely dismantling a piano, replacing or repairing all its components and reassembling the 5,000 moving parts.
“This can result in a piano as good as new or perhaps better, ready to serve another generation of pianists. The idea is to achieve maximum efficiency and perfect uniformity from note to note,” he said.
Restoration projects can take several months. “As you might imagine, this work is pretty expensive, sometimes as much as ($25,000 or $30,000). Only the finest quality grand pianos justify that kind of expense. These pianos can have replacement values in the ($40,000 to $100,000) range,” he said.
Most of his work is limited to about an hour’s drive from Barre.
For the past 23 summers, except for this pandemic year, McNeil has serviced the 48 grand pianos at Adamant Music School.
McNeil is a member of the Piano Technicians Guild. PTG has a series of rigorous examinations including written, practical and tuning testing.
“The restoration field requires knowledge, skills and experience beyond this level. There are few enough of us engaged in this specialized work. We don’t have formalized certification, although that may be coming in the future,” he said.
McNeil tunes mostly by ear.
“I’ve owned and used several electronic-tuning devices, mostly for research and analysis purposes. However, when actually tuning pianos, I work entirely aurally, that is, by ear. Pianos vary quite a bit in their acoustic arrangements. So the tuning requires some very sophisticated compromises to produce a fine result.”
He went on: “The ear and brain can optimize these compromises for each particular piano. An electronic-tuning device in capable hands can help with these compromises, too, and also result in a fine tuning. But for me, the electronic-tuning device substitutes a visual display for what our ears and brain do.”
He concluded: “It feels like ‘painting by numbers’ to me; kind of takes the musical fun out of it. A good and well-trained ear is very important to evaluate the results of the tuning. Good hearing is also essential to evaluate details of tone quality, and to trouble-shoot many mechanical and acoustic problems.”
Pianos are quite sensitive to variations in humidity. Temperature is a factor, too, but humidity is paramount, McNeil said.
“In Vermont, we give pianos a particularly rough ride, with dryness during the heating season and high humidity in summer. Anything we can do to even this out results in better tuning stability and potentially much longer service life. In my shop, I strive for 40% minimum humidity in winter, and a maximum of 50% in summer. It takes careful attention to achieve this, but it can be done for all but a few of the most extreme days. I urge my clients to get a digital hygrometer (humidity gauge). ... I recommend my clients first see what they can do to control the whole room or whole house. Room-type humidifiers and dehumidifiers can be a big help. That may be a better and cheaper approach,” he said.
McNeil has no plans to retire anytime soon.
“My career has presented me with some marvelous musical experiences including working with my fair share of famous and less famous musicians. I’ve tuned for thousands of concerts, big and small. Then there’s the privilege of meeting and forming friendships with many, many wonderful clients. For me this has been an ideal calling and it’s kept me out of trouble for over half a century so far,” he said.
