When the temps start to dip, it’s a sure sign that the live music action in nightclubs and concert halls starts to heat up — and this fall’s lineup delivers a plethora of pop music options. Here’s a look at some noteworthy shows:
Sunday, Sept. 29: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi — One of the most compelling artists in roots music, North Carolina multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens was last year dubbed a MacArthur “Genius.” The acclaimed banjoist, fiddler and founding member of the Grammy-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops was recognized by the MacArthur Foundation for her work “reclaiming African-American contributions to folk and country music and bringing to light new connections between music from the past and the present.”
Giddens, 42, performs with Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi in support of their duo album, “There is No Other,” released in May.
“It’s all about movement, for both of us,” said Giddens to the Irish Times about the album. “If you look at our range of instruments, where they’ve come from and how they’ve traveled across the world, it’s pretty amazing.”
Rhiannon Giddens performs with Francesco Turrisi at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Flynn Center main Stage, Burlington. Tickets are $25-$55; call 802-863-5966 or go online to www.flynntix.org.
Sunday, Sept. 29:
Whitney — One of the most buzzed-about bands in indie rock following the release of its widely lauded 2016 debut album, “Lights Upon the Lake,” Chicago-based Whitney returns to Burlington in support of its much-anticipated sophomore album, “Forever Turned Around.”
Released in August, the stunning album finds the band in top form yet again. “The songs may not be as individually memorable this time around, but it’s perhaps the better full album,” said Paste. “And boy, will it keep you warm throughout fall into winter.”
The seven-piece group, which is built around the core duo of guitarist Max Kakacek and singer/drummer Julien Ehrlich, has long been a full-fledged band. “We’ve become such a well-toured band,” says Ehrlich in press materials, “and developed this groove that you can hear it all over the LP.”
Whitney and opener Hand Habits perform at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $23 (all ages); call 877-987-6487 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Thursday, Oct. 3:
Wynonna & the Big Noise — Called “the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline” by Rolling Stone, Wynonna Judd brings her band the Big Noise to Rutland Thursday for a rare area appearance. One of the most popular and respected country stars of her time, Judd was earlier this year signed to the esteemed Anti indie label, and recently released a killer single, “The Child,” featuring indie singer-songwriter Cass McCombs.
Wynonna & the Big Noise performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Paramount Theatre, Rutland. Tickets are $45-$65; call 802-775-0903 or go online towww.paramountvt.org.
Thursday, Oct. 3:
Charlie Parr — Rootsy Minnesota singer-songwriter Charlie Parr performs in support of his brand-new self-titled album, released on Friday. The album, his 15th, is a collection of new songs and new studio versions of classics and audience favorites.
A follow-up to his spellbinding 2017 album, “Dog,” the raw recording follows a freak accident less than a year ago that forced him to relearn how to play guitar.
“Part of the effect of the accident was a reaffirming of what’s really important to me,” says Parr in press materials. “That’s not a music career — it’s just making music.”
Charlie Parr and opener Zack DuPont & Matt DeLuca perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, S. Burlington. Tickets are $12 (all ages); call 877-987-6487 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Saturday, Oct. 5:
Belizbeha — Popular mid-‘90s acid-jazz band Belizbeha reunites to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a show at Higher Ground. The band has reunited on several occasions, including the 2018 and 2014 Discover Jazz Festivals at Burlington’s Waterfront Park in addition to a 2009 show on the Flynn main stage.
“We all feel so lucky and blessed to still have fans buying tickets to see us play 25 years later!” said charismatic Belizbeha MC Fattie B., aka Kyle Thompson, via email.
Belizbeha and opener Purple: The Prince Hits – Unplugged & Stripped performs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $25 (all ages): call 877-987-6487 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
