The sky crackles over the landscape in Bunny Harvey’s two-panel painting “Listening, You See.” Lines and swirls may bring to mind traces of bird flight, buzzing insects, gusts of wind, waves of sound and unseen energy of the atmosphere’s elements.

Next to Harvey’s painting stands a sculpture of brass and steel, a pyramidal frame atop a wooden block, Bruce Campbell’s “Alchemy.” Turn the crank of this kinetic sculpture and gears and axles move small spheres surrounding a central rotating orb. Some revolve in individual orbits, others move metronomically, all tracing paths through space.

