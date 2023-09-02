The sky crackles over the landscape in Bunny Harvey’s two-panel painting “Listening, You See.” Lines and swirls may bring to mind traces of bird flight, buzzing insects, gusts of wind, waves of sound and unseen energy of the atmosphere’s elements.
Next to Harvey’s painting stands a sculpture of brass and steel, a pyramidal frame atop a wooden block, Bruce Campbell’s “Alchemy.” Turn the crank of this kinetic sculpture and gears and axles move small spheres surrounding a central rotating orb. Some revolve in individual orbits, others move metronomically, all tracing paths through space.
Harvey, who lives in Tunbridge, and Campbell, of Brattleboro, are two of the 23 artists in “Traces: Vermont Artists Explore the Elemental” that opens at the Kents’ Corner State Historic Site Friday, Sept. 8. This year’s Art at the Kent exhibition continues through Sunday, Oct. 8, and includes opening and closing celebrations, artist talks, art cafés, workshops and “Words Out Loud” poetry readings.
“Traces” are revealed throughout the show. Traces of memories, architectural traces, traces of seasons, traces on the land and in nature, traces of processes of creating, traces of transformations — viewers will find layers of direct and subtle traces in the artwork indoors and outdoors.
Art at the Kent, a once-a-year exhibition, is a 15-plus year tradition. For one month, this landmark site, dormant the rest of the year, opens its doors and grounds to present a dynamic new show of contemporary Vermont art.
The magic of shaping this always spectacular exhibition is brought about by Art at the Kent’s three co-curators, Cornelia Emlen, Allyson Evans and David Schütz, all of Calais. The curators note that the property itself, in its raw state of preservation, acts as the fourth curator with its labyrinthine rooms, unexpected wall colors and textures of 19th-century landscape.
The site and buildings were the longtime home and center of businesses of the Kent family. The oldest bit, the 1830 house, is flanked by the handsome late 1830s brick Georgian-style hotel and tavern on one side and 1854 general store on the other.
In the 1940s, Louise Andrews Kent embarked on restoration and preservation of the property to become a museum. Owned by the Vermont Historical Society, the seasonal museum opened in 1953 and operated into the 1980s. It was transferred to the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation in 1991.
The Kent buildings have a rare quality of showing their history. Cracked plaster walls above the store have handwritten notes on business conducted there; a section of 19th-century formal wallpaper still hangs near the main stairway. Split lath — the wood underlying plaster — is exposed in many rooms, adding its palette and texture to the mix.
Every year, the show features a new group of artists — artists never repeat.
The curators maintain and update lists of Vermont artists, reaching out to possible participants many months in advance. Themes emerge as they work with the artists.
“It’s not really forethought — its more fore-vision, having an idea of visual connections. The show has a distinct meaning even before it is named,” said Evans.
A single artist is not exhibited in a single space, their artworks mingle, illuminating each other and in dialogue with the building. H. Keith Wagner’s sculpture with fragments of aged barbed wire in a wooden post connects to Laura Heijn’s farm-inspired landscapes of receding winter; Brandon photographer Don Ross’ large-scale closeup images of lichens on rock open micro-macro conversations with Middlebury photographer Caleb Kenna’s drone-facilitated aerial views of Vermont landscapes.
“There are always discoveries that happen along the way that are joyful surprises that we would never have sought out, but we stumble into,” Emlen said.
Soft muted colors, repetitive patterns and marks, and the architectural inspiration of Barre artist Athena Petra Tasiopolous’ encaustics are stunningly rich in connections to the Kent. Tasiopolous’ pieces embrace past and present, drawing on memories of partially demolished row houses she recalls in Philadelphia.
A fantastic selection of furniture by Johnny Swing, of Brookline, adds to the dynamic of the Kent as a place that was lived and worked in — his materials and designs a counterpoint to expectations of historic buildings as staid. A pair of startlingly comfortable chairs “upholstered” in glass jars frame a fireplace, another of woven bands of crushed aluminum foil accompanies a side table with metal baseball bat legs.
Fiber art is well represented with three rug hookers. Jennifer Davey, of Post Mills, brings together felting and hooking, in works that include consideration of the vulnerability of the natural world. Ed O’Keeffe, of Thetford Hill, designs and hooks detailed abstract works — his “Blue Desert” brings together petroglyph-like makings with abstracted landscape.
Colors and textures recur in East Calais artist Piper Rexford’s poignant hooked “Rug of Remembrance” — coral pink, silky lavender, a tweedy green, the off white of damask napkins. The piece is in the Boucherouite style — a Moroccan Arabic term for hooking using torn and reused clothing. Rexford used scarves and attire from three beloved friends, who died in 2020. In the corner blocks are white-on-white sets of initials — the artist’s and the friends’. These traces of Rexford’s friends are palpable in the material, the design and the hand of the maker.
This year Art at the Kent also features The Center for Cartoon Studies in a spotlight exhibition in its Miniature Museum.