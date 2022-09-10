Three of Jamaica’s most compelling reggae artists team up when Protoje, Jesse Royal and Lila Iké join forces on Sept. 18 at the Higher Ground Ballroom on the “Lost in Time Tour.”

Protoje, who National Public Radio called “a not-so-secret treasure who’s been a vital force in the reggae revival movement,” performs in advance of a new album. “Third Time’s the Charm,” his sixth studio album, is scheduled for release Sept. 23.

