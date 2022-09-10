Three of Jamaica’s most compelling reggae artists team up when Protoje, Jesse Royal and Lila Iké join forces on Sept. 18 at the Higher Ground Ballroom on the “Lost in Time Tour.”
Protoje, who National Public Radio called “a not-so-secret treasure who’s been a vital force in the reggae revival movement,” performs in advance of a new album. “Third Time’s the Charm,” his sixth studio album, is scheduled for release Sept. 23.
The album — the second to be released in partnership with Proteje’s label, In.Digg.Nation Collective, and RCA Records — is a follow-up to his 2020 album “In Search of Lost Time.” Protoje’s 2018 album “A Matter of Time” was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.
The new record “concludes this trilogy of albums that directly focus on my study of time and how important it is to make sure what you’re doing is fulfilling you in every way,” says Protoje, 41, in a news release.
“Sonically, it’s a bit more reggae than my last, even though reggae is always the root. I had some fun implementing all the sounds I’ve grown to love.”
Opening the show at Higher Ground is rising reggae artist Lila Iké, 28, who Protoje had been mentoring under his label, and is now included as an artist on the label deal with RCA Records.
Recently spotlighted by Apple Music as one of its featured artists for The Future of Black Music Campaign, Iké performs in support of her acclaimed 2020 debut EP “The ExPerience.”
“With haunting vocals and poignant lyrics, Jamaica native Lila Iké is among a new wave of talented women taking over the island,” said Spin, which included her as one of the Most Interesting Artists of 2020.
Also on the potent triple-bill is Jesse Royal, 33. One of reggae’s most prominent voices, the Jamaican reggae star garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album earlier this year for his lauded 2021 sophomore album “Royal.”
Brooklyn Vegan called it “an instantly-satisfying album that just hits harder with each listen,” with “razor-sharp grooves, glistening atmosphere, triumphant horns and an arsenal of catchy hooks.”
