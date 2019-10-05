According to the Vermont Jazz Center website, “It came as a big surprise when New Orleans trumpeter Nicholas Payton agreed to play the Jazz Center, but only because he chose to perform as a duo with French vocalist Cyrille Aimée.” Just trumpet and voice on stage?
“She has a looper,” assured Payton, a Grammy Award-winning trumpet sensation. “I play all the instruments — trumpet, keys, bass — and we often sound like a full band.”
The two noteworthy jazz musicians will join forces Oct. 12 at the Vermont Jazz Center in Brattleboro, a duo collaboration that the New Orleans-based artists recently embarked upon. Downbeat magazine praised a recent show at a funky club called SideBar NOLA, which was part of a monthly series organized by the French-born jazz chanteuse Aimée in her adopted hometown.
“Payton, alternating between Fender Rhodes, trumpet and acoustic bass, accompanied Aimée’s vocals for a crowd that entirely filled the small club and had people standing outside the doors just to hear the music,” said Downbeat.
The set featured such standards as “After You’ve Gone,” “All of Me” and “How Deep is the Ocean?” with Aimée using a looper “to record vocal tracks, play them back and scat over them as Payton crafted a funk groove that brought the crowd to its feet,” according to Downbeat, adding: “The approach the two musicians took was fresh, featuring plenty of scatting from Aimée and strong solos by Payton as he moved smoothly among instruments.”
Payton, 46, a New Orleans native known for his virtuosic trumpet playing and multi-instrumental versatility, has evolved a singular approach to live performance, supplementing his trumpet playing with his own accompaniment on piano and Fender Rhodes.
Payton’s live prowess is aptly captured on a stellar forthcoming live double-album with his trio, “Relaxin’ with Nick,” scheduled for release Oct. 25 on Smoke Session Records.
“As my music became more personal, the idea of just taking trumpet solos and standing on the side of the stage seemed a bit stale to me,” says Payton in press materials for the album. “Playing keys and accompanying myself allows me to be a part of the music in a more tangible way. It frees me up to play the music as I hear it, and puts me at the vanguard of creating a new technique in territory that is largely uncharted. It gives me a different edge.”
Aimée, 35, performs in support of her recent album of Sondheim songs, “Move On: A Sondheim Adventure,” released just before her March show at Stowe’s Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center. Featuring 14 gems from across the Sondheim songbook, “Move On” is an inspired set that soars on the strength of Aimée’s obvious love of the material and her distinctive treatment of the dusty compositions.
The album, her ninth, marks a new chapter in Aimée’s noteworthy career as a winsome singer known for her impressive brand of gypsy jazz, her nimble and agreeable style, and her effervescent appeal — in 2013, the Wall Street Journal dubbed her and fellow French-American singer Cécile McLorin Salvant as “among the most promising jazz singers of their generation.” It’s her first since disbanding her longtime band, and her first since moving from Brooklyn to New Orleans — which, following an unexpected breakup, she had to do alone.
At the Vermont Jazz Center, the sum will no doubt be greater than the parts when Payton and Aimée revisit their distinctive duo approach.
“Cyrille is a complete musician,” Payton told Downbeat in an interview following their duo show in New Orleans. “What she does with the looper is entertaining, sure, but the fact that she hears all the parts orchestrally is pretty brilliant.
“She’s also a true improviser, which is rare these days,” added Payton. “Her processing speed is fast, so when she hears something, she can jump on it and take it to another level instantaneously.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.