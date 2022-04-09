After four years, a COVID-19 cancellation, and two different casts, at long last the Middlebury Community Players will present “Tuck Everlasting, The Musical” at Middlebury Town Hall Theater April 14-16.
If you know the story, in tranquil Tree Gap, New Hampshire, Winnie Foster dreams of a life of adventure. But when she learns the secret of the mysterious Tuck family who drank from the fountain of youth inadvertently, she faces a life-changing choice — return to her normal life or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.
The musical is based on the novel by Natalie Babbitt which sold millions of copies, but this production tells the story in a new light, with music and dance in the adaptation by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle and score by Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen.
“It’s a really sweet story,” said director Kristen Ginsburg, “and the musical lightens things up. There’s some really funny moments, and comedy embedded in the way that the characters relate to one another.”
Co-producer Mary Longey said Ginsburg had been wanting to do the show for years, even before COVID shut it down in 2020.
“When she came to the board with the idea of this show it was great because it had an appeal to young people, but it wasn’t a kids’ show. It had some challenging and interesting themes and the music was great,” Longey said.
“I’ve always loved the book,” Ginsburg said. “And (then) I found out that it was a musical. It is slightly different from the book, but the core story is the same.”
“It’s a rich and meaningful story,” Ginsburg added, “with various existential themes about life and death and living life to the fullest, being fully alive. It’s interesting for kids as well as for adults. I really love shows that you walk away from thinking about.”
After assembling a creative team, holding auditions and securing a cast in 2019, it all fell apart with COVID, and they weren’t able to revive it until now.
“We’ve had two different casts work on this show,” Ginsburg said. “We had started prior to the pandemic and gone through 2½ months of rehearsals and got shut down. It’s been a long process.”
Bringing it to life on stage meant the team had to come up with all kinds of innovative ways to portray the magic of the story, Longey said, including a scene with a boat which has to turn around and go back, a mechanical frog, and a set with multiple levels to portray the different houses and settings in the story.
“A lot of it will be suggested,” Longey said. “The whole team has put together a really exciting show with great dance, great music, terrific actors and a great vision from Kristin, who’s had this dream for almost four years to put this show on stage.”
Sixteen-year-old Sarah Heath who plays Winnie said, “One of the things that really popped out to me about the character Winnie was how energetic and carefree she is. I love her spunk and her outlook on life, always trying to find the next adventure. When I am getting into character I try to think of how energetic and innocent 11-year-olds are and then put my version of Winnie in that. (It) is such a fun role to play.”
“It’s a sweet story that’s life-affirming and so interesting on so many levels, in terms of how we think about life and death, and what it means to live, and the question: If you could live forever would you want to?” Ginsburg added. “It’s very exciting to see it all come together and to be able to share the show with the world now.”
