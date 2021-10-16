When Erika Schmidt was in graduate school she realized she had to find a way to integrate the two distinct life paths that were calling her simultaneously — her work as a visual artist and her work and traditional training in dance and music.
“I couldn’t separate them anymore,” she said by phone recently.
So she started to work multi-dimensionally, across mediums, working with dancers and non-dancers, and with multi-generations to create pieces that had rich layers of content and different modes of expression.
“Ever since then I’ve dedicated myself to making engaging and meaningful live performance that in my view, blurs the boundaries to visual and performing art,” she said.
Schmidt is executive director at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill in Poultney and recently created a live performance titled “Twelve Dancers (Works-in-Progress)” which will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
In Schmidt’s style, the “Twelve Dancers” performance draws from different elements including a short dance film called “Dance Thread,” dance routines titled “Changing Currents” (a trio), and a third piece called “Islands of Awareness,” a choreographic collaboration with original video music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and recordings from Workstatt by the Pawlet Performance Project.
“It’s a program with three parts,” Schmidt explained. “It begins with a 14 minute dance video that was also a group project involving 16 dancers, (all of whom) had been my students at one time.”
For this video they collaborated from as far away as New York, Iowa, and California on the film in which one dancer builds upon the sequence of choreography from the previous.
“So it’s like a thread that’s all connected by the beginning and ending posture,” Schmidt said. “It was our first attempt at making a virtual dance piece together.”
The second piece in the program, “Changing Currents,” was choreographed by four women, and originally meant to be performed outdoors.
“They transformed it and now it’s in its third rendition,” Schmidt said.
The final part which is really the bulk of the concert is a 25-minute piece titled “Islands of Awareness” that Schmidt describes as having three distinct movements, each reflecting radically different states of mind.
“I’ve choreographed most of the dance material but the piece features the choreography of each and every member of the cast,” Schmidt said. “This kind of collaboration really translates into a stunning variation on dynamics.”
It also includes original video in the third piece that adds to the content in varied, sometimes subliminal, sometimes humorous ways.
“It serves as a visual backdrop for the dancers but it also is part of the content,” Schmidt said. “The music also adds another layer of meaning and complexity which helps to define each of these movements. The music is an important part of it; there’s live cello improvisation that goes over the video, so there are three audio components. It makes it really interesting and very tender.”
The performance runs around 50 minutes total, offering a glimpse into the portal of a world Schmidt set out to create years ago.
“My approach is to take all of my dance training and all the perspectives and richness of what I have learned,” she said. “People bring different perspectives and a freshness to live theater that is a mix of theater and dance.”
“There are so many perspectives,” she added. “I think it’s something the audience will be intrigued by and will enjoy and feel uplifted by. Ultimately that’s what we want to happen.”
