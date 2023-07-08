Twenty-five years after establishing itself as a premier festival destination in New Hampshire, Jerry Jam — started as an informal gathering of a few friends celebrating the life of late Grateful Dead guitar legend Jerry Garcia — moves from Bath, New Hampshire to the Pransky Farm in Cabot, the former home of the Manifestivus festival.

The three-day Jerry Jam will be held July 14-16 at the scenic 93-acre site, the family home of musician David Pransky, who hosted the beloved Manifestivus from 2002 to 2017.

