It’s not a rags to riches story, it’s better. The inspirational young dancers in the cast of Dance of Hope have transformed their lives from sleeping in the slums of Uganda to performing at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Dance of Hope founder, producer and Creative Director Herbert Kinobe, who goes by Chinobay, has been a Ugandan musician for many years, performing all over the world. In 2008, while on tour in the United States, he was introduced to M-LISADA, an organization whose slogan is “music to the rescue.”

janellefaignant@icloud.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.