A nightmare wakes someone up in the middle of the night and suddenly it’s unclear if it’s a dream or reality. Old friends who took divergent paths in life find themselves in similarly desperate situations. And a woman’s refrigerator retaliates after feeling taken for granted during lockdown.
These are some of the plays in Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre’s online festival of short plays, “Universal Love & Light,” live on Zoom at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. This event will also be recorded and a link will be made available.
“For this festival we let the directors pick what inspired them,” said Kristen Hixon, the Rutland community theater’s co-producing partner, who is also directing in the festival.
“The title of the festival is ‘Universal Love and Light’ so we were thinking uplifting. We wanted plays that were fun, nothing really heavy.”
Each of the six short plays presented runs about 10 minutes, all of them written by Vermont playwrights, directed by Vermont directors, and performed by Vermont actors.
Co-Producing Partner Sandra Stillman Gartner is directing “Waking Up” by Steve Wangh, about a couple in bed that wakes up in the middle of the night, unsure if they’re in a dream or not. Gartner explained what drew her to it, “That whole concept of what’s real and what’s not.”
“The different levels of where the actors had to go was pretty interesting,” she added.
Festival coordinator Alex Nicosia is directing a comedic monologue, “A Message from My Refrigerator,” by Leslie Becker.
“It’s essentially a refrigerator confronting her owner and the subsequent fallout of the owner not relying on the refrigerator anymore since lockdown has ended,” Nicosia said. “The refrigerator feels neglected and like it’s not needed anymore.”
Portraying an inanimate object by an actor was a unique challenge and Nicosia said it was done “through a very human perspective.”
“The actress embodies the refrigerator as if this was a woman in a relationship who was scorned,” he explained. “Not necessarily a romantic relationship, just two (people) who had this close friendship, then all of a sudden one of them grows cold.”
“It’s a really fun, kooky monologue about a refrigerator who is a human being so the audience will have to suspend its belief on the fact that it’s a refrigerator talking to an owner,” he said.
Hixon is directing “Vermont Raw Milk” by Shoshannah Boray, an excerpt from her full-length play “Strawberry Moon.” It’s the story of two men who were once close and now haven’t spoken in years. One is in New York City trying to make it as a director and the other is in Vermont with his wife, who inherited a strawberry farm. One is trying to reach the other, who is trying to avoid him.
“You really don’t know why he’s trying to connect so desperately,” Hixon said. “And the gentleman he’s trying to connect with is trying desperately to avoid him.”
“We did some improv work,” she said about her directing approach. “And (the actors) read the entire play ‘Strawberry Moon’ (for) background. They wanted to know, ‘Why are we avoiding each other, and what transpired and what’s going on now?’”
“I like the set up of it,” Hixon added about what drew her to the script. “I like the title (and) the banter between the two guys.”
The six directors chose these plays from a selection of about 25. The festival was originally planned to be performed live on stage, but as result of continuing COVID concerns, VART made the decision last month to return to Zoom.
“It’s definitely a different kind of challenge to perform in a box,” Gartner said, “but I think last year people enjoyed it and we enjoyed doing it.”
