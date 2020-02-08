Vermont flutist Anne Janson and friends’ Valentine’s concerts will bring “Songs of Romance” to Middlebury College and the University of Vermont in Burlington. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Middlebury College’s Mahaney Arts Center (MAC); and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at the UVM Recital Hall on Redstone Campus.
Janson is a member of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra (VSO) and music instructor at both Middlebury College and the University of Vermont. Joining Janson will be pianist Annemieke Spoelstra McLane, harpist Rebecca Kauffman, and violist Stefanie Taylor.
Music includes the Flute Sonata by Serge Prokofiev (best known for his music for “Peter and the Wolf”) and Claude Debussy’s Trio for Flute, Viola, and Harp. Pairing with the Debussy Trio will be a newly written work by University of Vermont music professor and composer David Feurzeig.
“Short Songs,” by Feurzeig, are nostalgic in spirit and musical style, looking back to the Impressionist roots of the harp trio with just a subtle hint of post-modernism.”
Both performances are free and open to the public. Middlebury College’s Mahaney Arts Center is located at 72 Porter Field Road in Middlebury. The UVM Recital Hall is located at 392 S. Prospect St. in Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.