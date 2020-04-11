Last Monday, dozens of people from all over the state logged onto the videoconference platform Zoom to participate in an arts-centered virtual story circle, hosted by the Montpelier-based arts organization Community Engagement Lab.
If you aren’t familiar with a story circle, it’s exactly what it sounds like — a group of people in a circle sharing personal stories on a specific subject. It’s part group therapy, part creative brainstorming, designed to foster ties in the community, and excavate creative solutions.
“It’s an age-old construct,” said Community Engagement Lab Executive Director Paul Gambill. “And a powerful way to give people a voice.”
“Artists, teaching artists and arts administrators all over Vermont have seen their livelihoods extinguished in a matter of days,” he said. “The virtual story circle is a way to bring Vermont’s artists together to navigate changes during this unprecedented time.”
Nearly 50 artists and supporters of the arts participated, in groups of six or seven each, which enabled everyone to share their story.
“There are often moments of real intensity,” Gambill said. “People let their guard down in these situations.”
“We’ve heard so much from artists, how they’re in shock, every penny of their income has evaporated overnight, no indication of when it’s coming back, so there’s a lot of intensity out there right now around uncertainty and fear,” Gambill said. “And also some people have a capacity to plow ahead and think generatively, and that’s the benefit – getting to hear people share your pain and fears but also getting new ideas about how to go forward.”
The free event went up on the Community Engagement Lab website for registration late Saturday. Three days later it was filled to capacity.
“We didn’t think we’d have this strong of a response,” Gambill said. “I think it’s striking a chord.”
During the conference, each participant shared a personal story of an experience involving this pandemic that captured its significance for them. Later all participants returned to one virtual room to recap, and found that there were many similar threads in each group.
“(It) connects threads between how people are feeling, and some ideas about how people are moving forward and coping,” Gambill said. “It’s an opportunity to support each other at this seismic moment in history.”
“It also helps us know how to move our work forward at the Community Engagement Lab and how to support artists going forward,” he added, about the nonprofit that uses creative projects to help build stronger communities.
On Tuesday morning Gambill followed up saying he was pleased with the turnout of the event.
“There was a real positive sense of people having an opportunity to share things that in a group setting that was meaningful for them,” he said.
Among the common threads in each group — gratitude for living in Vermont and the tight communities here; a recurring theme of rising to the occasion; and getting creative as an essential element to succeeding at the challenges.
“Several groups mentioned the pandemic has shined a spotlight on what really matters right now,” Gambill said. “Everything has slowed down for many people, and given space to reevaluate their lives. So it’s an opportunity to reassess priorities.”
Future virtual story circles are in the works, which Gambill says will focus on taking action coming out of the pandemic. “That’s going to be a challenge when we finally have that opportunity, but the arts are great at that, so we need to be organizing how we’re going to be helping Vermont come back to life.
“In general I was pleasantly surprised by the energy and passions that were shared. People saw this time as a pause, an opening into which new things were entering,” Gambill said. “It was a big success and we’re going to do it again.”
