Nearly everyone in Vermont is taking a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, financially and psychologically. No sector has been hit harder than the arts, which many see as a luxury, and where secure full-time employment isn’t common.
An Americans for the Arts study that broke down financial losses by state found that the 140 Vermont organizations that participated, only three weeks into the crisis, reported losses of close to $2 million.
“The need is staggering out there,” explained Karen Mittelman, executive director of the Vermont Arts Council.
“And it’s not just a theater that closes that loses its audience that it’s depending on for revenue; it’s an entire town losing revenue,” she said. “There was a staggering number I saw from the director at Dorset (Theatre Festival) where the year-round population of their town is under 2,000; during the summer season their season productions bring in 15,000 people.
“So, imagine the impact on all the shops and restaurants and little businesses losing that 15,000 people who aren’t going to be there this summer,” Mittelman said.
Since 1965, the VAC, a state and donation-supported quasi-state agency, has been the state’s primary provider of funding, advocacy and information for the arts. In addition to researching sources of assistance during the COVID-19 crisis, it has instituted support for individual artists in partnership with the New England Foundation for the Arts, and for arts organizations with the Vermont Community Fund.
Hit hardest are the individual artists, performing artists who have lost all performance possibilities due to the social distancing restrictions.
“A lot of them are teaching artists and the schools are closed and they’re no longer being employed in residencies that they were counting on to pay their bills,” Mittelman said. “When we announced the Rapid Response Artist Relief Fund, in one week we had 183 applications from artists across Vermont.”
The fund was forced to close down because of its “success,” but reopened for applications Wednesday.
The news isn’t all doomsday. Vermont’s artists, used to fighting for survival, have found some amazing and creative ways to keep going. One of Mitteleman’s favorites came from Putney’s renowned Yellow Barn Music Festival.
“They are taking their music festival, which they can’t hold in-person, on the road on a U-Haul truck,” she said. “Imagine speakers on a U-Haul truck. And they’re going to nursing homes, hospitals, other places where people are isolated and are in need, and they’re broadcasting music from Beethoven to the Beatles from speakers up on top of this U-Haul truck — which I love!”
North Bennington has announced a unique community parade.
“Everybody was going to practice social distancing from their cars and there was going to be music and other shared festivities driving into town with each other in their cars,” Mittelman said.
In a more direct response, individual artists are making hand-dyed and hand-sewn masks and donating them to hospitals.
“I just ordered a package of handmade masks from a Vermont artist for my own family,” Mittelman said. “There is a whole range of really wonderful creative responses. Musicians are live-streaming concerts from their living rooms, making them available for free or as benefits to help organizations providing COVID-19 relief.”
While the main focus is immediate and urgent need, the arts council’s COVID-19 Arts Recovery Fund, in partnership with the Vermont Community Fund, also looks ahead.
“We realize we have to be thinking about the future,” Mittelman said. “We have to be thinking about if we want arts and culture to be there, when the worst of this pandemic is behind us and it’s time to heal and rebuild and recover. If we don’t help the arts sector now, some of those organizations aren’t going to survive. They’re going to close and they’re not going to be there when we need them to reopen.”
Although Mittelman has no idea what the future will bring, the VAC is helping artists and arts organizations prepare.
“We’re doing some virtual town halls; we’re doing information sessions,” she said. “For example, in the future, we’re going to do a conference call with the state epidemiologist to give advice to the arts organizations on what does reopening look like?
“Are we going to have one-third or one-quarter of the audience that we’re used to, sitting six, seven seats apart? What does it look like when we reopen our venues?” Mittelman said. “That’s as much as I can look into the future.”
As with most organizations, the arts council’s 11-member staff is working remotely.
“We’ve been working pretty much nonstop for the last five weeks to get grant money out the door as quickly as we can,” she said.
Mittleman is ensconced in rural Marshfield with her family, including her son who recently returned from the city.
“He escaped New York City, thank God,” she said. “And listening to him play guitar is the best moment of my day — what I do for peace.”
