Alexander String Quartet
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Alexander String Quartet, hailed by the Boston Globe for its “dream-come-true performances” restarts the concerts of the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 3 p.m. at South Church Hall. This event will open the 33rd season of the Classical Series.
The Alexander Quartet has performed worldwide and is now based in San Francisco. Chamber music lovers will enjoy a program of works by Haydn, Shostakovich and Beethoven.
Go online to www.nekclassicalseries.org for tickets or information. Face masks, vaccination and ID are required.
‘Illuminations Project’
BRANDON — At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Brandon Music will welcome the return of the Steven Kirby Quintet for a special performance of contemporary and mainstream jazz.
The Boston-based quintet will be performing Kirby’s “Illuminations Project” featuring vocalist Aubrey Johnson. This performance is one for all lovers of contemporary and mainstream jazz. The quintet includes Kirby’s arrangements and compositions, with Kirby on guitar, John Poniatowski on bass, Mike Connors on drums and Johnson.
Kirby describes his “Illuminations Project" as richly textured, multi-layered, ebullient and lyrical jazz with evocative and exciting compositions and stellar musicianship.
Tickets are $25 (dinner is also available for $35; reservations required); call 802-247-4295 or 802-282-8655, or go online to www.brandon-music.net to make reservations.
Drag queen stories
BRATTLEBORO — At 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Epsilon Spires will host an event featuring drag performers Emoji Nightmare and Nikki Champagne, who will read from a selection of children’s books including “C is for Country” by iconic gay rapper Lil Nas X and “Bodies are Cool,” an inclusive exploration of body positivity by graphic artist Tyler Feder.
“Because of our costumes and personas, we are basically storybook characters come to life,” says Emoji. “I think it adds a really fun and sparkly element to story hour, and the added layer of LGBTQ representation lets queer families feel welcomed in spaces they may otherwise not.”
Admission is free. Go online to www.epsilonspires.org for information.
Rhythm Nomads
PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts will present Rhythm Nomads at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. This marks the performing arts venue’s return to indoor programming, following its enormously successful Bandwagon Summer Series, which included performances at outdoor venues throughout Windham County.
Rhythm Nomads is a percussion-driven world music project, featuring Tony Vacca and his one-of-a-kind percussion spectacle; Senegalese griot and talking drum master Massamba Diop (whose drumming can be heard throughout the “Black Panther” soundtrack) and Jo Sallins, whose approach to the electric bass has been redefining the instrument for decades. From tradition to innovation, from village to city, from acoustic to electric, from ancient to contemporary, from Africa to America — it’s all woven into the experience when these three start to play.
Go online to nextstagearts.org for tickets or information. Proof of vaccination and masks are required for admission.
Jay Clayton jazz
BRATTLEBORO — Vocalist Jay Clayton will appear live at the Vermont Jazz Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, as part of a tour celebrating her 80th birthday. She will be accompanied by the Ray Gallon Trio with Ray Gallon on piano, Jay Leonhart on acoustic bass and Billy Drummond on drums.
Clayton is an adventurous singer whose training and repertoire are deeply rooted in jazz standards. Her dozens of recordings as a leader reveal a comfort with the Great American Songbook and an ability to swing like crazy. But when interpreting those standards, Clayton, a creative artist of the highest level, raises the bar.
Clayton and Gallon are esteemed instructors who have taught for over a decade at the VJC’s Summer Jazz Workshop. The VJC will welcome a 50% reduced-capacity audience to their venue (120 people).
Proof of vaccination and ID cards will be checked, masking and social distancing will be also be required. For those unable to attend in person, the concert will also be live streamed on the VJC’s website and Facebook page.
Tickets are $20-$40 sliding scale; go online to www.vtjazz.org for tickets or information. Proof of vaccination is required.
Poultney Music Jam
POULTNEY — Come join us in 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 24-Nov. 21 and Dec. 19, for an acoustic music jam at Stone Valley Arts, in the second floor gallery.
Bring your instruments, bring your voices, bring your ideas. Everyone will take turns, teaching each other new song numbers, and keeping it simple. Bluegrass jam rules apply but music isn’t limited to bluegrass. Rock, folk, blues and Americana are welcome, as long as everybody can join in. Feel free to bring lead sheets. This is an in-person event.
Donations are welcome. For questions, email bennett_lovett_graff@hotmail.com. If unvaccinated, please wear a mask. Stone Valley Arts is located at 145 E. Main St.
