Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
SVAC blues
MANCHESTER — From noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, the Southern Vermont Arts Center will host its first blues festival. “SVAC Presents the Blues” is co-organized by Paul E. Benjamin, founder and organizer of the North Atlantic Blues Festival, the largest of its kind on the East Coast. Featuring four iconic contemporary blues bands, this all-ages festival is a great way to celebrate the return of live music to SVAC’s Arkell Pavilion (930 SVAC Drive). The schedule is:
— Noon to 1:10 p.m.: Alexis P. Suter Band — Suter is the owner of that big, booming voice you can hear roaring out of Brooklyn into the heart of North America and beyond.
— 1:30 to 2:40 p.m.: Bruce Katz Band — While Blues is a very important part of his music, Katz’ music has more angles and influences, occupying a unique space where blues, "soul-jazz,” jam-band rock, and all aspects of Americana music collide into a style of original music all his own.
— 3 to 4:10 p.m.: James Armstrong Band — Born into a musical family in 1957 in Los Angeles, James Armstrong had blues music in his blood from the very start. He formed his first band in the seventh grade, and by age 17 he was touring the country.
— 4:30 to 6 p.m.: Johnny Rawls Band — Johnny Rawls is a soul-blues legend. He has been nominated for Soul Blues Male Artist eleven times, and received one nomination for Song of the Year.
Tickets are $35-$60; call 802-362-1405, or go online to www.svac.org for tickets or information.
Brown Bag Concerts
MONTPELIER — Montpelier Alive will present its free lunchtime concert series, the Hunger Mountain Co-op Brown Bag Summer Concert Series, at noon Thursdays, Aug. 5-9. All concerts will be presented in the courtyard of Christ Episcopal Church, 64 State St.:
— Aug. 5: Saboyouma
— Aug. 12: McCaffrey, Coane & Rowell
— Aug. 19: A2VT
— Aug. 26: The Larkspurs
— Sept. 2: The Revenants
— Sept. 9: KeRubo
Go online to www.montpelieralive.com for more information.
New Chaffee art
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center invites the community to its new exhibit, “Reflecting on the Past and Future,” which will be up until Sept. 10.
It features many talented artists, including photographer Jon Olender, artist Jen Rondinone, and more with a few surprises, as well.
Chaffee artist members will also have work on display and for sale in the upstairs galleries, as well as in the Gallery Shoppe that is filled with handmade treasures and gift ideas for any occasion.
Call 802-775-0356, or go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org for more information.
Community sing
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Concert Choir is planning an Outdoor Community Sing Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Brattleboro Music Center. The 4 p.m. event is free and open to all, although registration is required. The deadline to register is July 25.
The Concert Choir was in the midst of preparations for a performance of J.S. Bach's motet "Jesu, meine Freude" when in-person activities were shut down due to the pandemic. The August Community Sing will allow the Concert Choir to gather with the wider community to sing the piece together, 17 months later.
“We'll warm up as a group, rehearse some of the trickier passages, and then sing the piece together,” says Music Director Jonathan Harvey. “Bach's work is a potent combination of transcendent triumph and deep mourning - a powerful fit for our moment.”
For more information or to register, call the BMC, 802-257-4523 or email info@bmcvt.org.
Juice quenches
ST. JOHNSBURY — No matter what the weather holds, Dog Mountain will be hot this weekend with a free live performance by steamy Boston boy band, Juice. Hosted by Catamount Arts, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series will present Juice at 5 p.m. Sunday, August 1.
Funded in part by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation of Los Angeles, Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury brings people together through the power of free live music every Sunday night through Sept. 4.
Reflecting on touring and coming to terms with a new phase of life, Juice gathered its collective experiences into the 2019 EP, “you are simply magnificent.” The project confronts difficult and powerful emotions including loneliness, lost love, hopelessness and obsession.
Go online to www.catamountarts.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.