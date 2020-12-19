Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Mad River Chorale
WAITSFIELD — The Mad River Chorale will present its first-ever virtual concert, “Towards the Light,” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. The concert will be on the chorale’s website through January so those who can’t see it immediately will still have an opportunity to tune in.
Conductor Mary Jane Austin said, “Although I realize this won’t be possible for everyone, I hope many usual audience members, along with distant friends of the chorale and the singers themselves, will join together to watch this historic event, so we can capture the feeling of attending a concert together with family and friends.”
Austin has focused her belief in the critical need for music at this difficult time, to direct an intensive program of teaching the singers not just the songs on the program but also the technology to make their individual recordings of each piece so that video engineer Tim Joy, of Middlebury, could put them together into a holiday show.
Mad River Chorale has presented a December holiday concert every year since 1993. In this 28th year, the group was determined not to disappoint its loyal audience. The program will consist of a number of seasonal favorites performed by chorus members together and in small ensembles. There will still be the usual sing-along carols as well as the final group singing of the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah.”
Admission is free (but donations are appreciated); go online to madriverchorale.net for information or to tune in.
Boxing Day at Sandglass
PUTNEY — Join the Sandglass Theater family live from their kitchen at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, for a raucous performance of “Saint George and the Dragon” as only Sandglass can imagine it. (A recording will be available until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.)
This free live-stream event, which will be available on the Sandglass Facebook page and YouTube Channel, is excerpted from our “Almost Victorian Christmas” shows developed in the 1990s. The performance, which is appropriate for all ages, was inspired by Eric Bass’ collection of toy theater scripts and an evocative Victorian era print of a puppeteer crafting hand puppets from potatoes.
“The moment of joyful chaos is for every adult that said, 'don’t play with your food,' and every child that did anyway,” Eric Bass said.
Admission is free (but donations are appreciated); go online to sandglasstheater.org for information or to tune in.
Town Hall Jukebox
MIDDLEBURY — Christmas means music: choirs in churches, carolers on the street and performances in theaters. But because of COVID-19, we’re facing a season in which musicians and their music are stuck indoors.
The people at Town Hall Theater have cooked up a solution. They’ve gathered together videos of the area’s most popular musicians under the title “Holiday Jukebox,” which will be streaming online beginning Dec. 24.
The all-star lineup offers a wide range of musical styles: Clint Bierman Family, François Clemmons, Middlebury Congregational Church Choir, The Bengsons, Dayve Huckett & Molly McEachen, Maiden Vermont, Josh Panda and Ashley Betton, Honey in the Hive: The Bolton/Munkres Family Band, Nate Gusakov and Mindy Hinsdale Bickford.
Go online to www.townhalltheater.org for information. Tickets are $10.
Vermont band guide
BURLINGTON — Big Heavy World has launched a new interactive directory of Vermont’s bands and solo musicians.
The new band guide is searchable by state region, genre and artist. It was programmed by Warren Rich and Nick Floersch of Stone Environmental in Montpelier using Esri’s ArcGIS platform. Stone Environmental generously donated a great portion of the labor to develop the guide. The project is a pilot that — with future funding — will expand to become a guide to the other industries of Vermont’s music sector.
“We’re excited to help update the All-Vermont Band Guide and we hope Vermont’s bands will take advantage of this resource,” said Nick Floersch, senior web/GIS application specialist at Stone Environmental. “Our team worked hard to make sure the application is accessible and intuitive for users. Vermont is home to so many talented musicians and groups, and we want the All-Vermont Band Guide to be a reliable and engaging resource to help Vermonters discover more music and to support the musicians.”
Go online to bigheavyworld.com/band-guide for information, or to access the guide.
Virtual arts collective
BURLINGTON — Howard Center’s Arts Collective presents its newest exhibit “Connections,” a virtual art show. A virtual reception will be held at noon Jan. 7, when you can see the show, hear from the artists, ask questions, and connect with the arts community.
The exhibit includes the work of 16 artists, and features more than 30 works of art. The Howard Center Arts Collective works collaboratively to ensure that there are opportunities for artists with lived experience to connect, create and exhibit work. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Arts Collective members have continued to host weekly community calls to connect, discuss art and plan their first virtual art exhibit.
Go to howardcenter.org/art-show/ online to find the show.
