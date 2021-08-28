Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
The RobinsonsCABOT — Cabot residents and Americana-roots and folk duo, Susan and Dana Robinson will appear in concert 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 on the Cabot Village Common, on Main Street.
Dana and Susan Robinson blend old songs and new with a driving guitar, banjo groove and harmony vocals. Their latest album, “The Town That Music Saved” has been awarded a Times-Argus Tammie for Best Vermont Album of the Year, 2019. Seven Days writes, “Dana is a master storyteller, spinning his yarns with the precise skill of an artisan loom weaver.” Their compositions have been featured in Ken Burns’ “The National Parks, America’s Best Idea” and “The Dust Bowl.”
Admission is free; bring a lawn chair and a picnic, go online to www.cabotarts.org for more information.
Gypsy ReelBRANDON — After a long period of being shuttered, Brandon Music will reopen its doors to friends, guests and visitors at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 with a high-energy performance by Gypsy Reel.
The sensational Irish-American fusion band has won critical acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic and is also one of Brandon Music’s most popular groups having performed there annually until COVID caused closure. This show will feature the full five-piece band.
The line-up includes hot banjoist Claudine Langille, formerly of Touchstone, the sensational Irish-American fusion band that won critical acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic; Graham Parker, eclectic fiddler extraordinaire; Camille Parker, who has captivated the hearts of audiences across the globe with her mandolin, bodhran, and her singing in French, Spanish and English; young prodigy Silas Hamilton on standup bass and guitar; and Reagh Greenleaf of the County Down on percussion, bodhran and vocals. Gypsy Reel plays high energy, stirring music rooted in the Celtic tradition.
Tickets are $25. (A specialty three-course dinner is also available from 6 p.m. for $35; reservations required.) Call 802-247-4295 or 802-282-8655, or go online to www.brandon-music.net, to make your reservation.
Green Brothers BandPOULTNEY — The Front Porch Music Series at Stone Valley Arts presents the Green Brothers Band 6 to 7:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main St.
Based in Castleton, the Green Brothers Band has been performing as a group for over 20 years throughout New England and New York. The band’s repertoire includes an eclectic mix of jazz, blues, rock, r&b, reggae, and Latin fusion, as well as original compositions.
Featuring Josh Jakob on electric guitar and lead vocals, Bob Bizek on bass, Phil Lamy on drums and percussion, Dave McKenzie on trumpet, flugelhorn and percussion, and Harry Drum on saxophone, flute and percussion, the band’s unique blend packs a cool, funky, soul-stirring punch to standards, cover tunes and originals.
Go online to www.stonevalleyarts.org for more information.
Oshima BrothersST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts will host musical prodigies the Oshima Brothers as part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
Maine-based indie duo the Oshima Brothers have been creating music together since childhood, crafting a deceptively deep sound that belies the absence of a full band. The brothers blend songs from the heart with blood harmonies to produce what NPR calls a “roots-based pop sound that is infectious.” On stage, Sean and Jamie offer lush vocals, live looping, foot percussion, electric and acoustic guitars, vintage keyboard and bass, often all at once.
Go online to www.catamountarts.org for more information.
‘Our Tangled Choices’MANCHESTER — “Our Tangled Choices: Art and the Environment” will be on view in Southern Vermont Art Center’s Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum Aug. 28-Nov. 14, with a public reception 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
“Our Tangled Choices” brings together two prominent artists, Pat Musick and Michelle Lougee, whose work explores the fragility of our planet and, by extension, the choices humans make, both consciously and unconsciously, that impact the health of the earth.
Musick is a contemporary American artist whose work, for over 50 years, has reflected upon our natural environment. She holds a master’s degree and a doctorate from Cornell University. Musick is the author of five books on art and the subject of a soon-to-be released documentary film, “The Artist and the Astronaut,” co-starring with her late husband, NASA astronaut Gerald P. Carr, commander of Skylab 4.
Lougee is a fiber artist, sculptor, and ceramist. Her work addresses the impact of our consumerist society on nature through transforming trash, specifically single-use plastic, into art. Lougee is a member of the Boston Sculptors Gallery and her artwork has been shown at Kunstverein Teirgarten in Berlin, Convento de Santo Domingo Qorikancha in Cusco, Peru, the Peabody Essex Museum, the Art Complex Museum, and the Trustman Gallery at Simmons College.
This exhibition also features the voices of 11 community contributors, whose personal and professional lives are interconnected with the natural world.
Go online to www.svac.org for information.
Charlie Hunter & Eric AhoBRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) presents a conversation with artist Charlie Hunter and curator Eric Aho about the exhibit “Charlie Hunter: Semaphore.” The free talk will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m. via live-stream.
Hunter and Aho are both nationally known artists who reside in Vermont. They will discuss Hunter’s precisely rendered railroad-themed paintings, their shared history with New England’s railroads, and broader questions about life and art.
“Charlie and I grew up with New England’s railroads in our blood,” Aho wrote in a statement accompanying the exhibit. “Though Charlie and I hadn’t yet met, the railroad brought the paths of our childhoods unwittingly close. Today, Charlie’s studio sits close to the rails in Bellows Falls, Vermont. We’re neighbors and colleagues, and the railroad continues to connect as it rattles through us.”
Go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org to register.
