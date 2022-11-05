Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Eleva Chamber Players
WATERBURY-WAITSFIELD — The Eleva Chamber Players celebrate the legacy of violinist John Lindsey, its founding concertmaster, as he retires from the orchestra after 17 years.
The farewell concerts feature some of the most beloved pieces from the string repertoire: Corelli’s Concerto Grosso in G minor, Op. 6, No. 8 (“The Christmas Concerto”); “Winter” from Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons”; Mendelssohn’s String Symphony No. 3; Primrose’s Tango from “Sarasateana” (arr. Katie Jenkins); and Arensky’s Variations on a theme of Tchaikovsky.
The concerts will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at United Church of Christ/Waterbury Congregational Church, 8 N. Main St.; and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at The Inn at Round Barn Farm, 1661 East Warren Road in Waitsfield.
According to Willie Docto, founder of the Players, “We’re so thrilled to be able to give John Lindsey a musical farewell. In 2005, John was the first musician invited to join our group. His ability to create a beautiful sound with his violin, his strong leadership skills and his gentle demeanor have made Eleva a uniquely inspiring experience for the musicians and audiences alike. He will certainly be missed.”
The Eleva Chamber Players is Central Vermont’s only professional string chamber orchestra and was founded in April 2006 in Waterbury, with the mission of elevating the human spirit through music.
Admission is $25, $20 for seniors and students, at the door or at www.elevachamberplayers.com online. Masks are recommended.
‘A Place to Begin’
BRATTLEBORO — The 400-seat sanctuary of the renovated gothic church that houses Epsilon Spires will reverberate with strings and synthesizers on the evening at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, when musicians Peter Coccoma and Clarice Jensen perform selections from their recent work.
“I’d describe the music as atmospheric or contemplative,” says Coccoma, whose album “A Place to Begin” started as “daily musical sketches” while spending the winter on a sparsely inhabited island in Lake Superior. At the time Coccoma was exploring the Buddhist concept of maranasati, which involves bringing the awareness of death into daily life, after a loved one was misdiagnosed with a fatal illness and given three months to live.
The concert at Epsilon Spires will feature Jensen playing solo compositions followed by her and Coccoma performing pieces from “A Place to Begin,” which was featured as one of NPR’s Best Albums of 2022. Jensen’s album “The Experience of Repetition as Death” was ranked as one of the top 50 albums of the year by NPR in 2020, who also noted that “this collection of requiems for a dying mother ranks among the great ambient albums of the 21st century.”
Tickets are $20 (sliding-scale tickets); go to www.epsilonspires.org online.
Modern Times Theater
PLAINFIELD — The Friends of the Plainfield Opera House will present Modern Times Theater at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Plainfield Opera House, 18 High St. (US Route 2). After a hilarious show outdoors in summer 2021, they had to come back. And this time it’s with a brand new indoor show.
“We’re Not from Here”: Arriving from elsewhere, just in time for the show, veteran vaudeville entertainers Rose Friedman and Justin Lander will present a million years in just under 75 minutes. A carpetbag of old-fashioned amusements. Music, puppetry and schtick.
They will attempt to summon the ghosts from the attic to answer our most pressing questions, including” “How did we get here?” “Where are we going?” and “Can’t you do that somewhere else?”
Tickets are by donation ($20 suggested); go to www.plainfieldoperahousevt.org online.
‘Silent Sky’
CASTLETON — Castleton University Theater Arts Department presents “Silent Sky” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday Nov. 10-12, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
“Silent Sky” follows the true story of Henrietta Leavitt. She begins working at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, where she and her female peers are seen as no more than human calculators performing labor in “girl hours” for a renowned astronomer. In her free time, Henrietta tries to measure the light and distance of stars while maintaining the balance of her life on Earth and her obligations to her family.
Henrietta’s life explores the enormous challenges of being a woman in a cutting-edge time of scientific discovery, held back by societal convention, and her belief that women and passion deserve respect in the scientific community.
Tickets are $10, $5 for students, at the door or be calling 802-468-1119. View at castleton.meritpages.com/news/Castleton-University-Theater-Arts-Department-Presents-Silent-Sky/30503 online.
‘A Little Night Music’
PUTNEY — Wild Goose Players will present Stephen Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music,” with a 12-piece orchestra, at Next Stage Arts in Nov. 11-20, directed by David Stern with musical direction by Mary Westbrook-Geha.
An evening of sexual musical chairs on the longest night of the year, Sondheim’s hilarious tour de force exploration of love and sex reveals how our views and actions around relationships have and have not changed over time. Featuring some of his greatest music, including the wildly popular “Send in the Clowns,” this modern take on a classic will entrance you.
Winner of four Tony Awards, “Night Music” explores a tangled web of affairs and the passion, jealousy, suspicion and exhaustion they create. This production seeks to look playfully but directly at our collective struggles with sex, partnership, and commitment. As a result, this is a fairly adult musical.
Tickets are $25, $20 for students and students; go to www.wildgooseplayers.com online.
Children’s author & illustrator
RUTLAND — Children love stories and drawing. Ashley Wolff, children’s author and illustrator, will blend those two activities at a special free event at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Fox Room at Rutland Free Library on Court Street, sponsored by the Dolly Parton Imagination Library at Rutland Free Library.
The first 20 children in attendance receive a free book by Wolff, “How to Help a Pumpkin Grow” or “Wildfire!” She will read a story first to the children, then invent a story with them while she draws.
Wolff has been an artist since she was 5. She grew up in Middlebury and holds a BFA from Rhode Island School of Design. She has authored and/or illustrated more than 70 children’s picture books. One of her favorite pastimes has been traveling to schools all over the United States speaking to children about writing, drawing and using their passion and imagination to help them find their own paths to the future. Wolff lives and works beside a lake in Leicester.
For more information, go online to rutlandfree.org
