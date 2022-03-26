Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
UMass Percussion
BRATTLEBORO — The UMass Percussion Ensemble will perform in the Wolf Kahn & Emily Mason Gallery at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
Ayano Kataoka, the ensemble’s director, is a percussionist and marimbist known for her brilliant and dynamic technique, as well as the elegance and artistry she brings to her performances. A leading proponent of contemporary repertoire, Kataoka has participated in several consortiums to commission works for solo marimba or chamber ensemble from such composers as Charles Wuorinen, Martin Bresnick, Paul Lansky, and Alejandro Viñao. She was the first percussionist to be chosen for The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s Chamber Music Society Two. Kataoka joined the faculty of the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2008.
Admission is $5, free for youth 18 and younger; call 802-257-0124 x101, or go online to www.brattleboromusem.org Face coverings are required inside the museum. Located in historic Union Station, at the intersection of Main Street and Routes 119 and 142, the museum is wheelchair accessible.
New Wood exhibits
MONTPELIER — The T.W. Wood Gallery opened two new exhibits in March. “Living Space: Portraits Through Appreciative Inquiry” features the paintings of Stephanie Kossmann and is on view in the Nuquist Gallery. The Central Vermont and Northeast Kingdom Hub of the Vermont Watercolor Society’s Members Show will be on display in the Contemporary Hall.
Both exhibits will be open to the public through May 12, with a reception 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, in association with Montpelier Alive Art Walk.
Kossmann is known for emotional abstraction that creates layers of complexity in portraits and landscapes. In this project, she worked in oil paint and etching ink to produce 120 pieces of art: portraits of 30 people, with four pieces created for each of the participating sitters.
Rather than using a traditional portraiture sitting, resulting in a work based on a person’s physicality, Kossmann painted an interpretation of each sitter’s response to an “appreciative inquiry,” an inquiry that probes respondents’ strengths. In short, facilitated essays, sitters — all survivors of complex relational trauma and sexual violence — told their stories, explored their qualities, achievements, goals, as well as their concepts of safety and love. Informed by conversations and writings, Stephanie layered color and shape to achieve a portrait of the sitter.
The Central Vermont and Northeast Kingdom Hub of the Vermont Watercolor Society will show its members’ work for the first time in over two years. The group show brings together over 15 of Vermont’s most dedicated watercolor artists, giving the public an exciting opportunity to see a diversity of techniques and styles of watercolor painting including stunning landscapes, detailed still life, and colorful portraits.
For information, call 802-262-6035, or go online to www.twwoodgallery.org
Members & watercolors
MANCHESTER — Southern Vermont Arts Center’s Spring 2022 Member Exhibition will display the work of artist members and will be on view from April 2-May 22. The public is invited to the opening reception in SVAC’s Yester House 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
SVAC’s robust artist member program brings together more than 250 artists from throughout New England and beyond. The Spring 2022 Member Exhibition is a vibrant mixture of subject matter, mediums, styles, and techniques including painting, drawing, prints, textile/fiber, sculpture, photography, ceramics, and more. All the artwork in the exhibition is available for purchase.
Joining the exhibition this year is the Vermont Watercolor Society. VWS was founded by a small group of painters in 1995 and today is well over 240 members strong, offering three levels of membership. VWS is dedicated to promoting the awareness and appreciation of watercolor to both its membership and the community by providing opportunities and venues for participation, education, fellowship, and exhibitions. (For more information, visit www.vtwatercolor.org)
For information, call 802-362-1405, or go online to www.svac.org
Lydia Kern multimedia
BRATTLEBORO — At 5 p.m. Friday, April 1, Epsilon Spires will present “Passages,” an exhibit of artwork by sculptor and installation artist Lydia Kern. The opening celebration will include a performance by the band Fievel Is Glauque, and Vermont Organist of the Year Jenny Bower will play selected works at the closing reception on June 25.
Kern says that the work she will show at Epsilon Spires “is influenced by meditations on love and grief, mysticism, Celtic mythology, quilting bees and rose gardens.” The multimedia exhibit is composed of seven wall pieces, one installation with video, and three doorway sculptures that are between six and seven feet tall. “Together, the works form a large physical poem that the viewer can walk within,” says Kern.
Currently a resident of Burlington, Kern graduated from the University of Vermont in 2015 with degrees in social work and studio art. She has been an artist in residence at the Vermont Studio Center, the Lab Program in Mexico City, and New City Galerie.
For information, go online to www.epsilonspires.org
Burtnett & Stohlberg
MONTPELIER — The Susan Calza Gallery launches the Spring season with a nod to resilience in the face of loss and allows viewers a much needed pause for reflection. The exhibition is curated by Gallery Director Susan Calza and independent curator Kelly Holt. “The Matter of Loss: Holding Spaces” exhibition explores two very different perspectives on loss which converge on the line between touch and memory.
There will be an opening reception 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 1 in conjunction with the Montpelier Art Walk.
Daryl Burtnett’s 600-plus intimate collages pay tender homage to Vermont’s COVID-19 mortalities. His work began in September 2020. The work is not about the disease, instead it is the artist’s sense of connection with it — witnessing.
Axel Stohlberg’s revered houses appear in combinations of many mediums (glass, wire, wood, chicken wire) and serve as both wall pieces and stand-alone environments on pedestals. His sculptures resonate memory, longing and disappearance.
While Stohlberg conjures feelings of what might be absent through interior voids and interrupted grid work, Burtnett focuses on wrapping, and protective containment.
For information, go online to www.susancalza.com The Susan Calza Gallery is located at 138 Main St.
