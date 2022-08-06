Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Philharmonic Pops
DUXBURY — For the first time in three years, the Vermont Philharmonic joyfully returns to the scenic lawn of Moose Meadow Lodge to play its Pops Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, with grounds opening at 3 p.m. for picnicking. (Rain locations is Brookside Primary School, 47 Stowe St. in Waterbury.)
Led by maestro Lou Kosma, the program highlights soloists from the orchestra itself. Concertmaster Letitia Quante will play the beautiful “Meditation” from Massenet’s “Thaïs”; clarinetist Margaret Roddy will play the haunting larghetto from Mozart’s Quintet in A; and Andrea Brightenback will play “Gabriel’s Oboe,” Ennio Morricone’s soaring theme from the film “The Mission.”
The Philharmonic will entertain with selections from the smash hit musical “Hamilton” and perennial favorite “West Side Story.” The program also includes Fats Waller’s “Ain’t Misbehavin,” George M Cohan’s “Give My Regards to Broadway!” and “Brucia la terra” from Nino Rota’s score for “The Godfather.” The concert will open with Sousa’s “El Capitan” march, and close with a rousing “The Stars and Stripes Forever” (listen for the piccolo solo).
Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors, $5 for students, $35 per family, at the gate, or online at www.vermontphilharmonic.com Moose Meadow Lodge is at 607 Crossett Hill Road. (Parking is limited; carpooling is recommended.)
‘Women in Jeopardy!’
WILLISTON — Back by popular demand, Vermont Stage is producing an outdoor play this summer, as a part of its “Picnic Plays” series, at Isham Family Farm in August. “Women in Jeopardy!” by Wendy MacLeod (author of “Slow Food” and “The House of Yes”) is a perfectly structured mash-up of a police procedural and Real Housewives, but with a bit more heart.
Performances are at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, plus 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday. Bring a picnic and enjoy this fun and flirtatious comedy.
“I’ve been trying to figure out how to describe this play because it is A LOT of great things. It’s a murder mystery, it’s a play that celebrates friendship, and it’s also a wild farce,” said Artistic Director Cristina Alicea. “At this point, I’ve been telling people that, ‘If Sherlock Holmes had a baby with Thelma and Louise and The First Wives Club it would be this play.’ It is the kind of show you attend with your best friends, maybe drink some wine, and have a laugh.”
Mary and Jo are suspicious of their friend Liz’s new boyfriend. He’s not just a weirdo; he may be a serial killer! Trading their wine glasses for spy glasses, imaginations run wild as the ladies try to unravel the truth and save their friend in a hilarious off-road adventure.
Tickets start at $34.50, $31.05 for students and AARP members; call 802-862-1497, or go online to www.vermontstage.org
Vermont Standard Jazz
POULTNEY — The Vermont Standard Jazz Trio, featuring three Vermont musicians with a collective professional performing history of 160-plus years, is performing at Stone Valley Arts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. This event is this is part of the Jazz Collective at SVA.
Their repertoire is selected from hundreds of jazz standards. The ensemble includes Bear Irwin on trombone He is former director of bands at Mill River Union High School, who has performed with Doc Severinsen, and performs with the Vermont Jazz Ensemble and Satin ‘n’ Steel. Glendon Ingalls (bass and trumpet), who also plays with the Vermont Jazz Ensemble and Onion River Jazz, taught instrumental music at Rutland Town and Barre Town schools. Kent Baker (keys) has played with the Glenn Miller Orchestra, Joe Piscopo, Bob Newhart, Joan Rivers, and the Cunard Cruise Ships Queen Mary 2 and Queen Elizabeth.
Admission is by donation; call 802-287-8197, our go online to stonevalleyarts.org SVA is located at 145 E. Main St.
Pianist Diana Fanning
WILLISTON — The Isham Farm First: Earth Summer Series will present internationally acclaimed Middlebury pianist Diana Fanning, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in a solo recital featuring Schubert’s monumental Sonata in A Major, D. 959. One of the outstanding piano works of the Romantic era, it is a dazzling masterpiece of imagination, virtuosity, and expressivity. Works by Chopin, Lili Boulanger, and Janáček complete the program.
“American pianist Diana Fanning transported her audience into a scenic paradise”wrote the Süddeutsche Zeitung in Munich.
Tickets are $20, $15 for children under 12; call 802-872-1525, or go online to ishamfamilyfarm.com The Isham Farm is located at 3515 Oak Hill Road.
Free music workshop
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Camerata will host a free outdoor Renaissance Music Workshop and Sing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at the BMC.The morning and afternoon periods will be divided by a BYO picnic lunch together.
“In this workshop, we’ll get the chance to really dig into issues of performance practice and interpretation,” says Music Director Jonathan Harvey. “We’ll look at how text and harmony inform phrasing and dynamics, how to shape the broader architecture of a piece, and consider how original performance context might illuminate ways to share this music with today’s audiences.”
Advance registration is required; call 802-257-4523, or email info@bmcvt.org. Registration is open until Wednesday, Aug. 10. All registered singers will receive digital sheet music and practice materials.
