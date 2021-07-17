Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Annie & the Hedonists
FAIR HAVEN — Annie and the Hedonists have made several appearances in Fair Haven and the concert committee is excited to have them back again this year at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the gazebo in the Fair Haven Park.
The band consists of: Annie Rosen on lead vocals; Jonny Rosen on guitar and vocals; Peter Davis on clarinet, tenor guitar, piano and vocals; Don Young on bass and vocals; Jerry Marotta on percussion/drums. The band features acoustic blues, vintage jazz and swing, folk roots and Americana music that will be familiar to concert-goers of all ages.
To learn the weather status of the concert, call the hotline at 802-265-3010, ext. 301.
The Stockwell Brothers
PUTNEY — Twilight Music begins its 18th Twilight on the Tavern Lawn series of folk, world beat, zydeco, Celtic, jazz, rock and bluegrass summer concerts on Sunday, July 18, with contemporary folk and bluegrass quartet The Stockwell Brothers.
Bruce, Barry, Alan and Kelly Stockwell's music spans traditional and progressive styles, but their trademark acoustic sound features new singer-songwriter material recast with banjo, alternative rhythms and three-part harmonies. They cover straight-ahead bluegrass songs, finger-picked acoustic guitar ballads, full tilt breakdowns and traditional mandolin tunes mixed in with more unusual fare — Americana melodies riding world-beat grooves and Celtic, jazzy, even neo-classical instrumentals.
Co-presented with Next Stage Arts Project, the five-concert series continues Sundays, Aug. 1, 22 and Sept. 5 and 19. July and August concerts begin at 6 p.m. and September concerts begin at 5 p.m. downtown on the Putney Tavern lawn (bring a lawn chair or blanket), or at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in case of rain.
Admission is free (donations are welcome) and food will be available; call 802-387-5772 or go online to www.twilightmusic.org for more information.
Armbruster’s ‘Scarecrow’
DORSET — Dorset Theatre Festival, in its fourth annual Pipeline Series of new plays, featuring “Scarecrow,” in development written and performed by the acclaimed writer of the festival’s world premiere production of “Mrs. Christie” (2019), Heidi Armbruster, directed by Dina Janis.
Armbruster, actress, playwright and co-founder of Dorset’s Women Artists Writing Group, will spend three weeks in Vermont developing a new one-woman show that will be presented as a staged reading in a limited series of matinee performances at the festival’s new outdoor stage at Southern Vermont Arts Center.
“Scarecrow” tells the story of a New York City actress who lands herself on her family’s dairy farm to grieve herself back to life after the death of her father, a farmer. But can she ever make enough meatloaf, or watch enough Hallmark movies, to feel a sense of purpose again now that her most important person is no longer on the planet? A laugh-out-loud journey through loss, survival, resilience and renewal, “Scarecrow” is a comedy and a look at farm life in America through the eyes of a farmer’s daughter.
“Scarecrow” will have six matinee performances beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 14; Saturday, July 17; Sunday, July 18; Saturday, July 24; Sunday, July 25; and Wednesday, July 28, at Southern Vermont Arts Center.
Go online to dorsettheatrefestival.org for tickets or information.
Music Under the Stars
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Music Center and Retreat Farm kicks off its “Music Under the Stars” summer concert series Saturday, July 24, with a performance by the Vermont Jazz Center Big Band at Retreat Farm, 45 Farmhouse Square.
The 17-piece Vermont Jazz Center Big Band, under the direction of Rob Freeberg, will honor one of the greatest vocalists and pianists in jazz history: Grammy Hall of Famer Nat "King" Cole.
Gates open 5:30 p.m.; the concert begins at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to bring lawn chairs and a picnic, and to enjoy food truck fare, maple creamees, and craft beers at The Thirsty Goat bar.
Admission is free; call the BMC at 802-257-4523 or go online to bmcvt.org for more information.
Parkapalooza
MONTPELIER — The City of Montpelier’s Community Services Department presents the return of Parkapalooza, Hubbard Park’s free summer concert series. This family friendly, outdoor concert series will be held at the Tuning Forks Stage and will feature live music from talented local and regional bands. The events will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday July 8-Aug. 19, with music beginning at 6 p.m. Remaining concerts are:
— July 22: The Renegade Groove.
— July 9: Sabouyouma.
— Aug. 5: Nina Sklar and the Weather Birds.
— Aug. 12: High Summer.
— Aug. 19: Patti Casey and the Wicked Fine Players.
Parkapalooza is BYO everything, so bring whatever food and drink you need to keep yourself satisfied and consider these as “carry-in, carry-out” park events.
Theater auditions
DORSET — The Dorset Players will hold auditions for their fall show, “Kindly Leave the Stage,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 20 and July 21 at the Dorset Church. The play will run Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10 at the Dorset Playhouse.
Directed by Richard Maiori and written by John Chapman, the play requires two males 25-50; one male 60-plus; two females 25-50; one female 60-plus; and two female characters any age.
This British bedroom comedy is a play within a play. The marriage of Rupert and Sarah is on the rocks and their friends Charles and Madge agree to handle their divorce. After the curtain is up for a short period, Rupert forgets his lines and threatens to kill Charles because he is having an affair with Rupert’s real-life wife, Madge, as the rest of the cast try to forge ahead with the original play.
For further information or to borrow a script, call Lynne at 802-375-5717.
