Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Sandglass Theater
BRATTLEBORO — Sandglass Theater’s most beloved community event, “Puppets in Paradise,” returns to Retreat Farm today (Sept. 4) and Sunday with a rain date Monday (Sept. 6).
Historically, this event has been a significant fundraiser for Sandglass Theater. This year, however, Sandglass is doing things a bit differently. In recognition of the significant economic impact of the past year and half, “Puppets in Paradise” will be free to all and Sandglass is paying the artists, who typically donate their performances.
“Puppets in Paradise” brings together artists and audiences for a two-day celebration of puppetry and theater arts set in the beautiful agrarian traditions of southern Vermont. This premier biennial family event is produced with Retreat Farm, a prominent feature of the Brattleboro landscape for 180 years.
“Puppets in Paradise 2021” will be a gentle and safe opportunity for audiences to return to in-person performance and meaningful engagement among audience and artists. The performances will traverse expansive farm grounds with artists and companies grouped along three different paths to allow for ample space to enjoy each of the performances. Entry times to the event are daily at 10, 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Each pathway encompasses three short form performances culminating at the Farmhouse Square. In addition there will be time to visit some of the farm offerings such as pastured animals, food and refreshments including local food trucks.
Go online to sandglasstheater.org for more information.
New World protocols
RANDOLPH — Chandler Center for the Arts and the New World Festival program committee have announced new COVID safety protocols for Sunday’s 29th annual New World Festival:
— All festival passes include a Virtual Ticket that will show the entire festival and all acts on all stages. It will be a real-time livestream, not a replay.
— Universal masking will be required in all buildings and the family area, as well as on the dance floor. (NWF will have a supply of masks.)
— Signage will direct the traffic flow and encourage attendees to be conscious of social distancing.
— Seating in Bethany and Chandler will be limited and in the tents will be spread out with individual chairs. Family groups can congregate together. Dancing will be only non-contact.
— Family-area crafts will be individualized so each child will have their own materials
Go online to www.newworldfestival.com for more information.
Julian Gerstin Sextet
PUTNEY — Twilight Music continues its 18th Twilight on The Tavern Lawn series of folk, world beat, zydeco, Celtic, jazz, rock, and bluegrass summer concerts on Sunday, Sept. 5, with the Julian Gerstin Sextet performing original jazz influenced by rhythms and melodies of the Caribbean and Eastern Europe.
Co-presented with Next Stage Arts Project, the five concert series concludes on Sunday, Sept. 19, with Planet Zydeco. The concerts begin at 5 p.m. in downtown Putney on the Putney Tavern lawn (bring a lawn chair or blanket) or at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in case of rain.
The band features an all-star lineup of New England-based musicians: Anna Patton (clarinet), Don Anderson (trumpet), Wes Brown (bass), Ben James (drum set), Julian (percussion), and, for this event, young phenom Andrew Wilcox (piano).
Admission is free (donations are welcome) and food will be available; call 802-387-5772 or go online to www.twilightmusic.org for more information.
Vt. music history
BURLINGTON — A new “tiny” museum of Vermont’s music history will open during the evening of Friday, Sept. 10, inside the Big Heavy World headquarters on the corner of Pine and Howard streets. The opening is one of many community events comprising the South End Art Hop, a weekend-long celebration of the arts in Burlington’s South End Arts District.
The volunteers of Big Heavy World — an independent nonprofit organization that archives and promotes music from Vermont — expanded a 2019 exhibit they curated for the Local History Gallery of the Vermont Historical Society Museum in Montpelier. That exhibit — “Vermont Music Far & Wide” — was honored with the 2019 League of Local Historical Societies & Museums Award of Excellence in Exhibitions/Public Programs. The VHS Museum curation experience provided the inspiration to create an entire tiny museum, a labor of love and community collaboration as it developed over the past two years.
The museum’s open hours during Art Hop will be 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Following the opening event, the museum will be open weekly 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, and hours will expand as docents are scheduled. Big Heavy World is located at 4 Howard St., #A-8.
Go online to bigheavyworld.com for more information.
Cantrip at Dog Mountain
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is finishing the 2021 season with a rare Saturday night concert at Dog Mountain. Saturday, Sept. 4, Catamount Arts will present Northeast Kingdom favorites Cantrip at 5 p.m.
The name Cantrip is an Old Scots word meaning a charm, magic spell or piece of mischief, and it aptly describes the unexpected twists and turns in their musical arrangements, likewise the compelling potency of their musicianship. Swirling border pipes, raging fiddle, thunderous guitar and three rich voices blend to create a sound energetic enough to tear the roof off.
Admission is free; go online to www.catamountarts.org for more information.
The Bengsons
MIDDLEBURY — Town Hall Theater will present “An Evening with The Bengsons,” featuring the married composing and performing powerhouse indie-folk duo, Abigail and Shaun Bengson, at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
Based in New York City and Vermont, the Bengsons have performed across the country and around the world. Their video, “The Keep Going Song” has been viewed more than 4 million times, resonating as an anthem of perseverance, through the pandemic and otherwise.
“The powerful impact of this song cycle by The Bengsons comes from these simple celebrations of limitations received and overcome, moving beyond negativity and sadness to climb toward joy and light,” says theater critic Rick Pender. “Our memoir pieces need to reflect what’s going on in our own hearts and bodies as we process the world,” Abigail Bengson said.
Tickets are $28; call 802-382-9222, or go online to townhalltheater.org for tickets or information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.