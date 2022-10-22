Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Upper Valley Baroque
HANOVER, N.H. — Upper Valley Baroque will present the recently rediscovered Orlandini Mass in F major (North American premiere) and G.F. Handel’s Dixit Dominus at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Both concerts will be at St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
Eighteenth-century Italy was a vibrant cultural scene, teeming with talented composers and breaking new musical ground. Upper Valley Baroque’s Chamber Choir & Orchestra — an ensemble of professional musicians who specialize in Baroque works — bring this music to life.
Led by Artistic Director Filippo Ciabatti, these choral works will be performed on period instruments. Upper Valley Baroque’s professional Chamber Choir and Orchestra musicians perform with Baroque and Early Music organizations in Boston, New York, around New England and beyond.
Tickets are available at www.uppervalleybaroque.org online. Proof of vaccination and masks are required.
‘Romeo and Juliet’
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Acting Company, one of New York’s premier touring theater companies, will perform Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Fuller Hall, as part of KCP Presents hosted by Catamount Arts. Boasting alumni such as Kevin Kline, Patti Lupone, Frances Conroy, and Rainn Wilson, the Acting Company specializes in breathing new life into enduring tales.
William Shakespeare’s timeless “Romeo and Juliet” is one of the greatest love stories in literature. Forbidden love between two rival families is as relevant today as it was four centuries ago, and modern audiences, fully aware of the story’s tragic end, are no less captivated by the star-crossed lovers’ passion. Known for some of the most recognized poetry ever written, “Romeo and Juliet” set the standard for all love stories with complex characters, desperate conflicts and heartrending consequences for every character in the lovers’ ill-fated city.
The Acting Company’s fresh production breathes new life into this enduring tale with gorgeous costumes and music, enchanting parties, moonlit nights, chilling graveyards and blood-strewn streets. Obie-winning director Leah C. Gardiner’s work is credited by the New York Times with “incisive clarity,” particularly her reinforcement of dramatic text with startling physicality.
For tickets, visit www.kcppresents.org or www.catamountarts.org online.
Ionesco’s ‘Rhinoceros’
MIDDLEBURY —The Middlebury College Department of Theatre will present Martin Mooney’s adaptation of Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros,” directed by Jay Dunn. It is the first offering in a season dedicated to examining the stories we tell in order to survive.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 27-29, plus 2 p.m. Oct. 29, in the Seeler Studio Theatre in the Mahaney Arts Center on the campus of Middlebury College.
Written by Eugene Ionesco as a thinly veiled clap-back at the rise of fascism in Europe, this quasi-allegorical dark satire about a political pandemic stretches toward its bookend a century later as the rise of authoritarianism and post-fascism again rears its ugly head in our global political systems.
An outbreak of rhinoceritis stampedes through Anytown, USA, quickly becoming a pandemic that turns its citizenry into a savage herd of “rhinoceri.” All of them that is, except for Bérenger, who refuses to relinquish his humanity. In this dire comic vision of civilization run amok, Ionesco depicts the struggle of the individual to maintain integrity and dignity alone in a world where all others have succumbed to the primal thrill of brute force and the mindlessness of the mob.
Tickets are $15, $8 for youth under 21; call 802-443-6433 or go to middlebury.universitytickets.com online. The Mahaney Arts Center is at 72 Porter Field Road, just off Route 30 South. Vaccinations and masks are required.
Champlain Philharmonic
RUTLAND-MIDDLEBURY — The Champlain Philharmonic is back to its regularly scheduled programming and will perform its Fall Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury.
The program will feature works that reflect all the different ways we have love in our lives: passion, joy, beauty, the stories that love can tell, and love for our family and community. The orchestra will perform Bernstein’s Selections from “West Side Story,” Elgar’s “Salut D’amour,” and Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet” Fantasy Overture. The program also will feature works by Vermont composers Su Lian Tan and CPO’s own Matt LaRocca, who will conduct the concerts.
Tickets are $15, $10 for 60+, and $5 for students, and available at the door; for information, go to www.champlainphilharmonic.org online.
‘We Wonder’
MONTPELIER — The Susan Calza Gallery, in collaboration with the Montpelier Public Art Commission, hosts an afternoon of video shorts and discussion on Sunday, Oct. 30. Videos are selected in response to the theme “We Wonder.”
Viewing of five-minute videos by 11 artists will take place from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. This will give those who missed previous projections in Downtown Montpelier and Montpelier ArtWalk a chance to see the work of all artists. All are welcome to arrive at any time. The Q&A and artist reception will follow from 2:15 to 4 p.m.
Content in this curated video collection ranges from the surreal (ocean floor to figures in history conversing today) to reverence for the environment (trees, waste, climate change, winter swimming), to creative process, to homelessness, to memories of urban landscapes, to the social/racial climate.
The videos will be on view during gallery hours — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday — through Nov. 19.
The Susan Calza Gallery is located at 38 Main St. For information, call 802-224-6827, or go online to www.susancalza.com
