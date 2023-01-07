Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Heart of Afghanistan
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Performing Arts Series opens 2023 with a concert by The Heart of Afghanistan at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Middlebury College’s Mahaney Arts Center.
The concert program will feature traditional ghazals based on the Sufi-inspired poetry of Rumi (who was born in Afghanistan), Afghan folk music, and the iconic hits of legendary singer Ahmad Zahir, ever popular in the 1960s and 1970s and still wildly popular today.
This live concert will also be streamed, with a 48-hour window to access.
The ensemble features four Afghan musicians: singer and Afghan TV star Ahmad Fanoos on vocals and harmonium, his sons Elham Fanoos on piano and Mehran Fanoos on violin, and Hamid Habibzada on tabla. Unable to perform inside Afghanistan today, where the Taliban has banned all music, the group carries the flame of Afghanistan’s rich and complex musical heritage from its pre-Islamic Buddhist period to the modern era. Only recently reunited in the U.S., the ensemble offers a 360-degree view of Afghan culture through music, poetry, art and cultural heritage.
Tickets are $25, $10 for youth; streaming tickets are $15; call (802) 443-MIDD (6433) or go to www.middlebury.edu/arts online. Vaccinations are required, masks are optional. The Mahaney Arts Center is located at 72 Porter Field Road, just off Route 30 south/S. Main Street.
Johns & Ramage
RUTLAND — The B&G Gallery, at 74 Merchants Row, presents a closing reception for “The Jasper Johns Installation, 1954-59,” 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, including a discussion with Rutland artist Bill Ramage.
The exhibit is the second part of Ramage’s three-part 1949-1964 Survey Installation Series. “Part Three: Andy Warhol, 1959-1964” is coming in February.
For information, call 802-299-7511, or email bramage93@gmail.com
Photographer Kimberly Hargis
WATERBURY — Kimberly Hargis reveals “Close to Home: Photography from a 30-Mile Radius” at Axel’s Gallery starting Jan. 4. Hargis was the winner of the 2022 Axel’s Gallery Annual Photography Shoot-Out. An artist reception and brief conversation with the artist is planned 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
“Close to Home: Photography from a 30-Mile Radius” encompasses scenes that are all about Hargis’ local experience as a photographer living in Thetford. While some may find it limiting to work within those confines, she has found it to be the exact opposite.
Hargis creates images that are reflective of her immediate surroundings and sphere of influence. Her muses are often found in the natural world, where she tends to spend most of her time behind the lens of a DSLR camera. Balance, symmetry, captivating lines, shadows and textures are all elements present in her work.
With the exception of special events, the gallery is open 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; call 802-244-7801 or go to www.axelsgallery.com online. Axel’s is located at 5 Stowe St.
