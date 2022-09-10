Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Snake Mountain Bluegrass
BRANDON — Bluegrass is the ultimate good-time music, honoring tradition while encouraging innovation. So Brandon Music is delighted to welcome back Snake Mountain Bluegrass at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Always a firm favorite with Brandon Music audiences, (they performed in November 2021 to a full house), Snake Mountain’s “toe-tapping tunes combine the best of modern and traditional bluegrass” (Seven Days) with harmonies and songs that vary in tempo from hard-driving “breakdowns” to softer, folk-type arrangements.
Founding members Gregg Humphrey (guitar and vocals) and Mike Connor (banjo and vocals) are joined by Earle Provin (mandolin and resophonic guitar), and their new bass player Glenn Goodwin.
Tickets are $25 (pre-concert dinner is available for $35; reservations are required); call (802) 247 4295, or go to www.brandon-music.net online. Brandon Music is at 62 Country Club Road, Brandon.
Organist Lynnette Combs
MONTPELIER — Lynnette Combs, organist and choirmaster at Christ Episcopal Church in Montpelier, will perform a series of organ recitals celebrating her 40 years of playing the organ in Vermont. There will be four performances, one in each of the four churches where she has worked since moving to Vermont in 1981.
— Sunday, Sept. 11: Barre — First Church of Barre, Universalist, 19 Church St., 4 p.m.
— Friday, Sept. 16: Burlington — First Baptist Church, 81 St. Paul St., 7 p.m.
— Sunday, Sept. 18: Montpelier — Christ Episcopal Church, 64 State St., 4 p.m.
— Sunday, Sept. 25, Middlebury — United Methodist Church, 43 N. Pleasant St., 4 p.m.
Each recital will include pieces that have a special connection to that organ, including three compositions written especially for Combs. Each organ was built by a different company and speaks with a distinctive voice in a unique acoustic: an original 1864 E&G.G. Hook in Burlington; an unchanged 1893 Hutchings in Middlebury; a 1978 neo-Baroque instrument by Berkshire in Barre; and a 1972 Karl Wilhelm, inspired by North German organ builders of the 1600s, in Montpelier.
Admission is by donation. All donations in Middlebury, Burlington and Barre will benefit the Governor’s Institute on the Arts. Donations in Montpelier will go toward the church’s piano acquisition fund. For more information, contact Combs at homeplacegirl@gmail.com.
Sarasa Ensemble
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Music Center’s Season Guest Concert Series welcomes the Sarasa Ensemble at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at the BMC.
The program, “Female Torchbearers of the Baroque,” will highlight fantastic, yet neglected music by female Baroque composers who set the music world alight with their compositions and performances. Composers include Barbara Strozzi, Isabella Leonarda, Francesca Caccini, Antonia Bembo and Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre.
Sarasa performers include Kristen Watson, soprano; Elicia Silverstein, violin; Jennifer Morsches, piccolo cello; Timothy Merton, cello; Michael Leopold, theorbo; and John McKean, harpsichord.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance; call 802-257-4523, or go to bmcvt.org online.
‘The 39 Steps’
MIDDLEBURY — Move aside, Alfred Hitchcock. He needed 32 actors to film his 1935 spy thriller “The 39 Steps.” The Middlebury Community Players do it with four in its production of the brilliant comedy “The 39 Steps” at Town Hall Theater. Performances are Sept. 15-18, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.
Four actors play all the movie roles, switching costumes, voices and accents to create a simultaneous spoof of, and homage to, Hitchcock’s classic, as well as spy thrillers in general.
The winner of the 2007 Olivier Award for Best Comedy, “The 39 Steps” is fast-paced and fun.
Tickets are $17 ($12 Thursday); call 802-382-9222, or go to townhalltheater.org online.
