Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Classic horror
BRATTLEBORO — At 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, audience members will have the opportunity to be transported back in time during a showing of the iconic — yet rarely seen — silent film “The Phantom of the Opera,” presented at Epsilon Spires with a live score played by organist and musical historian Dennis James.
When the silent version of “The Phantom of the Opera” was released in 1925, the live organ soundtrack was so important that its producer and distributor, Universal Pictures, installed a full organ in the Astor Theater in New York City for the film’s premiere.
“I find that people today often don’t realize that these historical films were never really silent,” says James, who reconstructs organ music for classic films using archival scores and historically-informed approaches to composition.
The 1916 Estey organ in the Sanctuary of Epsilon Spires will provide a perfect historical complement to “The Phantom of the Opera,” recreating the exact sound that audiences would have heard a century ago.
Tickets are $18, $10 for children under 13; go online to www.epsilonspires.org for tickets or information.
Mezzo-soprano Susan Graham
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Performing Arts Series will present a collaborative concert with the chamber music ensemble Music from Copland House and mezzo-soprano Susan Graham at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at the Mahaney Arts Center’s Robison Hall. This dynamic concert explores our national identity, with works by three American composers.
The all-American concert program opens with Vermont native Pierre Jalbert’s “Crossings,” followed by John Harbison’s “Songs America Loves to Sing.” Then comes the highlight of the evening: the New England premiere of “A Standing Witness,” written by Grammy-winning composer Richard Danielpour and Pulitzer Prize-winning author and former U.S. Poet Laureate Rita Dove.
“Susan Graham was in top form … Her gorgeous mezzo timbre and marvelous technique shone …,” reported Opera News.
Tickets are $25, $10 for youth; call 802-443-MIDD (6433) or go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts for tickets or information. The Mahaney Center is located at 72 Porter Field Road, just off Route 30 south/S. Main Street. Vaccinations (or valid medical or religious exemptions) and masks are required.
‘Spooky Soirée’
STOWE — Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society will be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the conclusion of the first weeklong residency of Season Three, at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center. This “Spooky Soirée” will be a boisterous, exciting, beautiful evening with everything that makes us all love music.
Be swept away by the magically haunting tunes by Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society artists Jia Kim (cello), Molly Carr (viola), Euntaek Kim (piano) and Siwoo Kim (violin). Come celebrate the ghoulish holiday with repertoire sure to cause trepidation with selections from Schubert’s “Erlkonig,” Prokofiev’s “Suggestion Diabolique” and selections from “Romeo and Juliet,” and Brahms’ Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor, “Werther.”
Call 802-760-4634 or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org for tickets, in-person or live-streamed, or information. All patrons must wear a mask.
Ira Allen Halloween
BURLINGTON — Enjoy the ambience of the University of Vermont’s historic Ira Allen Chapel, lit for effect on Halloween Sunday! Hear the Chapel Organ and enjoy readings of ghoulish stories accompanied by University Organist David Neiweem.
Mood music begins at 7 p.m., with a recital of organ favorites and readings beginning at 7:30 p.m. The program concludes at 8:30 p.m.
Admission is free; call 802-656-3040 or go online to www.uvm.edu/cas/music for information. The Ira Allen Chapel is located at 26 University Place. Masks are required, costumes encouraged.
Mali Obomsawin Sextet
PUTNEY — Dartmouth College’s Coast Jazz Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 in Next Stage’s theater on Kimball Hill. The double bill includes the sextet led by Mali Obomsawin, a bassist, singer, composer, and songwriter from the Odanak W8banaki Nation.
“Mali’s distinctive fusion of indigenous culture and jazz, and her journey from the folk traditions of her youth to avant-garde jazz, place her in a unique position among her generation of artists. We couldn’t be more excited to bring her to Next Stage.” says Keith Marks, Next Stage executive director. “Bringing Dartmouth College to Windham County is just the beginning of building a relationship which will allow us to bring more dynamic arts programming to the area.”
The Coast Jazz Orchestra at Dartmouth is a musical collective that is centered on bringing jazz, Black American music, and creative music to the Upper Valley and beyond.
Go online to nextstagearts.org for tickets or information. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 48 hours, and masks required admission.
Chaffee holiday artisans
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center is seeking exhibitors to participate in its upcoming Holiday Artisan Gift Show, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Application deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Encouraged are unique and diverse artisan products including pottery, fiber items, clothing, fine art, photography, jewelry, glass, wood products, specialty foods and more. Available are 8x4-foot booths with or without tables throughout both floors of the mansion located at 16 South Main St. Booths are also available on the porch and outside on the lawn. Food trucks and tent spaces are available outside as well.
Call 802-775-0356 or go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org for application or information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.