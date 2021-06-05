Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
‘Juno Singles’
BRATTLEBORO – The Juno Orchestra, Vermont’s newest professional chamber orchestra, has introduced its four-part project: “Juno Singles.”
Juno has engaged four local composers, commissioning each to craft a 10-15 minute work for string orchestra. Taking part are Derrik Jordan, a world music specialist; Robert Merfeld, pianist and chamber music coach; Dana Maiben, violinist and Baroque music specialist: and Eugene Uman, director of the Vermont Jazz Center.
The orchestra will workshop each composition, one at a time in May, June, and July, with each commission presented in a mini-concert (a “Juno Single”) open to a limited audience. The first concert was May 28 and featured Jordan’s “Suite for an Imaginary Country.” Remaining concerts, at the Brattleboro Music Center, are:
— Friday, June 11: “Variations” by Robert Merfeld, 7 p.m.
— Friday, June 25: “Vermont Seasons” by Dana Maiben, 7 p.m.
— Friday, July 9: new work TBA by Eugene Uman, 7 p.m.
Each mini-concert will be captured on an audio-video recording. These recordings will be edited to include a composer interview and will be distributed on the Internet.
“Juno Singles” also will include a collaboration with Serenity Smith Forchion and Nimble Arts. Within one month after each Juno recording date, a small team will create an acrobatic, filmed response to each composition. Videos will present both the acrobatic artists and Juno in performance, and each be distributed online.
Finally, once conditions allow, a celebration will take place including composers, orchestra, acrobats, and audience. Details and timing will be announced.
Tickets are $10; call 802-257-4523 or go online to bmcvt.org for tickets. Go online to www.junoorchestra.org for more information.
Salvation Farms’ Aid
MIDDLESEX — Camp Meade will host Salvation Farms’ Aid Sunday, June 13, featuring live local musicians covering national acts, in support of local food, farmers and agriculture. Gates open at 11:30 a.m., music starts at 12:30 p.m.
Salvation Farms, a Vermont nonprofit, is presenting the event to support its work collaborating with farmers, partners, and community members to help Vermont feed itself, working toward a future where communities are increasingly fed by local farms.
This year’s line-up includes: Rik Palieri covering Pete Seeger, Beg Steal or Borrow covering Del McCoury Band, Abby Sherman and The Way North covering Susan Tedeschi, Blues for Breakfast covering The Highwaymen, Mr. French covering Led Zeppelin, and Craig Mitchell covering Prince.
Tickets are $30 show, free for those under 12; go online to www.campmeade.today for tickets and information. Camp Meade is located at 961 Route 2.
Theater auditions
WAITSFIELD — The Valley Players will hold auditions for “Noises Off!” by Michael Frayn, at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 13, and at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the theater at 4254 Main St. (Routw 100). Four men and four women plus one role that can be played by either, stage ages 25 to 70, are sought.
Due to new COVID-19 guidelines from the State of Vermont and the CDC, those who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a mask indoors; however we encourage everyone to adhere to their own comfort level in regard to mask-wearing.
The show dates will be Sept. 24 -26, Oct. 1-3 and 8-10. Rehearsals will be Sunday, Monday and Tuesday evenings starting July 11.
Go online to www.valleyplayers.com for more information. Contact director Joanne Puente with questions: email Pansygirl113@aol.com or call 802-229-4191.
New LCCMF director
COLCHESTER — Robert Whipple has been named executive director of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival effective July 1, Arnie Malina, president of the festival board, announced recently. The 2021 summer festival runs Aug. 21-29.
Whipple’s broad background includes artistic leadership experience with both Chamber Music Northwest and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and a role in program development with Opera America.
“I am honored to have been selected for this enviable position with such an incredible and unique organization!” says Whipple. “It will be my privilege to carry forward the artistic vision of my good colleagues Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim, and I am absolutely thrilled to get to know the community that has fostered a festival of such tremendous artistic integrity. I look forward to sustaining the deep relationships that have long characterized LCCMF and to pursuing the many exciting possibilities for continued growth and inclusion of new audiences."
Whipple replaces Jody Woos, who is retiring from the position she held from 2013 to the present.
Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim say, “We will certainly miss Jody Woos’ incredible leadership and grace, but we feel confident that Robert will usher in an exciting era as executive director at the LCCMF!"
Go online to www.lccmf.org for more information.
More Mark Twain
ANDOVER — Due to popular demand, Little Yellow House Studio’s spring production of “Tea & Twain” is available for streaming until June 14th. The show stars Broadway, film and television actor Ron Crawford as the renowned American author and satirist Mark Twain.
Viewers are invited to enjoy a favorite cup of tea as Crawford performs his one-man show Travels with Mark Twain based on Twain’s famous traveling lecture series, featuring readings from some of his most beloved works, including ‘Tom Sawyer,” “Huck Finn” and “Adam and Eve.”
The performance, recorded “live on zoom” on May 2 recreates Twain’s lectures from a hundred years ago, his adventures as a steamboat pilot on the Mississippi, his mining days out West, the Hawaiian Islands, and his first tour of Europe along with his caustic, humorous observations — and a few tall stories.
Admission is “pay what you can” ($15 suggested); go online to littleyellowhousestudio.com/events/ The streaming link will be emailed within 24 hours of ticket purchase.
