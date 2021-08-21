Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
The Sky Blue Boys
PLAINFIELD — The Friends of the Plainfield Opera House in collaboration with the Plainfield Recreation Committee will present the final concert in their summer music series at the Plainfield Rec Field. Wrapping up the series will be The Sky Blue Boys and Cookie at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Bring your own chairs and blankets.
Banjo Dan and Willy Lindner — known throughout the Northeast as The Sky Blue Boys — have teamed up with dynamic and entertaining musician Carrie Cook. She adds a new instrument (the upright bass), new styles (the blues, some funky jug band music, a hint of jazz), and even a new gender to “the Boys’” performances.
Dan and Willy have built up a large repertoire of wonderful old ballads, parlor songs, heart songs, and sacred numbers that still, in the 21st century, tell timeless truths. Both of them songwriters, The Sky Blue Boys also deliver their own material, and expand on the traditional instrumentation to incorporate a rich array of acoustic sounds. Their shows are packed with variety, energy, and fun.
Admission is by donation; call 802-498-3173 or go online to www.plainfieldoperahousevt.org for more information.
Teen stone bench
CHITTENDEN — The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center will hold the dedication of a public artwork in Chittenden at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. The permanent installation at the Town Municipal Offices at 260 Chittenden Road is in partnership with the town. Led by master sculptor Nora Valdez, a team of teen carvers created the “Space Dragon” Stone Bench this summer. The group included Jonathan Eno, Maya Murphy, Milo Piovano, Riley Quesnel and Emily Sunderland.
The Stone Bench Project is a Carving Studio and Sculpture Center program that began in Ayacucho, Peru during January 2009. Subsequent years have seen development of opportunities for Rutland area teens to connect with their region’s cultural heritage.
Call 802-438-2097 or email info@carvingstudio.org for more information.
Mad River Chorale
WATERBURY — At 7 p.m. Thursday Aug. 26, the summer fund-raising concert for the benefit of the Mad River Chorale will take place at the Waterbury Congregational Church/White Meeting House.
Mary Jane Austin, the chorale’s conductor and former pianist, will accompany singers in a program of excerpts from operas such as Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro” and Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” among others. All singers are now or have been associated with Mad River Chorale: basses Erik Kroncke and José Schmidt and tenor Andy Ross; sopranos Lillian Broderick and Shannon Seymour-Michl, and alto Nessa Rabin.
To protect everyone, audience members must wear masks. Performers will not be masked but all will be vaccinated and will have had a negative COVID test within 24 hours of the concert.
Admission is by donation; go online to madriverchorale.net for more information.
‘Joyous Strings’
STOWE — The Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society comes back for the first time since the pandemic, live, in person, for a program of string trios. The operatic, humorous, charming Finale of Mozart’s Divertimento, Hungarian composer Dohnanyi’s rich-in-character Serenade, and finally the brilliantly vigorous, soulful and energetic trio in G Major by Beethoven.
The trio consisting of Artistic Director Jia Kim (cello), Molly Carr (viola), and Siwoo Kim (violin) will perform at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. The performance, with both in-person and live-stream ticket options, is a precursor to the three week-long residencies planned for the third season, dates and performances to be announced Aug. 25.
In-person guests are asked to be fully vaccinated for the safety and enjoyment of all the patrons attending.
Tickets are $35 for in-person, $15 for live-stream; call 802-760-4634, or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org for tickets or information.
‘Broadway in Vermont’
DUXBURY — With most of the shows on Broadway closed until later this year, some of Broadway’s leading stars are heading up to the Green Mountains for a special outdoor concert event. Vermonter Merritt David Janes, who performs regularly on Broadway and in national tours, will bring his friends for “Broadway in Vermont” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, on the grounds at Moose Meadow Lodge.
Enjoy your favorite songs from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Chess,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Shrek” and more. The singers, accompanied by a live band, will perform songs intermingled with stories about their professional journeys. The event will be an intimate look at some of the most legendary musicals and life as a Broadway performer.
Gates open at 5 p.m. for picnicking (parking is limited). Food will be available for purchase from vendors. Tickets are $30, $25 for students and children; go online to www.moosemeadowlodge.net for tickets or information.
Moxie in concert
PUTNEY — Twilight Music continues its 18th Twilight on The Tavern Lawn series of folk, world beat, zydeco, Celtic, jazz, rock, and bluegrass summer concerts at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 with indie rock quartet Moxie. Co-presented with Next Stage Arts Project, the five concert series continues on Sundays, Sept. 5 and 19.
A non-stop, effervescent fountain of all-original, bubbly, super-danceable, ‘80s-esque indie rock, Moxie draws from a wide range of inspiration and influences. Moxie is made of Rei Kimura’s vocals, Leander Holzapfel’s lead guitar, Daniel Snyder’s tight grooves, and David Cohen’s bass lines that often blur the line into a lead instrument.
Concerts are on the Putney Tavern lawn (bring a lawn chair or blanket) or at Next Stage, 5 Kimball Hill in case of rain.
Admission is free (donations are accepted) and food will be available; call 802-387-5772 or go online to www.twilightmusic.org for more information.
Thayer & Guthrie
RANDOLPH — This summer, Chandler Center for the Arts’ “Live & Out” series has hosted several successful outdoor concerts at Farr’s Hill. The last concert in the series is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, featuring Bow Thayer and Krishna Guthrie.
Thayer has been writing and singing songs for as long as he can remember. Making music is who he is. He has lived up to his “reputation as a sublimely gifted artist” by pursuing a creative vision that seeks to lead American music into the future. Finally gaining national recognition, American Songwriter says this “onetime Levon Helm compatriot is the best artist to come from New England in recent years.”
The Guthrie family story is interwoven into the fabric of American music. While Krishna Guthrie incorporates elements of his lineage, from the folk roots of his great-grandfather, Woody Guthrie, to his grandfather Arlo’s masterful storytelling, he’s not afraid of adding influences from his own generation; he carves his own initials in the family tree.
Go online to www.chandler-arts.org for information.
