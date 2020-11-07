Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Jupiter String Quartet
MIDDLEBURY — The Jupiter String Quartet, a favorite of Middlebury audiences, will bring the Middlebury Performing Arts Series’ fall 2020 season to a close with a free virtual concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. The performance will be recorded at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, where the musicians have been artists-in-residence since 2012.
The Jupiter, which first visited campus in 2010 and has often treated the college to core string quartet repertoire such as Beethoven and Bartók, while remaining strongly committed to new music. The Nov. 13 concert will include both.
They’ll play Michi Wiancko’s “To Unpathed Waters, Uncharted Shores,” a recent commission, alongside George Walker’s “Lyric” from his String Quartet No. 1 and Mendelssohn’s Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 12.
The Jupiter String Quartet comprises violinists Nelson Lee and Meg Freivogel, violist Liz Freivogel (Meg’s older sister), and cellist Daniel McDonough (Meg’s husband, and Liz’s brother-in-law), now enjoying their 17th year together.
An opening act by the Middlebury College Choir at 7:15 p.m. and a live chat can be accessed online at the Mahaney Arts Center’s Digital Stages, via go.middlebury.edu/digitalstages
The performance is free call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online to or www.middlebury.edu/arts
Chaffee holiday
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center, “Your Center for Creativity,” invites the community to its annual Member Exhibit & Holiday Shoppe opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. This is an all member show celebrating the talented artists in the community whose work will be on display and for sale throughout the 1890s mansion until Jan. 8.
The mansion will be decorated in holiday splendor by the Rutland Garden Club, including the four fireplace mantels and grand staircase. Visitors will experience one-of-a-kind handmade treasures for gifting this holiday season. There will be “Wall(s) of Smalls,” small pieces of fine art perfect for that special gift, a variety of other small gift items for those on your holiday list.
There is no charge for admission, but a donation would be greatly appreciated. In the spirit of the season of giving, we hope you can bring in a non-perishable food item donation. All attendees to the opening will receive a special Ann Clark Ltd. Gingerbread House Cookie Cutter customized especially for the Chaffee.
An RSVP is required to attend. A limited number will be allowed at one time in the mansion. Reserve your half-hour time slot: 5, 5:30, 6 or 6:30 p.m.; call 802-775-0356 or email info@chaffeeartcenter.org to reserve.
For more information, go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org
‘Pygmalion’ tonight
WAITSFIELD — The Valley Players will present a live staged reading of “Pygmalion,” by George Bernard Shaw, directed by Ruth Ann Pattee, via the meeting platform Zoom. The final free performances will at 7 p.m. tonight (Nov. 7) on the Valley Players’ website.
“Pygmalion” is better known to contemporary audiences as the basis for the 1956 stage musical “My Fair Lady,” and the film of the same title in 1964. Shaw took his inspiration from a Greek myth, in which the sculptor Pygmalion, disgusted by the loose morals of the women of his time, declares he will never marry and lives alone. He creates out of marble his perfect woman, Galatea, and falls in love with the statue, praying to the Goddess of Love, Aphrodite, for a live woman as beautiful as his creation. Aphrodite takes pity on the man and brings Galatea to life; they marry and live happily ever after.
“Pygmalion” is the first in an ongoing series of online presentations by the Valley Players, “Theater in Your Home.” Additional productions are planned for through March 2021.
For access, go online to www.valleyplayers.com
Solo theater
BRATTLEBORO — “Solos Episode 1,” a video montage of monologues and poetry by eight local actors filmed by Brattleboro Community Television, premieres simultaneously on BCTV and YouTube at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. The show is coordinated with a participative online session where audience members will have a chance to meet the cast, directors, producers, and technical staff in a virtual “after-party” at 8:15.
Each episode of SOLOs is a co-production of The Rock River Players and the Hooker-Dunham Theater filmed on the H-D stage.
This first show in the series is comprised of seven monologues and one poem. John Ogorzalek performs Edgar Allan Poe’s “Annabelle Lee”; Dan Lloyd enacts a Shakespeare monologue on the plight of immigrants; Cameron Cobane takes on “Richard III’s” “Now is the winter of our discontent”; and Annie Landenberger performs a piece from Chekov’s “The Cherry Orchard.”
Tom Ely performs the Inquisitor’s monologue from George Bernard Shaw’s “Saint Joan.” Comic relief is provided by Jonathan Kinnersley in a cat’s view of its human “master,” and Rose Watson performs “Always Ridiculous” by Jose Echegaray. Tino Benson will perform an original piece, “The Meaning of Life.”
Access is free; to request links to the YouTube video and the after-party, email info@hookerdunham.org
Brandon Arts holiday
BRANDON — The Brandon Artists Guild (The BAG) kicks off the holiday season with affordable, gift-able art and craft pieces. The show, “It’s the Thought that Counts,” runs through Jan. 24. The public is invited to the free opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Social distancing rules will apply.
“We won’t let coronavirus dampen the holiday spirit of giving,” declares Stacey Stanhope Dundon, a ceramic artists and president of the BAG. “People can come to the Artists Guild and buy affordable, original pieces while avoiding crowds. They’re also helping the local economy and supporting working artists. It’s win-win.”
In addition to the BAG’s usual array of artworks, this all-member, all-media show features a holiday shop with a Mexican fiesta theme. The Brandon Artists Guild is an artist-run gallery with approximately 40 exhibiting artists and additional supporting members.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; call 802-247-4956, or go online to www.brandonartistsguild.org The BAG is located at 7 Center St.
