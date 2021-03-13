Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Jeremy Pelt QuintetBRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Jazz Center will present trumpeter Jeremy Pelt in a live-stream show featuring his working quintet at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 20. He will perform music from his most recent album, “Griot, This Is Important!” Joining Pelt will be the performers featured on this new recording: Chien Chien Lu (vibraphone), Victor Gould (piano), Vicente Archer (acoustic bass) and Allan Mednard (drums).
Pelt is one of the finest jazz trumpeters of his generation; he has been compared favorably to Freddie Hubbard, Lee Morgan, Woody Shaw and Miles Davis. Nate Chinen of the New York Times sums up his abilities in a simple phrase: “Mr. Pelt plays brilliantly with warmth and depth.”
Pelt expresses his mastery in a variety of settings. For example, his most recent trio album, “The Art of Intimacy, Volume 1,” showcases his golden tone in an understated set of Great American Songbook gems with pianist George Cables and bassist Peter Washington. Pelt’s numerous albums as a leader and sideman reveal his ease in playing over burning tempos and his delight in grooving over a visceral, swinging beat or taking his time on a saucy blues.
Go online to www.vtjazz.org for more information. Admission is free (donations welcomed).
Full Frontal Fairy TalesROCHESTER — Bald Mountain Theater will present a streamed performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, of new stories created by our ensemble and special guests. Just the kind of stories you would expect from Bald Mountain: irreverent, intense and fun. The wine taster who sings to his dog, a song about the fickleness of princes, the mushroom witch, a tree takes revenge on humans, a mature Gretel heads back to Fairytale Central Casting and the Land of Unfinished Sentences where ….
Writers and performers include: Amy Braun, Robert Melik Finkle, Dana Yeaton, Katie Reich, Erica Furgiuele, Killian White, Erica Robinson, Ethan Bowen, Wilder Bowen, Cael Barkman, Chris Caswell and Dick Robson. Special Thanks to Dominic Spillane and Theater Engine for streaming support. Parental advisory: Intense subject matter includes people consumed by wolves, and some descriptions of blood and unhappiness.
Admission is free (donations welcomed); go online to www.baldmountaintheater.org for YouTube link.
‘Pet Project’BRANDON — The Brandon Artists Guild (BAG) presents “Pet Project,” an animal-themed exhibit that celebrates all creatures great and small. The exhibit runs through May 2. There will be a free closing reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 23.
The all-media, all-member show includes works in paint, fiber, glass, ceramics, collage, wood and more. “We’re calling it ‘Pet Project’ because it’s truly a topic that’s near and dear to our hearts,” says dog lover and illustrator Ashley Wolff. “Plus, it’s about pets, of course. With so many people stuck at home these days, we’re spending more time with our animal companions and getting to know them better. Pets help keep us calm in these strange times.”
Hours are; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays; go online to www.brandonartistsauild.org for information, call 802-247-4956. The BAG is at 7 Center St.
Taconic in schoolsMANCHESTER — Following COVID-19 protocols for testing, masking and social distancing, Taconic Music has partnered with local schools to bring live music safely to students and teachers through Music in Action! which will take place from Monday, March 15 through Friday, March 19.
Taconic Chamber Players — violinists Joana Genova and Heather Braun, violist Ariel Rudiakov and cellist Tom Landschoot — will perform at Long Trail School, Burr and Burton Academy, Red Fox Community School and The Mountain School at Winhall. The program honoring Women’s History Month features contemporary composers who live in the United States but whose colorful music reflects their national heritage or upbringing.
In between school concerts, as a thank you to all essential workers, Taconic Chamber Players will present an hour-long concert at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s vaccine clinic in Bennington at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
In addition to the school and clinic performances, Taconic’s musicians will work closely with student composers from Long Trail School and Burr and Burton Academy, who have written string quartets for Music in Action! Selected student pieces will be featured in the final concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, which will be live-streamed from Yester House at Southern Vermont Arts Center.
For live-stream links or information, go online to taconicmusic.org
March filmsMIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, in collaboration with the Vermont International Film Festival, has announced this month’s Split/Screen offerings. MNFF will offer two topnotch documentaries and two engaging dramas that will run for 10 days, March 19-28:
— “The Dissident,” director Bryan Fogel’s riveting documentary follows the shocking murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. An employee of the Washington Post, Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2, 2018, simply seeking marriage-related documents, and never came out.
— “Some Kind of Heaven,” from director Lance Oppenheim, is referred to as the “Disneyland for Retirees.” The Villages in central Florida, and America’s largest planned retirement community, is home to more than 130,000 seniors.
— “The Auschwitz Report” is a remarkable and stunning drama from director Peter Bebjak that strikingly depicts the incredible true story of two young Slovak Jews who were deported to the Auschwitz concentration camp and managed to escape their hideous environment.
— “The Climb,” directed by Michael Angelo Covino, introduces us to Kyle and Mike, best friends who share a close bond — until Mike sleeps with Kyle’s fiancée and then tells him about it during a rigorous bicycle ride in the French Alps in a most engaging comedic drama.
Go online to middfilmfest.org for more information. Individual tickets are $12.50, $40 for March passes.
Call to artistsJEFFERSONVILLE — Bryan Gallery invites all artists to submit their artwork in the forthcoming juried Main Street Exhibition running May 6-June 20. To have your artwork considered for Main Street, submit your work(s) by March 28.
The exhibition will demonstrate works in all 2-dimensional media formats featuring subject matter of New England city and town main streets. The exhibition feature represents the diversity of New England’s Main Street landscapes and streetscapes, ranging from Boston Common to Main Street, Jeffersonville, as long as the work depicts a main thoroughfare and its local architecture.
Go online to bryangallery.org/calltoartists.php to view the complete list of guidelines and information regarding the forthcoming exhibition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.