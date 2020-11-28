Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Patti & ColinSTOWE — The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center brings live performances back with a seven-event Winter Concert Series. The series includes options for limited, safe, in-person attendance as well as live-streaming.
The series kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, with Patti Casey and Colin McCaffrey. Casey and McCaffrey are two of Vermont’s most beloved musical treasures, having created individually and together an artistic landscape as ruggedly beautiful as the Green Mountains of Vermont, where they both grew up. Vocal harmonies and rock solid acoustic instrumental work — both are internationally known as award-winning songwriters and singers — together with their ease and humor onstage to give you a chance to catch your breath from the last song, which might just have taken it away.
Tickets are $25 for in-person, $15 for live-stream ticket; go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org
Southern Appalachian dancePUTNEY — Next Stage Arts Project and the Putney Historical Society present “Hoedowns, Reels and Frolics: Roots and Branches of Southern Appalachian Dance,” a virtual lecture by scholar of traditional music and dance Phil Jamison at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
The southern Appalachian square dance is a hybrid dance form that developed in the American South during the 19th century, and like the Appalachian musical traditions, these dances reflect the racial and ethnic diversity of the region. In this Zoom event, Jamison examines the multicultural roots and historical development of these dances and identifies the components of earlier European, African and Indigenous dance forms that combined to make them uniquely American. He will also discuss African-American and Indigenous musicians and callers who at one time were present in New England.
Tickets are $10 for the Zoom presentation, $22 for the Zoom plus a 2021 Putney Historical Society calendar; go online to www.nextstagearts.org. Proceeds from this event benefit the Putney Historical Society.
No Strings MarionettesRANDOLPH — For many years Chandler Center for the Arts has had the good fortune of hosting No Strings Marionettes for a Thanksgiving weekend performance. It has become a tradition that the community looks forward to each year, and one of the first performances in Chandler’s usual packed holiday-show lineup. This year, with COVID-19, of course, that isn’t possible.
But Barbara and Dan Paulson had an idea about how they might offer Chandler and the community an enormous gift. They recorded a version of one of their most popular puppet shows, “Treasure Hunt,” and will provide the show to Chandler.
Chandler will give the show away through the Chandler website, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday Nov. 28, and make it available through Jan. 1. There will be no charge to view the show, but a donate button is available for wanting to support Chandler during this difficult time. The puppeteers will also be available for a live talkback on two separate dates.
Go online to www.chandler-arts.org for tickets or information.
Aboriginal in AustraliaBRATTLEBORO — Epsilon Spires will stream “In My Blood It Runs” now through the first week of December as part of its Virtual Cinema Programming.
“In My Blood It Runs” is a compassionate observational documentary about Dujuan Hoosan, a 10-year-old Aboriginal boy growing up in Mparntwe (Alice Springs), Australia. Dujuan is caught between worlds. Within his Arrernte home community he is a child healer whose family works to support his gifts and educate him in their traditional life-ways and cosmology. At the same time, he is struggling in a racist public education system where his future is increasingly imperiled by the looming threats of juvenile detention or seizure into foster care.
Virtual tickets are $10 for three days of viewing; sentientcinema.vhx.tv/checkout/in-my-blood-it-runs-epsilon-spires/purchase Epsilon Spires’s share of ticket sales will be donated to The Children’s Ground, an Aboriginal-led nonprofit.
Illusions in artWATERBURY CENTER — Across Roads Center for the Arts will host an online workshop presentation 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, “Illusions in Art and the Art of Optical Illusions.”
Michael Strauss, artist, author and retired UVM professor, will offer images, video and exercises for the participants to take part in the comfort of their homes. Participants should be 15 or older to take advantage of the material presented. The fee to attend is by self-selected sliding scale donation.
“Is seeing believing or is believing seeing? This talk and related demonstrations explore such questions, and the connections between looking at art and looking at magic. Topics will include pattern recognition, optical, color and contrast illusions, visual creation of form, occlusional blocking, amodal completion, misdirection, inattentional blindness and sleight of hand. If you are an artist, educator or interested in science, language and perception, you’ll find something of interest in this presentation.”
Go to sevendaystickets.com/events/illusions-in-art-and-the-art-of-optical-illusions-online-12-3-2020 to register or call 244-4168.
‘Figuration Never Died’BRATTLEBORO — Curator Karen Wilkin discusses the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center exhibition “Figuration Never Died: New York Painterly Painting, 1950-70” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, via Zoom and Facebook Live.
On view at BMAC through Feb. 14, “Figuration Never Died” highlights a generation of New York artists who absorbed the lessons of Abstract Expressionism but never abandoned figurative painting. The exhibit features work by 10 artists: Robert De Niro Sr., Lois Dodd, Jane Freilicher, Paul Georges, Grace Hartigan, Wolf Kahn, Alex Katz, Albert Kresch, Paul Resika and Anne Tabachnick.
“One sad note,” Wilkin said, “Wolf Kahn knew about the show and was excited about it. He loaned important works. I wish he had lived to see the exhibition installed.”
Go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org for more information, or call 802-257-0124.
Artist Rubens GhenovJOHNSON — Vermont Studio Center will present a Virtual Artist Talk with Rubens Ghenov through Virtual VSC, to discuss how his work lies at the intersection of fact and fiction, at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7. This event is free, but registration is required as a private Zoom link will be provided.
Ghenov was born in São Paulo, Brazil and immigrated to the U.S. in 1989. He has shown nationally in solo and group exhibitions at Morgan Lehman Gallery (New York), Geoffrey Young Gallery (Massachusetts), Mindy Solomon Gallery (Florida), Whitespace Gallery (Georgia), TSA Brooklyn (New York City), Woodmere Art Museum (Pennsylvania), and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. He has been featured in Art In America, Hyperallergic, Bomb Magazine, Village Voice, Burnaway, Title Magazine and the Philadelphia Inquirer. He is currently an assistant professor of painting and drawing at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
“This is my favorite part,” said Kristen Mills, visual arts program manager at Vermont Studio Center, “when fact and fiction intersect — Rubens’ paintings and his DJ’ing both do that!”
Go online to www.vermontstudiocenter.org to register, or for information, call 802-635-2727.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.