StompBoxTrioPUTNEY — Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present a socially distanced lawn concert by Americana music band StompBoxTrio at 6:30 p.m. today (Aug. 22) at Cooper Field. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for outdoor seating in distanced pods on the ball field, and face masks to wear whenever you leave your pod. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 23.
StompBoxTrio is a western Massachusetts-based band that features Evelyn Harris (vocals, percussion), John Cabán (“dobro” steel guitar, stompbox) and David Rodriguez (wood bass, foot tambourine). The trio reaches deep into the wellspring of vintage American blues, funk and soul while adding some 21st-Century mojo to bring folks an unforgettable hip-shaking, foot-stomping great time.
StompBoxTrio came together as a one-off gig project, and from the first rehearsal, they found their collective sound, feel and mutual love and admiration for multicultural roots and blues music. Evelyn Harris has been a force in the Pioneer Valley music scene for many years. Growing up singing in church in Richmond, Virginia, she was classically trained at Howard University, and began her professional career working in the DC jazz community, mentored by Hilton Felton and Donald Byrd. There, Harris found her place and developed as a composer, arranger and lead singer with the group Sweet Honey In The Rock for 18 years.
Tickets are $20 (infield) and $15 (outfield) in advance, $20 at the door (kids 12 and younger are free; call 802-387-0102, or go online to nextstagearts.org Cooper Field is on Sand Hill Road.
Social mediaMONTPELIER — “Ask Me Anything” with Social Media & Digital Marketing expert Emily Miethner from Lost Nation Theater take place online at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
Do you have questions about how to use social media and digital marketing to grow your career or business? Do you want to learn more about using social tools to better connect with family?
Join Lost Nation’s exclusive “Office Hours” style virtual event with a former Lost Nation Theater intern, now a successful social media and digital marketing Expert, Business Owner, and Adjunct Professor at FIT and NY School of Design.
An award-winning speaker, Miethner is excited to help LNT while helping friends and patrons of the theater get the most out of their social media platforms.
Miethner will share how you can effectively use social media to reach your goals. She will also give live feedback on social media profiles and websites. You can submit your questions in advance or watch live! The presentation will last about one-hour with afollow-up Q&A period. Questions submitted in advance will be incorporated into Miethner’s presentation. Ms. Miethner says no question is too small (or too ‘big’)! Ask her anything!
Miethner’s diverse list of clients includes: The New York Times, Princeton University, NBC Universal, HBO, Buzz Feed and The United Nations. Learn more at: www.emilymiethner.com
The fee is $20; go online to www.lostnationtheater.org or bit.ly/0822AskAnything where you can, upon purchasing a “ticket,” you will receive a personalized link to attend the workshop and a link to the survey to submit questions in advance.
Artist Steven KinderBRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) presents a free tour of the exhibit “Steven Kinder: 552,830,” led by curator Katherine Gass Stowe, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. Stowe will offer the tour via Zoom and Facebook Live.
Taking its name from the number of people who were unsheltered in America in 2018, “Steven Kinder: 552,830” features portraits of people experiencing homelessness. Kinder’s large-scale monochromatic canvases are suspended, unframed, from the gallery ceiling. Stowe described the exhibit as an “important contribution” to the national conversation about homelessness, “particularly in a town like Brattleboro, Vermont, which, like many communities throughout the United States, is struggling with issues around housing insecurity.”
“Kinder has been meeting and working with people on the street for years, asking permission to take their photographs and offering compensation for the opportunity to paint their portraits,” Stowe said. “He is not speaking for the unsheltered. He simply wants to offer us a perspective on and a reflection of the person who has captured his attention. And after that? He simply asks us to see them.”
For more information, call 802-257-0124, or go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org The BMAC is in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro, at the intersection of Main Street and routes 119 and 142.
Vocals, viola meet electronicsBRATTLEBORO — Epsilon Spires hosts a transcendent night of multimedia performance in their socially distanced sanctuary at 7 p.m. tonight (Aug. 22). Seating is limited, advance booking is strongly encouraged.
Both UCC Harlo and Valise are solo artists that carry traditions of music making into expansive sonic environments, employing electronic composition and sampling to blend and breed sounds from disparate sources to craft transportive aural worlds.
UCC Harlo is the performance moniker of Berlin-based artist Annie Gårlid. Classically trained in both viola and voice, Gårlid “proposes sonic reconciliations between the old and the new” by fusing her own performances of Medieval, Renaissance and Baroque music with the sounds and structures of contemporary dance music, field recordings, and ASMR-inspired soundscapes.
For information, go online to www.epsilonspires.org Epsilon Spires is at 190 Main St.
Call to Black artistsRUTLAND — We know that in our country, systematic racism has restricted opportunities for Black Americans, resulting in economic, social, and health inequities. There are creative consequences as well, and many reparations need to be made.
The Chaffee Art Center believes art has the power to transform lives and communities. It is inviting Black artists to submit artwork or other creations for the Chaffee to display.
Please send inquiries to info@chaffeeartcenter.org. To support Black artists and artwork at the Chaffee Art Center, share this invitation on your social media, tell a friend, come see the exhibit, or visit www.chaffeeartcenter.org to donate online.
‘Music Under the Stars’BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Music Center and Retreat Farm present two live drive-in concerts Friday and Saturday, Aug. 28 and 29, as part of the popular “Music Under the Stars” series.
A throwback to the 1950s, drive-in concerts are turning out to be this summer’s entertainment salvation, delighting audiences in big cities like Chicago and Los Angeles, and now, Brattleboro.
At 6 p.m. Friday evening, Aug. 28, the BMC Pops Orchestra 2020 with conductor Zon Eastes will perform, and at 6 p.m. Saturday evening, Aug. 29, the VJC Seven will take the stage with jazz vocalist Wanda Houston.
The events will take place on the Concert Stage at Harris Hill on Cedar Street in Brattleboro. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic as you enjoy live music in a magical Vermont setting, safe and socially distanced. Gates open at 5 p.m. and concerts begin at 6 p.m. The rain date for both events is 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30.
Admission is free, but a suggested donation of $20 per car is very much appreciated to help defray costs. Advance reservations are require (you will be assigned a space for your vehicle as well as the adjacent space for outdoor seating); call 802-257-4523, or go to bmcvt.org online.
