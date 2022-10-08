Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Quebecois & Celtic
PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an afternoon of traditional Quebecois and Celtic music by Canadian trio Genticorum and Italian quartet Gadan, in the final concert of the 2022 Next Stage “Bandwagon Summer Series,” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Cooper Softball Field in Putney.
Next Stage Production Director Barry Stockwell notes that “Our 20th and final concert of the third annual Bandwagon Summer Series highlights the signature features of the series — diverse musical genres, musicians from around the world, and a mix of returning Next Stage favorites and new up-and-coming artists — all set in the great outdoors with wide open spaces to listen, dance, picnic, and play.”
Known for their unbridled energy, musicianship, and magnetic stage presence, Genticorum features intricate fiddle, flute and accordion lines, gorgeous vocal harmonies, subtle guitar textures, and exhilarating foot percussion. Gadan is the new project created by four veteran musicians on the Irish trad and European folk/rock scenes.
Tickets are $30, $25 advance; go to nextstagearts.org online. Cooper Softball Field is at 41 Sand Hill Road. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for outdoor seating.
‘Buddy Holly Story’
“The Buddy Holly Story” returns to the historic Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Seen by more than 22 million music fans since it opened in London’s West End in 1989, “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” — the show that inspired a generation of multi-million selling juke-box musicals including “Jersey Boys,” “Mamma Mia,” “Million Dollar Quartet” and “We Will Rock You” — is back by popular demand!
Loved by critics and audiences alike, Buddy tells the enduring tale of the musical icon’s meteoric rise to fame and his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22. Boasting a phenomenally multi-talented cast, together they present two terrific hours of music with over 20 of his greatest hits, including the timeless classics “That’ll Be The Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh Boy,” and “Rave On.” With the Big Bopper’s “Chantilly Lace” and Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba” completing a stellar musical line-up, Buddy is a not-to-be missed evening of feel-good family entertainment
Writer Alan Janes says, “Audiences dance in the aisles every night to our enactment of the story of a young man whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period but whose music will be remembered forever.”
Tickets are $35-$45; call 802-775-0903, or go online to www.paramountvt.org
Catherine Russell jazz
BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Jazz Center will present Grammy Award-winning vocalist Catherine Russell in concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Russell will be performing with her working quartet, a group of musicians dedicated to creating energetic interpretations of blues and swing music, including Matt Munisteri on guitar, Sean Mason on piano and Tal Ronen on acoustic bass.
Russell is a multi-award-winning artist. She has earned two Grammy nominations for Best Vocal Jazz Album and won a Grammy Award for her contribution to the soundtrack of the HBO series “Boardwalk Empire.” At this phase in her career, Russell specializes in uncovering early jazz repertoire that dates back to the years when her musician parents were active. Evoking her familial heritage as jazz royalty, Russell sings blues and swing music, mostly from the early 20th century, with heartfelt sincerity and authenticity, paying homage to the stylistic integrity of that era.
Tickets are $20 to $40 sliding scale; go online to vtjazz.org Masks are required.
Pianist David Feurzeig
CHELSEA — This past May, composer-pianist David Feurzeig embarked on “Play Every Town,” 252 free concerts in each of Vermont’s 252 towns to combat climate change through the power of community and music. The tour comes to the United Church of Chelsea at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15
Feurzeig is traveling in his solar-charged electric vehicle throughout the state, offering free concerts to bring attention to the interrelated issues of climate and community, while bringing the joy of music to his audiences. For this concert, Feurzeig will be joined by Chelsea farmer, herbalist and poet Taylor Mardis Katz, who will read poems over an improvised accompaniment.
Admission is free; United Church of Chelsea is at 13 North Common.
Pianist Chonghyo Shin
BRATTLEBORO — Pianist Chonghyo Shin, a longtime member of the Brattleboro Music Center faculty, will offer a solo recital at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the BMC, including Bach’s French Suite, two Schubert Impromptus, and three Chopin Etudes, with additional selections by Grieg, Albeniz and Debussy.
Shin joined the BMC faculty in 1980 and says of her years on the faculty, “Playing and teaching piano are my passion!”
Shin’s love of Chopin’s Etude, Op. 25, No 1, known as the “Aeolian Harp,” started when she first arrived in the US and attended a concert by the legendary pianist Arthur Rubinstein. “I didn’t know piano could sound that way,” she says. “That’s when I decided to become a pianist … to create that sort of beauty.” She returns to this Etude, along with other of her favorite works for this special concert in support of the Music School scholarship program.
Admission is by donation; go online to bmcvt.org or call 802-257-4523.
