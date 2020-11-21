Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Taconic Thanksgiving
MANCHESTER — Taconic Music will present its fifth annual Thanksgiving concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, via live-stream from the Riley Center for the Arts at Burr and Burton Academy. The concert honors the legacy of acclaimed cellist Michael Rudiakov, as this year marks the 20th anniversary of his passing.
Michael’s son, Taconic co-artistic director and violist Ariel Rudiakov, reminisces, “By the time my father departed the earth in the wee hours of Nov. 17, 2000, in Yonkers, New York, he had accomplished much. Two decades later, we look back with pride at his the enduring legacy: from his international touring to bringing a local music organization back from the edge of collapse, he was a study in work ethic, determination, charm, and a fine standard of performance.”
Ariel’s wife and Taconic co-artistic director, violinist Joana Genova, agrees, “For years, Michael and Judy Rudiakov worked hard to make high quality music performance and education in Manchester possible and accessible throughout the year, not only in the summer months. Through Taconic Music we are able to follow in their footsteps and carry their vision forward."
Genova and Rudiakov will be joined by violinist Deborah Buck and cellist Sarah Hewitt-Roth, performing Beethoven’s String Trio, Op. 9 No. 3 in C minor, and Mendelssohn's String Quartet, Op. 44, No. 2 in E minor.
The live-stream is free on Taconic’s YouTube channel (will donations are welcome); go online to www.taconicmusic.org
Valley Players
WAITSFIELD — The Valley Players will present a staged reading of “Unicorn from the Stars,” by David John Preece of Manchester, New Hampshire, for viewing online starting Friday, Nov. 20. The play is a fictionalized story about the poet and writer Sylvia Plath during her time living in England, and her friendship with one of her neighbors. It is the winner of the 2020 Valley Players Playwright Award.
Susan Loynd of Fayston will make her directorial debut with this production, which will be a filmed reading with Aimee Clement as Plath, and Doug Bergstein as her English neighbor, Trevor Thomas. Loynd is on the board of directors of the Valley Players and has been seen on stage in many shows including “Rock of Ages,” “Young Frankenstein,” Oliver!” and several years of TenFest.
Admission is free, but donations are welcome; go online to www.valleyplayers.com
‘Winter Lights’
SHELBURNE — “Winter Lights at Shelburne Museum,” an all-new nighttime outdoor light display, will illuminate the landscape and iconic museum landmarks beginning Friday, Nov. 27.
The public is invited to celebrate the holiday season with a color and light experience designed with hundreds of brilliant, energy-efficient LED lights that capture the warmth and cheer of the season. The event features the steamboat Ticonderoga aglow in a sea of light, a dazzling twinkling tunnel, and a glowing labyrinth. In addition, the majestic Electra Havemeyer Webb Memorial Building will be bedecked for the season. Visitors can also indulge in some nighttime holiday shopping at Diamond Barn.
‘Winter Lights’ will be open on 18 select days 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 27-Jan. 2. Due to safety protocols for social distancing, a limited number of visitors will be admitted at one-hour intervals, and masks are required for anyone age 2 and older.
Advance tickets — $10, $5 for children 2-17 — are required; go online to shelburnemuseum.org
Supernatural love
BRATTLEBORO — From Nov. 12 through Dec. 12, Epsilon Spires will be streaming “November” (2017) as part of its Virtual Cinema programming.
“November” is a mesmeric folktale that follows Liina, a young peasant girl as she longs for the affections of Hans, a boy in her village that is likewise captivated by an unapproachable German baroness. Drawing on both Estonian fairy tales and Medieval Christian myth, the story twists as these would-be lovers chase their hearts’ aims across the proverbial crossroads amidst bewitchments, werewolves, and night bound spirits.
Set in a 19th century feudal village at a time when Christianity and paganism coexisted, the farmers are pressed to navigate the formidable antagonisms of the natural world with fractured and contradictory metaphysics. The film was written and directed by Rainer Sarnet, and adapted from the novel “Rehepapp” by Andrus Kivirahk.
Virtual tickets are $4.99 and valid for three days of viewing; go online to november.vhx.tv/checkout/epsilon-spires-presents-november/purchase
Virtual craft tour
PUTNEY —Every Thanksgiving for the past 41 years, The Putney Craft Tour, the oldest continuous craft tour in the country held during the long Thanksgiving Weekend (Nov. 27-29), draws thousands to the studios to meet the artisans to experience where art begins and purchase one of a kind works.
Due to COVID-19, artisans on the tour felt it important to share their work rather than cancel the tour altogether. This year the 42nd Putney Craft tour will come straight into people’s homes offering shoppers and “tour-goers” the opportunity to shop and browse the collection from the comfort of their own homes. This year’s online tour will feature 19 artisans — including glass blowers, potters, jewelers, weavers, painters, woodworkers, even artisan cheesemakers, and winemakers.
The virtual tour kicks off at 10 a.m. Black Friday, Nov. 27 and continues through 5 pm. Sunday. The tour’s website will be open for browsing in advance, but the online stores will not be open until Friday morning.
For viewing, go online to www.putneycrafts.com
Chandler artisans
RANDOLPH — Chandler Center for the Arts is holding the 2020 Holiday Artisans’ Market — this year both in-person in the Chandler Gallery and online — from Friday, Nov. 27 through Tuesday Dec. 24.
Browse the curated online selection of artisan goods from the comfort and safety of your own home. A team of local volunteers will pack up the orders so that shoppers can choose between curbside pickup at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph or directly to the customer’s home.
For those who prefer an in-person shopping experience, the Holiday Market will have several new features to keep shoppers safe. Masks are required and hand sanitizer is available at the door. The market is limited to eight people at a time, but you can enjoy a warm beverage while you wait at the doors.
The in-person market is open noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; the online market is accessible 24/7; go online to www.chandler-arts.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.