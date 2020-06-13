Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
VSO soloistsBURLINGTON — Pour yourself a drink, grab some snacks and settle down on your couch for a private virtual concert. “From The Box” features a chance to spend the evening listening to Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s Jukebox performers, including members of the ARKA Quartet, play some of their favorite solo pieces and talk about life as a musician.
Hosted by composer Matt LaRocca, you’ll have a chance to submit your own questions for the performers. And just like a regular Jukebox concert, you can expect the unexpected. There will definitely be some Bach, maybe some Paganini but also some flower pots that have been turned into musical instruments. Remaining performances are at 7:30 p.m.:
— June 15: Brooke Quiggins, violin
— June 18: Stefanie Taylor, viola
— June 22: Tom Toner, percussion
Admission is free (donations appreciated); to sign up, or for more information, go online to www.vso.org
Outdoor sculptureNORTH BENNINGTON — The 23rd annual North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show (NBOSS) will be on view throughout the village, beginning June 20 and ending Saturday, Nov. 1. NBOSS is a premier cultural event in southern Vermont, featuring outdoor sculpture sited throughout the historic village.
During these difficult times, experiencing outdoor sculpture shows like NBOSS can be easily viewed while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Viewers are encouraged to enjoy the work safely and note that it will be one of the few sculpture shows to open this summer.
Local artist Joe Chirchirillo will curate the show for the eighth year in a row. Chirchirillo states, “This show began as an opportunity for Bennington College students to experiment with ideas and get them in front of people. Although the show has changed over the years, I try to honor the ideas that the show began with. This show is an overview of outdoor sculpture including many types and styles of work. It’s also a show where a well-seasoned professional artist could be showing next to a person just starting out.”
The 23rd anniversary show will feature more than 20 internationally recognized and emerging artists from the surrounding area. Sculptures are available for purchase. Work this year is by: Peter Barrett, Bill Botzow, Joe Carpineto, Joe Chirchirillo, Charlet Davenport, Rita Dee, Kristen DeFontes, Alisa Del Tufo, Denise Dorr, Gary Humphreys, Brian Johnston, Bob Keating, Justin Kenny, Phil Marshall, James Meyer, James Payne, Angelina Radocchia, Andrew Hamilton Reiss, David Skora, Gregory Smith, Bob Turan, Zac Ward and Lee Williams.
Go online to www.nbossvt.org for information or to find maps, visit the site at 48 Main St. Admission is free; call 802-442-3328,
Higher Ground drive-inESSEX JUNCTION — Higher Ground is in the process of building a large stage with video support in the Champlain Valley Expo’s Midway Lawn to provide a space for concerts and community events in the age of physical distancing.
Up to 250 vehicles will be able to park 6 feet apart from each other, with room to set up lawn chairs or a blanket in front of each vehicle. All proceeds will benefit the Vermont Arts Council.
Video will be projected on a state-of-the-art LED video wall, 27-feet-wide by 15-feet-tall, mounted on a massive 40-foot-high structure next to the stage to accommodate sight lines. The LED video wall provides crystal-clear resolution in all weather and sound is transmitted over FM radio.
The HG Drive-In Experience officially opens this (June 13) weekend with three area high school graduation ceremonies. Higher Ground will announce other events and programming in the coming days.
“The goal,” says Alex Crothers, founder of Higher Ground, “is to provide a community resource to help facilitate public gatherings of all types. We’ve purposely left the schedule open so that we can accommodate a broad range of uses. We’re in uncharted territory, but we imagine religious worship, charity bingo nights, live streaming of concert events, chamber orchestras, live plays, weddings, political rallies, etc.”
Crothers added, “While we practice physical distancing, it’s critical we find avenues to share social and cultural experiences.”
Go online to www.highergroundmusic.com for information and event listings.
‘Listening in Place’MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Folklife Center (VFC) believes that truth lies less in any individual voice than in the complex intermingling of many voices simultaneously speaking together. There is no single story that represents history.
Responding to the COVID-19 crisis, VFC has created “Listening in Place,” a project that crowd-sources documentation and stories of this critical time of change. Through these participatory programs the VFC seeks ways for Vermonters to maintain connections to one another, engage with personal stories to strengthen their relationships, and create a record of what we are experiencing throughout this pandemic.
The VFC has partnered with Big Heavy World to engage musicians across the state through virtual story circles. Story circles are a powerful medium as they bring people together to bear witness to the experiences of others. These events have been scheduled for an evening slot, so participants can get comfortable for a “deep hang” and listen to and share different aspects of our current moment.
These events have been scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 13 and Friday, June 19. The audio will be recorded for both VFC’s Archive, a repository of Vermont’s living cultural memory, and for broadcast on 105.9FM The Radiator in Burlington, a community radio station operated by Big Heavy World.
These conversations will become the soundtrack to a photo portrait mural project that commemorates the experience of Vermont artists during the COVID-19 crisis. Visit bigheavyworld.com to learn about Big Heavy World, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization working to preserve and promote the music of Vermont,
Visit the Vermont Folklife Center at www.vtfolklife.org for more information or to participate in a Virtual Story Circle as a Vermont musician.
Long River reopeningWHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Along with other small businesses downtown, Long River Gallery tentatively plans to open three days a week beginning Thursday, June 18. Safety precautions will be in place: No more than four patrons will be allowed in the gallery at a time, social distancing and masks are required for everyone (some will be available for patrons who forget theirs) and frequent cleaning is performed. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays.
The gallery hopes to see its customers again and will help you find the perfect piece of art or craft for your home or something unique and locally made to celebrate a birthday, graduation or anniversary. For those who aren’t ready to come to the gallery, time slots are available to shop for individual patrons by appointment or when time permits. Email art@longrivergallery.com or call 802-295-4567).
Go online to www.longrivergallery.com for information.
Valley Players awardsWAITSFIELD — The board of directors of the Valley Players community theater has announced the awards given at the annual meeting of the membership, held on June 7 via the conferencing platform Zoom.
The Valley Players Performing Arts Scholarship was founded in 2001 to encourage and support the pursuit of education in the performing arts. This year’s recipients are Ella Holter, of Warren, and Emma Greenwood, of Waitsfield. Holter plans to study vocal jazz at the Lamont School of Music at University of Denver, and Greenwood will study classical voice at UNC Greensboro.
Each year, the Valley Players works with educators and community theater presenters to identify Harwood Union High School students who are graduating seniors and going on to pursue a career in the performing arts, including theater, music, dance or technical aspects of these arts such as stage management, set design, costume creation or directing.
The Vermont Playwrights Award was established in 1982, with the intent of promoting theater arts and encouraging and supporting the creation of original plays by residents of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. This year, the winner is “The Unicorn from the Stars” by David John Preece, of Manchester, New Hampshire. The play is a fictionalized story about the poet and writer Sylvia Plath during her time living in England, and her friendship with one of her neighbors.
Go online to www.valleyplayers.com for more information about the Valley Players.
