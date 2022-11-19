Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Keaton's 'Our Hospitality'
BRATTLEBORO — He never smiled on camera, earning him the nickname of the "Great Stone Face." But Buster Keaton's comedies rocked Hollywood's silent era with laughter throughout the 1920s and remain popular crowd-pleasers today.
See for yourself with a screening of “Our Hospitality” (1923), one of Keaton's landmark features, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Epsilon Spires, 190 Main St. The screening will feature live accompaniment on the venue's Estey pipe organ by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based silent film musician.
“Our Hospitality,” a period comedy set in the 1830s, tells the story of a young man (Keaton) raised in New York City but unknowingly at the center of a long-running backwoods family feud. Highlights of the picture include Keaton's extended journey on a vintage train of the era, as well as a climactic river rescue scene.
The film stars Keaton's then-wife Natalie Talmadge as his on-screen love interest. Their first child, newborn James Talmadge Keaton, makes a cameo appearance, playing Buster as an infant. Keaton's father also plays a role in the film.
The program also will include a screening of “The Scarecrow” (1920), a short comedy starring Keaton.
Keaton, along with Charlie Chaplin and Harold Lloyd, stands today as one of the silent screen's three great clowns. Some critics regard him as the best of all. Roger Ebert wrote in 2002 that "in an extraordinary period from 1920 to 1929, (Keaton) worked without interruption on a series of films that make him, arguably, the greatest actor-director in the history of the movies."
Admission is $15; go online to www.epsilonspires.org for tickets or information. For more about the music, visit www.jeffrapsis.com
Taconic Thanksgiving
MANCHESTER — Taconic Music Artistic Directors Joana Genova and Ariel Rudiakov will present an annual musical tradition, a chamber music concert the weekend following Thanksgiving at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. The performance runs approximately one hour in the Hunter Room at the Manchester Community Library, with its beautiful acoustics.
The concert program open with Mozart’s graceful and uplifting String Quartet in C major, K. 515 performed by violinists Deborah Buck and Joana Genova, violists Kathryn Lockwood and Ariel Rudiakov, and cellist Tom Landschoot.
Buck, professor at Purchase Conservatory of Music and co-executive director of Kinhaven Music School, is a regular guest at Taconic Music. Genova is the second violinist of The Indianapolis Quartet and adjunct professor at Williams and Bennington Colleges, as well as Montclair State University. Lockwood is professor at Montclair State University and co-artistic director of Telluride MusicFest. In addition to performing as a violist Ariel Rudiakov is assistant conductor of Greenwich Symphony Orchestra and music director of Danbury Symphony. Landschoot is professor at Arizona State University and on the summer faculty of Taconic Music.
Featured guest ensemble is duoJalal. Lockwood, viola and Yousif Sheronick, percussion. duoJalal “are fearless seekers and synthesizers of disparate instruments and cultures” raves the Toronto Star. duoJalal moves from Classical to Klezmer, Middle Eastern to Jazz, with a skillful confluence that is natural, exploratory, and passionate.
The concert will also be livestreamed on TM’s YouTube channel. Virtual concert doors open 10 minutes before concert time.
Admission is by donation ($15 suggested); go online to taconicmusic.org for more information.
Thanksgiving arts
PUTNEY — Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 25-27, promises to be a big weekend for Putney. The Putney Craft Tour, Next Stage Arts Project and Sandglass Theatre have joined forces to promote Thanksgiving Weekend of Arts.
Ken Pick, one of the founders of the Putney Craft Tour says: “This will be a great cultural treat for visitors and locals alike. Not only will the craft tour be taking place during the day, but Next Stage Arts will offer an art exhibition — Elemental Abstractions Works on Paper by Joe Norris opening late afternoon on Saturday and Sandglass Theater will present, “A Rafter of Crankies,” with performances scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights (see page D2).
Next Stage Arts opening reception is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors and arts lovers alike. And, with the Putney Craft tour beginning on Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the weekend offers perfect timing for visitors to enjoy all of the offerings.”
This year’s 44th annual Putney Craft Tour features 21 of some of Vermont’s most prominent makers — glass blowers, potters, jewelers, weavers, woodworkers, painters and even artisan cheese, and wine makers and new this year, an aromatherapist. Part of the fun for visitors is meandering through the beautiful Vermont countryside, following the map to find these prominent craftspeople and view the works where they are conceived and created. Many artisans do demos. Visitors may start at Putney Mountain Winery, 8 Bellows Falls Road. for a preview exhibition of the artisans’ works and to pick up maps and brochures.
Go online to www.putneycrafts.com or www.nextstagearts.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.