Live theater!
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION – Actors’ Equity Association, (AEA), the actors and stage managers union, to hold a live, has approved a live, in-person production by Northern Stage of Stephanie Everett's “It's Fine, I'm Fine” in the Barrette Center for the Arts this fall. The Upper Valley professional theater is hopeful that this production will move forward, and is in the process of finalizing paperwork with AEA.
AEA has been withholding permission for its actors to perform until their safety from COVID-19 could be “guaranteed.” In Vermont, this has affected Weston Playhouse and Dorset Theatre Festival, as well as Northern Stage.
“It’s Fine, I’m Fine” is a one-woman show written and performed by Stephanie Everett, who wrote the play as part of her Dartmouth Experiential Term (E-Term) at Northern Stage. It was a fan favorite in Northern Stage's 2018 New Works Now, won the Best Festival Debut at New York’s United Solo Festival in 2019, and has been supported by the BOLD Theater Women's Leadership Circle.
The play follows Steph as she comes to grips with a new normal after four career-ending concussions as a varsity soccer player at Dartmouth. Funny, heartbreaking, and human, “It’s Fine, I’m Fine” advocates for compassion in the face of all of our invisible struggles. This play will be presented as part of Northern Stage's Tiny Necessary Theater this fall, a celebration and curation of four theater pieces that give hope and inspiration towards a better tomorrow.
Northern Stage is planning to implement the following safety precautions:
— Upgrade of HVAC system including finer filters installed for all spaces.
— Everyone will be masked at all times except the actor who will remain 16 feet away from all other humans at all times.
— Health screenings and temperature checks will be mandatory for everyone entering the facility at all times
— Social distancing will be enforced and audience capacity will be limited based on Vermont state regulations.
— Hand sanitizer will be available and hand washing encouraged while onsite
For more information, go online to northernstage.org
Taconic Music
MANCHESTER — Taconic Music and Southern Vermont Arts Center invite the public to a concert of delightful duos and a day at the museum. At 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Southern Vermont Arts Center, violinists Joana Genova and Heather Braun will perform outdoors on the porch of Yester House, with physically distanced lawn seating for concertgoers provided by SVAC and a rain contingency of holding the concert in the spacious galleries.
Seating is limited to 30 and both masks and reservations for the free performance are required. Reservations, which can be made online via Taconic Music’s website, will also confer “Member for a Day” standing at the Southern Vermont Arts center, which will waive admission into SVAC's galleries and extend member discounts in the Museum Shop and on classes purchased on the day of the concert.
Genova and Braun have been performing chamber music together since 2005 and have presented duo recitals at the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester, Williams College, the University of Indianapolis, and numerous venues throughout New England. Their repertoire includes classical compositions by Bach, Mozart, Prokofiev, Ysaÿe, Moszkowski, Shostakovich and Sarasate, new works by Stephen Dankner, Atar Arad and John Berners, as well as fiddle tunes by Mark O’Connor, and jazz and tango arrangements.
For reservations or information, go online to www.taconicmusic.org
New World Festival
RANDOLPH — From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, Chandler’s New World Festival will stream music both live from Chandler Music Hall’s main stage in Randolph, and premiere virtual performances from around the world, as well as include a small, socially distanced live audience to hear Pete’s Posse, Dan Houghton and Rachel Clemente on the Chandler Music Hall stage.
In June it was clear to the festival’s planning committee that this beloved celebration of Celtic and French Canadian music and dance had to reinvent itself. Patrons can participate in one of two ways: A total of 75 tickets will be sold for the live performance in Chandler. A ticketed virtual option will allow an unlimited number of fans to stream the live performance
Music Director Kevin Dunwoody got to work contacting musicians that had already been booked. All were eager to help.
Piper extraordinaire Dan Houghton will open the festival piping on the front steps of Chandler. Then Vermont’s own trad roots power trio Pete’s Posse will perform a live set on Chandler’s main stage. The trio will play between pre-recorded performances from a variety of bands that have performed at previous New World Festivals.
Pre-recorded portions will feature content specific to the New World Festival and live and virtual audiences get to see them first at the Festival on September 6. John Doyle and Nuala Kennedy, the Cape Breton trio of Wendy MacIsaac, Mairi Rankin and Mac Morin, E.T.E., Connla, Cantrip, and the Young Traditions of Vermont, have all agreed to record special material for this year’s festival.
For tickets or information, go online to www.chandler-arts.org Chandler Center for the Arts is located at 71 N. Main St.
T.W. Wood 125th
MONTPELIER — The first art museum in the state of Vermont is collaborating with several Montpelier civic institutions to display its historic collection of American art. The T.W. Wood Gallery: A Museum of American Art is celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding with a series of exhibits of its historic collection, in collaboration with civic institutions throughout the city of Montpelier, September through December.
On Aug. 8, 1895 American master artist Thomas Waterman Wood (1823-1903) gathered with an assembly of Vermonters to announce the creation of the museum by gifting to the city of Montpelier selections of his own artwork as well as important works of his contemporaries. Since then the collection has expanded to include additional Wood pieces, other 19th century masterworks, and iconic prints and paintings of the 20th century. This unusual collection will be on display at the museum and at various Montpelier institutions as the city joins the T.W. Wood in celebrating the founding of the first art museum in the state of Vermont.
The repository of art at the T.W. Wood Gallery, says Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson, “represents a significant part of our cultural history.” She notes that the celebration of the anniversary with civic organizations across the city of Montpelier, “carries on the legacy of Thomas Waterman Wood's value of art for everyone.”
T.W. Wood curator Phillip Robertson is offering guided tours of the 125th anniversary exhibits at the T.W. Wood Gallery. Interested persons should contact the gallery to reserve a private tour on one of the following dates: Sept. 12 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.), Oct. 10 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.), Nov. 14 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.) and December 12 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.).
For reservations, or information, go online www.twwoodgallery.org
‘Uplifting Words’
SPRINGFIELD — Gallery at the Vault is presenting a new Open Wall show “The Sky is the Limit.” This show includes photographs, paintings, paper sculpture, jewelry, needlework, and fiber arts.
Also showing is a display of uplifting, inspirational, colorful words and phrases to add some joy to your day. All are invited to add to the collection. Take a photo of your single word or saying and send it to Vault via email (galleryvault@vermontel.net), snail mail or bring it into the gallery.
Open Wall is a non-juried show for any artists living in a 30-mile radius of Springfield. The works will be on display until Oct. 14.
For more information, call 802-885-7111, or go online to www.galleryvault.org The Gallery at the Vault is located at 68 Main St.
