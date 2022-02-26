Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
The Milkhouse Heaters
BELLOWS FALLS — The Milkhouse Heaters will play the Stage 33 Live listening room at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 6 at 6 p.m. Twice canceled by COVID-19, the third time’s the charm.
The performance will be recorded and filmed. Seating is limited to 40.
Jan and Mike are refugees of the Boston music scene, where they were nominated for a Boston Music Award and shared the stage with The Black Crowes, Corey Glover, Fuel, Feeder, and Hum, and their songs are on compilations alongside the likes of G. Love and Special Sauce, Jack Johnson, Burning Spear and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones. Their music has been licensed to television shows on ABC, VH1, MTV, ESPN and ESPN 2.
They moved to southern Vermont in 2003, rolled Americana into their punk roots, and became The Milkhouse Heaters. They’ve opened for Fred Eaglesmith and closed for Billy Bragg, had two songs featured on The Shoulder to the Plough CD, and were repeat invited performers at the Roots on the River Festival.
A $5+ donation is suggested for the band, but nobody will be turned away for lack of money. Advance donations made at stage33live.com double as chair reservations. All individuals are required to wear a mask except when eating or drinking, and maintain a 6-foot social distance from people not in their party.
Sarasa Ensemble
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Music Center’s Season Guest Series continues with the Sarasa Ensemble presenting “Native Realm,” a look at Poland’s distinct culture and native land through the lens of Telemann, Górecki and Schmelzer.
The concert is 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the BMC. Performers include Jesse Irons, Miranda Fulleylove, violins; Jason Fisher, viola; and Jennifer Morsches, cello.
The program will feature Tomás Luis de Victoria’s O Magnum Mysterium; Telemann’s Polish Dances from the Rostock Manuscript, TWV 45; J.H. Schmelzer’s “Polnische Sackpfeifen à 3”; and Górecki’s String Quartet No. 2, Op. 64 “Quasi una Fantasia.”
Tickets are $20, $10 for student, and free for under 18; call 802-257-4523 or go to bmcvt.org online.
‘Dance Again’
WAITSFIELD — The Valley Players will present a staged reading of the 2021 Valley Players Playwright Award winner “Dance Again,” by Tucker Atwood, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main St. (Route 100).
The story takes place in the living room of an old house on the border of a warzone between two nations. Though it’s set in a fictional world, it is one that could very well be real. Place and time are intentionally non-specific, but it feels like the early to mid-1900s. Soldiers from opposing sides arrive at the house seeking refuge from a bitter storm and ongoing battle. The hosts do their best to remain neutral and keep the strangers from learning the true identities of their fellow house guests. (The script contains expletives.)
“I like two things about doing a staged-reading,” said Doug Bergstein, who is co-directing the reading with Susan Loynd. “One, it gives an opportunity for new actors to get their feet wet. Two, it gives new playwrights an opportunity to have their play performed. I guarantee you’ve never seen a play like this before.”
Tucker Atwood is currently based in Belfast, Maine, and in 2019 performed “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” with the Middlebury Community Players.
Admission is by donation and reservations are not required. For more information, go to www.valleyplayers.com online. Current Waitsfield Town mask mandates will be followed.
Animation Fest
LYNDONVILLE — Animators and others will enjoy the seventh annual Vermont Animation Festival, hosted by Northern Vermont University in partnership with Catamount Arts. It will be held March 25 and 26 on the NVU-Lyndon campus. A full slate of activities is planned for beginner and experienced animators, including workshops, a film screening and an artist talk by keynote speaker and visual storyteller Jo Dery. The festival is seeking entries for viewing and judging, too.
Submissions of animated films of all lengths will be accepted through March 4 for festival viewing and judging; films from students and emerging animators are especially welcome.
Complete festival information, including workshops and registration, is available at www.vtanimationfestival.org online.
Artist George Van Hook
ARLINGTON — One of the region’s leading plein air oil and watercolor artists, George Van Hook, will be presenting new and selected works at the Canfield Gallery March 5 to May 4.
Van Hook’s work has been shown throughout the region in exhibits such as Artists in the Gardens at the Canfield Gallery in August 2021.
Van Hook, who resides in Cambridge, New York, has painted the stunning Battenkill River Valley for 28 years. His works are in many prominent flyfishing collections connected with the American Museum of Fly Fishing in Manchester. In his landscape, still life and figure paintings, Van Hook seeks to capture the charisma of nature, the everchanging light and color of the seasons and fleeting glimpses of human character. As Van Hook simply states, “I want the color to be beautiful and the drawing firm and secure.”
An opening reception will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 5. All works are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds helping to fund programming at the Martha Canfield Library.
For more information, go online to www.facebook.com/TheCanfieldGallery The Gallery is in the Martha Canfield Memorial Library at 528 E. Arlington Road.
Artist Chuck Trotsky
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild presents “chuck trotsky 2022: technologia information,” March 4 through April 16, in The Back Room Gallery.
Born of late-night conversations and collaborative art concepts in the winter of 2013, Trotsky began only as a digital persona. Soon enough, however, there were real paintings attributed to this imaginary man, and they have been confusing viewers at galleries around Vermont ever since. Trotsky currently resides in the basement of local realist painter, Ben Barnes, of St. Johnsbury.
Trotsky’s work can be divided into two groups. His larger acrylic paintings still refer back to the digital world of his birth — iconic images pilfered from popular culture paired with contradictory or anachronistic props and settings. In addition to the acrylic-on-panel works, Trotsky has been experimenting with smaller mixed media paintings on paper or wood using hand-cut stencils. This less precious format allows the artist to take more risks, opening the door to happy accidents and interesting surprises.
NEK Artisans Guild, at 430 Railroad St., is a cooperative art and artisan group now celebrating its 25th year; call 802-748-0158, or go to www.nekartisansguild.com online.
