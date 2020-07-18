Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Bach Cello SuitesPUTNEY — Yellow Barn is presenting last week’s concerts in its Summer Artist Residency concert series, recorded live from the Big Barn. The concerts are presented free of charge at www.yellowbarn.org
The week honored its beloved founder David Wells with performances of the complete Bach Cello Suites. The first concert was be broadcast this Thursday, on what would have been Wells’ 93rd birthday. The second part of the suites will be streamed on Saturday, July 18. (Concert streams take place at 7:30 p.m., and are followed by an international broadcast at 2 p.m. the following day.)
A group of four Yellow Barn cellists perform the suites, both solo performances and as an ensemble, sharing movements between them. This tradition of sharing the suites started in 2013, and has taken place both in Putney at the Big Barn, and on every Yellow Barn Music Haul tour in New York City. The four cellists currently in residence — Natasha Brofsky, Michael Katz, Gabriel Martins and Aaron Wolff — spent two weeks exploring the suites, first separately while in quarantine, and now together as a group, creating a set of performances that are both highly personal and collaborative.
Suites No. 1, 4, and 5 were streamed on Thursday, and Suites No. 2, 3, and 6 will be streamed tonight (July 18). In the meantime, listeners can enjoy some of Wells’ acclaimed performances of the Bach Suites on Yellow Barn’s website.
For more information, call 802-387-6637, or go online to www.yellowbarn.org
Shelburne Museum reopensSHELBURNE — After closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shelburne Museum plans to reopen July 30. The museum’s 45-acre grounds will be open four days a week along with select exhibition buildings, museum Director Thomas Denenberg announced.
“We are excited to welcome visitors back to the museum, and look forward to offering the enjoyment of walking the grounds and viewing indoor and outdoor exhibitions,” Denenberg said. “After spending the past several weeks in preparation, we are confident our visitors will have an experience that is both meaningful and safe.”
To celebrate reopening, the museum will be offering free admission through Sept. 6. Tickets are required, however, and must be reserved online. Masks are also required for anyone age 5 and older. The museum plans to remain open through Oct. 11, contingent on guidance from public health officials.
The museum grounds and several buildings will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Occupancy limits will apply both indoors and on the grounds. Buildings that will be open include: the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education, Pleissner Gallery and Webb Gallery of American Art.
Exhibitions on view include “Creature Comfort: Animals in the House,” in Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education and “At Scale,” an outdoor sculpture exhibition featuring the works of Peter Kirkiles.
For full details related to reopening and COVID-19 regulations, go online to shelburnemuseum.org
Artist Katrin WaiteMANCHESTER — German-born, Shushan, New York-based artist Katrin Waite is the next artist to be featured in a solo show at Ellenbogen Gallery. The show, “What Remains: Scattered Memories,” paintings created over six years from 2014 to present, will open to the public at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25.
At 4 p.m. Friday, July 24, “Eg. Live: Virtual Vernissage” on Facebook will feature host Elizabeth Spadea in discussion with the artist and a docent tour of the exhibition.
“Katrin is very prolific,” say Michael and Carolina Ellenbogen, who culled an extensive collection, filling every square inch of space in the artist’s studio, home studio and home, down to 50 paintings. “The hardest part was eliminating artworks, but in the end, we identified five major and two minor groupings with strong artistic identities and curated around them.”
“Memory never comes as a whole,” says Katrin. “Right from the moment of its origin it is broken. Then it chooses its own path. When I paint, I strive to capture the fragile nature of memory in its endless facets. Over the course of this ongoing pandemic, time takes its own space. I don’t have time, it has me. In my experience, memories transition and transform as time runs both faster and slower at once, in every moment.”
Across several of the groups, Katrin’s paintings contain fragments of gold paint that are either on the surface as shapes or emerging from the background. She brings the Japanese tradition of kintsugi, which combines broken treasures with gold, silver or platinum into her artwork. Once broken, items carry more values; they reflect a history … memory; once fixed with a precious metal they are unique. Katrin has also adopted rust patina into the process for some artworks and says, “The traces the precious metal leaves in patina and rust are pure beauty.”
The safety of visitors, artists and the gallery staff are a top priority. Owners will wear masks and maintain at least a six-foot distance from guests and request the same from visitors.
Ellenbogen Gallery, located at 263 Depot St., will be open through the summer 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; call 802-768-8498, or go online to www.ellenbogengallery.art If traveling to visit the exhibition, it is wise to call in advance to confirm operating hours.
Opera live!BRANDON — As Vermont continues on the decline of infection rates of COVID-19, Barn Opera will be able to follow the Governor’s guidelines, and provide an opportunity in two locations to experience live performance this fall, in Brandon and Williston.
Brandon’s opera company will offer an evening of arias, duets, and scenes from opera and musical theater, as a love letter from your favorite Barn Opera artists, to the Vermonter audience. The repertoire will span centuries from Mozart to Gounod, Rossini to Puccini, with recognizable tunes, and virtuosic vocalism.
The first will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, in the remarkable Isham Family Farm barn in Williston. The spacious barn accommodates over 200 in normal circumstances, but tickets for this event will be limited to 75 patrons, and will have socially distant chair placement throughout the barn.
The second performance will take place in Brandon at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, (less than two miles from the new Barn Opera house) at Estabrook Park at the northern gateway to Brandon. This performance will be held outdoors, in a socially distant manner and allow 150 people with marked off 10-foot squares to enjoy a picnic dinner.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions of staging, Barn Opera will create a musical postcard from the opera world to you by presenting some of opera and musical theater’s best-loved scenes, duets, and arias. This cast features professional singing-actors that all live in Vermont, New Hampshire or Maine.
For tickets or information, go online to www.barnopera.com
‘Garden Dances’CHARLOTTE — Come delight in an immersive moving performance tour throughout the beautiful Horsford Gardens and Nursery. “Garden Dances” will be performed at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 26 at Horsford Gardens and Nursery.
The evening will feature dances by nine Vermont artists: Elizabeth Marie Seyler, Bronwyn Sims, Kristen Brownlow, Sakshi Keeton, Frances Alani, Elizabeth Mahnker, Erica Raff, Elise Simone, and Candace Portnoff. The program is directed by choreographer Hanna Satterlee, accompanied by Jane Kittredge on violin.
Please note this is an immersive moving performance tour throughout the Horsford Gardens and Nursery, and all audience members will be traveling from site to site in groups of six. A few chairs per site will be provided for those who are more comfortable sitting. Customers with walkers, canes and wheelchairs have found the property to be accessible, but be in touch with your accessibility questions/needs. Unfortunately, there is no bathroom available, so plan accordingly.
Admission is by donation go to Vermont Energy & Climate Action Network. Email hannasatt@gmail.com to reserve by July 20; masks are required; for more information or directions, go online to vermontdance.org
Quilt exhibitionWOODSTOCK — Billings Farm & Museum, gateway to Vermont’s rural heritage, will host its 34th Annual Quilt Exhibition online and onsite July 18-Aug. 23, featuring quilts made by Windsor County quilters.
Juried contemporary quilts made by local quilters and historical quilts from the museum’s collection will be on display. Onsite guests will view the colorful array of quilts and meet the quilters on hand to discuss their work. Take a quilt-themed Story Walk and test your eagle eyes with our Quilt Exhibition Scavenger Hunt. Explore other quilting genres through interpretive displays on site and online.
Challenge quilts crafted by the Delectable Mountain Quilt Guild from the Bethel area also will be exhibited. A quilt challenge requires specific design and construction rules agreed upon by guild members with the goal of improving their quilting skills. This year’s challenge was to create a quilted placemat, and the challenge quilt display will reflect that theme with a playfully set table.
The Farm & Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays; for more information, go online to billingsfarm.org
