Japanese folk tales
ROCHESTER — Bald Mountain will present the return of the annual summer favorite “There Once Was …” July 30-Aug. 1 at Spice Studio. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
This year explores stories from Japan, featuring a jellyfish that tries to save the princess, a man who falls in love with a willow tree, a sword-fighting warrior’s disgrace, and more. What they have in common is the unique vibrancy of Japanese folklore. Expect the unexpected.
Professional actors, directors, and musicians hailing from Washington, D.C., Boston, Burlington, and Rochester will gather for the weeklong collaborative exploration of stories.
“The emphasis,” says Artistic Director Ethan Bowen, “is on creative theater: How does someone ‘fly’ with two sticks and a long piece of fabric? How do we create monsters and three-headed snakes? How do we tell these stories in the most fun way possible?”
Tickets, $10, are available at the door, reservations are required (seating limited to 30); go online to www.baldmountaintheater.org for reservations or information. Spice Studio is located at 482 S. Main St.
Craftsbury Chamber Players
PLAINFIELD — After a very successful concert July 18, the Craftsbury Chamber Players — on their own portable flatbed truck stage — will present another performance at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at the Plainfield Rec Field. In the event of rain the concert will be moved indoors to the Plainfield Opera House.
Their first concert focused on folk music influences. This upcoming one will feature various combinations of a string quartet and piano by Gershwin, Ellington, Ravel, Queen(!), Carey and Vermont composer Gwyneth Walker.
The performers for this concert are Mary Rowell and Katherine Winterstein, violins, Wendy Richman, viola, Frances Rowell, cello, and Inessa Zaretsky, piano.
Admission is by donation (proceeds go directly to the musicians. Bring your own chairs or blankets. Go online to www.plainfieldoperahousevt.org for more information.
Spintuition
POULTNEY —Stone Valley Arts will host the Spintuition band for a special free concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St.
Spintuition is a New England-based folk band that blends creativity and tradition into tight harmony and joyous rhythms. Silas Hamilton (guitar, piano, fiddle, vocals, feet), Willy Clemetson (fiddle, vocals, feet), and Samuel Foucher (accordion, piano, vocals) play primarily contra dance style music but they have also crafted sweet arrangements of traditional songs into their repertoire for concerts. In 2019, two years after the band was formed, Spintuition tied for first place in the Young Tradition Vermont contest in Burlington.
Admission is free (donations for the band appreciated); go online to www.stonevalleyarts.org for more information.
Blue Dahlia
ST JOHNSBURY — Francophiles and music lovers, prepare to fall in love with front woman Dahlia Dumont when The Blue Dahlia takes the stage Sunday, July 25, at Dog Mountain, as part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series. Hosted by Catamount Arts, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series is bringing free concerts to Dog Mountain, at 5 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 4.
Blue Dahlia, promises to charm audiences with both French and English lyrics, French and Mexican accordion, klezmer violin, and the warm joyous rhythms of reggae, ska, and Latin America as well as some sensual jazz influence and French chanson. Blue Dahlia has appeared as an acoustic trio in intimate bistros in New York and Paris and as an electric big band in venues and festivals worldwide.
Admission is free; go online to www.catamountarts.org for more information.
Miss Paula
FAIR HAVEN — Miss Paula and the Twangbusters will be making their debut appearance here in the park at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29. Describing themselves as a “juke joint cocktail for your soles” this band will serve up a healthy dose of honky-tonk swing.
The band is led by dynamo Paula Bradley (Miss Paula), described as "Patsy Cline meets Bessie Smith" on lead vocals, piano and ukulele. She is Kevin Maul (steel guitar), Peter Bearup (electric guitar), Bob Resnick (drums), Lance MacIntosh/Jaybird Gorleski /Brian Rost (Doghouse bass) on electric guitar, steel guitar, doghouse bass and drums. Make sure you bring your dancing shoes to this concert as we expect a lot of toes tapping and hands clapping.
The Concert Committee hotline is 802-265-3010, ext. 301.
‘Hyenas’ on screen
BRATTLEBORO — As the sun sets on Friday, July 30, Epsilon Spires will transform its parking lot into an outdoor movie theater for another evening of film and food in the Backlot Cinema Series. This week’s event pairs Djibril Diop Mambéty’s feature-length film “Hyenas” (1992) with Somali snacks by Jilib Jiblets.
“Hyenas,” which was nominated for the Golden Palm Award at Cannes in 1992, is a Senegalese adaptation of Friedrich Dürrenmatt's play “The Visit” — although with a distinctly African approach to storytelling born out of a rich history of oral tradition. It tells the story of a woman returning to her impoverished hometown after amassing a fortune that has made her “as rich as the World Bank,” in the words of the villagers.
Audience members for Backlot Cinema screenings are encouraged to bring blankets, pillows, and chairs to make themselves comfortable.
Tickets are $10; go online to www.epsilonspires.org/backlotcinema for tickets or information.
‘Kent State’
ROCHESTER — Bald Mountain Theater presents a reading of “Kent State,” a new book by Deborah Wils, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 at Spice Studio, 482 S. Main St.
“Kent State” is an astonishing reckoning with the events of May 4, 1970, known as “The Kent State Massacre,” when Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire on protesters against the Vietnam War, wounding nine and killing four. Told in many voices, this verse novel touches on the very human truth of what happened and shows that after every tragedy, we must find a call to action.
Admission is free, but reservations are required (seating is limited to 30); call 802-767-4800 or email ebowen@baldmountaintheater.org. Go online to www.baldmountaintheater.org for more information.
