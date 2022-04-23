Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Philharmonic returns
COLCHESTER-BARRE — After two years of COVID-enforced silence, the Vermont Philharmonic returns to the stage with two concerts: at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the Barre Opera House, with Music Director Lou Kosma conducting.
The program features a performance of a movement from the Jacques Ibert Flute Concerto by the student winner of the Borowicz Scholarship competition, Logan Crocker. A senior at Colchester High School and a pupil of Lauren Ann Maurer, Logan has performed in Vermont and New England Music Festivals and soloed with the Vermont Youth Orchestra.
The Philharmonic winds will open the concert with Ralph Vaughn Williams’s delightful Folk Song Suite, incorporating nine popular English songs. The winds will also perform an amusing Symphony for Winds in G minor by Gaetano Donizetti. In addition, the strings will perform Mozart’s exuberant Divertimento No. 2 in B-flat Major, K. 137.
The concert concludes with Johannes Brahms Second Symphony, in D major, Op. 73, composed in 1877 — an opportunity for the Philharmonic to exercise the big orchestral sound of one of the great classical works.
Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors, $5 for students, at the door, or online at www.vermontphilharmonic.com
‘The Wobblies’
BRATTLEBORO — At 8 p.m., Sunday, May 1, the multimedia arts venue Epsilon Spires will join independent theaters across the country in screening “The Wobblies,” a 1978 documentary about the International Workers of the World which has recently been restored by the Museum of Modern Art and re-released in digital 4K.
Since the late 19th century, the first day of May has been marked by demonstrations supporting workers’ rights, and it is now recognized as a federal holiday in many countries around the world. Epsilon Spires is participating in the simultaneous May Day screenings of The Wobblies in solidarity with the causes promoted by the Industrial Workers of the World, including anti-discrimination practices and conditions that honor the dignity of all workers.
“We never imagined that the themes of labor exploitation, anti-immigrant legislation, and racial and gender discrimination would resonate as strongly today,” say the co-directors of the film, Stewart Bird and Deborah Schaffer, in a joint statement about the release of the digitally remastered version of The Wobblies.
For tickets or information, go online to www.epsilonspires.org
Dana & Susan Robinson
MARSHFIELD — Americana-roots and folk duo Dana and Susan Robinson from Cabot blend old songs and new with a driving guitar, banjo groove and harmony vocals. The Robinsons will appear in concert in the Barn at Beaver Brook Farm at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.
Their latest album, “The Town That Music Saved” has been awarded a Times-Argus Tammie for Best Vermont Album of the Year, 2019. Their compositions have been featured in Ken Burns’ “The National Parks, America’s Best Idea” and “The Dust Bowl.”
Seven Days wrote, “Dana is a master storyteller, spinning his yarns with the precise skill of an artisan loom weaver.”
Admission is by donation ($20 suggested); for reservations, directions and info, call 802-793-3016 or email director@cabotarts.org.
‘Full Frontal Fairytales’
ROCHESTER — Bald Mountain Theater presents “Full Frontal Fairytales — A Virtual Evening of Original, Very Short Fairytales for Modern Sensibilities,” one night only, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.
Streaming live in partnership with TheaterEngine, this one-night storytelling event features new, original fairytales by our artistic community’s best writers that run the gambit from zany to heart-wrenching to profound and back again.
“Our definition of ‘full frontal’ does not mean sexually explicit,” says Artistic Director Ethan Bowen, “but rather open, revealing and no-holds-barred.”
“These very short stories deal with a bumbling-but-well-meaning young uncle’s attempts at a bedtime story; some bloody, old-school Brothers Grimm-style revenge; and what to do after the drama (and trauma) of a storybook adventure,” says Managing Director Killian White. “It’ll be a high-speed exploration of modern life through the multi-colored lens of the fairytale that won’t give you a second to feel boredom.”
Admission is free or by donation ($15 suggested). Virtual event will be streamed at theaterengine.com/productions/2056 Go to www.baldmountaintheater.org for more information.
VYO ‘East Meets West’
BURLINGTON — The Vermont Youth Orchestra presents its final 2021-2022 season concert at The Flynn at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1.
VYO highlights the talents of young Vermont musicians in performances of works from the West alongside their Eastern-European counterparts. This timely program has been modified to include the beautiful Ukrainian Melody in A minor by Myroslav Skoryk, and Vermont Youth Orchestra’s young musicians have elected to present a fundraiser to benefit Ukrainian refugees from the Youth Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine.
This concert spotlights two young musicians: Senior Soloist Celilo Bauman-Swain and composer Katya Mueller. Bauman-Swain performs Elgar’s cello concerto with the orchestra. VYO also will perform a world premiere of a work by Mueller.
Tickets are $22, $17 for 17 and younger; go online to www.flynnvt.org
