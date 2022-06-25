Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Cabot Art Barn
CABOT — The Cabot Art Barn pop-up gallery is located at one of Cabot’s most treasured landmarks. The historic Wiswell House on Main Street, built 1868-1890 by Leonard Wiswell and his wife Seraphine Crosby Wiswell is still family owned, and perfectly preserved in its original period colors.
During the Fall Foliage Festival last year, Betsy McKay and Neil Bainton opened the carriage barn behind the house for a pop-up exhibition featuring local artists. It met with such success that they will reopen the Cabot Art Barn again this summer with a new weeklong show today (June 25) through the town’s famous July 4 celebration.
“This year the gallery is focusing on wonderfully crafted affordable work that we hope will appeal to every taste. All are welcome to visit, chat, and check out the great artwork we’ve assembled in the barn,” says Bainton.
Janet Van Fleet adds, “Being a Cabot artist myself, Neil and Betsy reached out to me to assist them in identifying a diverse selection of quality artists and craftspeople for the Cabot Art Barn. It has been a pleasure to work with them to curate and install the work of over 13 regional artisans in such a unique exhibition space.”
New to this summer’s show will include celebrated handblown glass artists Wendy and Harry Besett, whose work has been exhibited at the White House and at many other prestigious venues across the country. Also, painter from Danville Cathy Dellinger, Abigail Bartell from Danville, and April Borelli and Sandy Pond, both from Cabot.
Returning for the second year of this event are Rosalind Daniels (photos and fiber), Sandy Ducharme (hooking and floorcloths), Ken Klingler (antler and wood carving), Ruth Kaldor (oil and watercolor paintings), Margie Pulaski (paintings and pastels), Laura Shaw (watercolor greeting cards), Van Fleet (digital prints), and Joanne Vecchiola (clay vessels and sculptures).
The Cabot Art Barn will be open again for this year’s Fall Foliage season Sept. 24-Oct. 2.
Hours are: 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. daily; call 802-227-0036, or go online to www.cabotartbarn.com
Play every town
JEFFERSONVILLE — Pianist David Feurzeig brings his “251 Community Concerts for a Cooler Climate” to the Bryan Memorial Gallery at 4 p.m. today (June 25).
“Routine international touring is unsustainable — and ‘unsustainable’ means something it’s literally not possible to keep doing,” Feurzeig said. “I want to show there can be a performance-tour culture that doesn’t mean hopping on a plane and flying all over the world. In my little world of music performance, it’s a small act of resistance against the jet-touring model.”
In May, UVM composer-pianist Feurzeig embarked on “Play Every Town,” 251 free concerts in each of Vermont’s 251 towns to combat climate change through the power of community and music. With this project he will become the first individual musician to perform in every Vermont municipality. He will travel in his solar-charged electric vehicle throughout the state, offering free concerts to bring attention to the interrelated issues of climate and community, while bringing the joy of music to his audiences.
Admission is free; call 802-644-5100, or go online to www.bryangallery.org The gallery is located at 180 Main St.
‘Elemental Reduction’
WATERBURY — Drawing from the creative talent he has worked with developing high-demand, style forward products or have met on his journey of developing of his personal art collection, Chris Copley has curated a group show of four artists with roots from the Green Mountain State.
“Elemental Reduction” of shape and color highlights diverse style and the opportunity to appreciate work with uncluttered fields and visual simplicity.
Jim Bruce, Tally Groves, Maurizio Molin and Michael Montanaro use limited color palettes and simple subject matters while drawing inspiration from their surrounding landscapes. Their diverse styles converge and are on exhibition at Axel’s Gallery through July 17.
Meet the artists, learn about their Vermont roots and be inspired from noon to 2 p.m. today (June 25). This event is free and open to the public.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; call 802-244-7801, or go online to www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/ Axel’s is located at 5 Stowe St.
Artist Tom Pirozzoli
CHESTER — The DaVallia Gallery invites the public to a special fine art exhibition. “Grateful For Love” will feature a new collection of paintings by artist Tom Pirozzoli through July 31.
As a self-taught guitarist and painter, Pirozzoli’s synthesis of color and his unaffected approach to representation has produced a resonant and evocative body of work. His oil paintings reflect the beauty and purity of all that surrounds us. In addition to museum exhibitions, his works are in numerous domestic and international collections. During this exhibition 20% of the proceeds will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
For information, call (802) 875-8900, or go online to www.thedavallia.com The gallery is located at 39 North St. (Route 103).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.