Taconic New Year’s
MANCHESTER — Taconic Music invites the community to ring in 2023 with a pair of concerts sure to bring smiles, a few nostalgic tears and laughter, as it looks ahead to next year.
First up is a Family Concert at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, held at the Manchester Community Library, featuring the Taconic Chamber Players and students from Taconic Music’s Strings for Kids. They will play several popular favorites side-by-side. Suggested donation is $10 for adults, kids will be admitted for free.
On Saturday, Dec. 31, the festivities continue at the Inn at Manchester’s Celebration Barn with music from around the world — the delightful “Suite Antique” by John Rutter, Argentinian tangos, Irish dances, ABBA, Viennese waltzes and more. Led by Taconic co-director and violinist Joana Genova, the nine-piece string band will be joined by guests Vanessa Holroyd, flute, Jonathan Newell, keyboard, and Michael A. Rudiakov on drums and percussion. The cash bar opens at 5 p.m. The concert is from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., without intermission.
Tickets are $30; call 802-362-7162, or go to taconicmusic.org online.
Seeking Black art
RUTLAND — February is National Black History Month and an important month of both remembrance, recognition and education.
It is a time for people of any color to look at the incredible figures in Black history, as well as raising awareness about the issues that are still present in society in terms of racism and the rights that black people are affected by, and it is a great opportunity for people from all walks of life to broaden their horizons and expand their understanding.
At the Chaffee Art Center, Black artists are invited to submit artwork or other creations for the Chaffee to proudly display in its upcoming exhibit Jan. 13 to March 3. The Chaffee also welcomes artists and artisans whose work celebrates Black history to submit their work for consideration.
The deadline to send letters of interest is Jan. 3. The artwork drop-off is Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7, or by arrangement.
Please send inquiries, digital photos and short bio to info@chaffeeartcenter.org. Call 802-775-0356 or go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org for more information.
Dwight + Nicole
BURLINGTON, — At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, Burlington-based American roots trio Dwight + Nicole will be taking the stage at Burlington City Arts’ annual New Year’s Eve celebration “Highlight” presenting “Play the Future,” an inspired series of collaborations with special guests DJ Fattie B, Mikahely, Jeh Kulu and Ali McGuirk.
“Every big shift in society has a soundtrack. It’s so important to have feeling, soul and connectedness with our community as we move into the New Year,” says Nicole Nelson of Dwight + Nicole.
Dwight + Nicole’s blend of R&B, blues, folk, rock and soul will be taken to new heights accompanied by a full band in addition to their guest performances.
Tickets are $12 and available at highlight.community/tickets/ online.
BMC New Year’s
BRATTLEBORO — Becky Tracy & Keith Murphy, Stefan Amidon & Zara Bode, and Peter & Mary Alice Amidon present the 21st Brattleboro New Year’s Eve concerts Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Brattleboro Music Center.
Two performances, at 5 and 7:30 p.m., are scheduled for this annual holiday “Smorgasbord of Traditional Song & Dance Tunes,” with an evening of New England, Appalachian, Irish and French-Canadian dance music, fiddling from around the world and a feast of singing.
Murphy (guitar, mandolin, piano, foot percussion) and Tracy (fiddle) will heat up the hall with fiercely intelligent and driving arrangements of dance tunes and traditional songs. The music of these two musicians has graced stages in dance halls and theaters around the country, and even appeared on the silver screen in Ken Burns’ documentary on the Roosevelts.
While the dynamic pair of Bode and Amidon are not known as a duo per se, they are greatly admired as the faces behind musical sensations The Sweetback Sisters and The Devil Makes Three. Amidon is a master percussionist, multi-instrumentalist, and expressive bass singer. Bode is a powerful vocalist of rare versatility that captivates audiences year after year with her gorgeous interpretations of songs old and new.
Devoted to traditional music and dance, Peter and Mary Alice Amidon are freelance musicians, dance educators, choral arrangers/leaders, and publishers of music and dance materials.
Tickets are $15, $5 for ages 6 to 14, free for 5 and younger; go to bmcvt.org online. (Admission requires masks and proof of vaccination or negative test for those 12 and older.)
Lyric auditions
BURLINGTON — Calling all actors, dancers, singers, artists, builders, craftspeople, musicians, and more: Lyric Theatre Company needs you for its upcoming production of “Shrek The Musical.”
Whether you’re a seasoned theater pro or have never set foot on or behind a stage, Vermont’s premier volunteer nonprofit theater company welcomes all to an informational meeting and auditions for this big, bright, beautiful musical.
The kickoff meeting is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Lyric Creative Space, 7 Green Tree Drive in South Burlington. This will include an introduction of the production team, a presentation of the show vision by the artistic team, and information about auditions and backstage opportunities for volunteers. Attendance of this meeting is recommended but not required to audition or volunteer.
Auditions are in-person only and will be held at the Lyric Creative Space Sunday-Thursday, Jan. 8-12. Auditions will consist of movement/dance, singing, and reading/acting. Dance and vocal workshops will occur during the audition process. Only one day of auditioning is required per person; callbacks may be held and will take place Friday, Jan. 13.
More information about Lyric auditions, rehearsals, performances, and the Lyric process is available at lyrictheatrevt.org/shrek online. To enter the Lyric Creative Space, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required.
