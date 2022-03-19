Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Scotland & Nashville
BRATTLEBORO — March is traditionally a time for shamrock decorations and pints of green beer, but this year Epsilon Spires is offering an opportunity to celebrate the season of St. Patrick’s Day a little differently with a live performance of Lorkin O’Reilly’s Irish-inspired original folk music at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Joining him on the bill will be Melanie MacLaren, a singer-songwriter raised in New York who moved to Nashville in 2020.
O’Reilly’s breathy vocal delivery and hypnotically rhythmic guitar playing are reminiscent of folk heroes like Nick Drake and Bert Jansch, but with a subtle Celtic inflection due to his Irish ancestry and Scottish upbringing. His minimalist, self-reflective songs are so candid in nature that the music critic Amy Britton called his 2021 release Marriage Material “an intimate album that feels like a whisper on the skin.”
Both O’Reilly and MacLaren play an intricate finger-picking style of stripped-down folk music that engages listeners on a deeply personal level. “I see folk music as a tradition of expressing scenes from everyday life and communicating them in a way that reaches people emotionally,” says MacLaren, who draws inspiration from the classic folk records her parents played while she was growing up.
Tickets are $15; go online to www.epsilonspires.org
‘Love and Murder’
CASTLETON — Castleton University’s Theater Arts Department presents the Tony Award-winning musical “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” with four performances beginning March 24. Performances are at 7 pm. March 24, 25, and 26 at 7 p.m., and 2 p.m. March 27, in the Casella Theater, located in the Fine Arts Center on the Castleton University campus.
Based on a 1907 novel by Roy Horniman, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” explores the events that unfold when Monty Navarro, a low-born commoner, discovers he’s ninth in line to become Earl of Highhurst. Navarro sets out to speed up the line of succession — but murder isn’t the only thing on his mind. He’s got a fiancée and a mistress to manage, too.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” marks the last performance directed by Harry McEnerny, Castleton’s Theater Arts chair, who will retire this year. The musical will be choreographed by Zoe Marr Hilliard.
Ticket prices are $15, $10 for seniors. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Castleton Box Office at 802-468-1119 or in-person one hour prior to each performance.
Marlboro Music
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Music Center’s Chamber Series welcomes the return of the Musicians from Marlboro Friday, March 25. The 7:30 p.m. concert will feature the works of Britten and Schubert, which shine in this program with equal intensity and tenderness.
Schubert’s String Quartet, D. 87, written when he was 16 years old, provides a youthful counterpoint to Britten’s String Quartet, No. 3, written within the final year of his life. The lyrical “Auf dem Strom” for tenor, horn and piano offers a personal narrative of loss and memory that complements the Canticle’s public commemoration of the 1940 London Air Raids.
Performers will include Miles Mykkanen, tenor; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; YooJin Jang and Tessa Lark, violin; Kei Tojo, viola; Christoph Richter, cello; and Lydia Brown, piano.
Tickets are $25; go online to bmcvt.org or call 802-257-4523.
‘Buck’
MIDDLEBURY — MNFF Selects, the monthly screening series presented by the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, will present the acclaimed and multi-award winning documentary, “Buck,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at Town Hall Theater.
In keeping with the theme of this year’s Selects series, “Humans and Animals: Shared Experiences, Intersecting Worlds,” this documentary, directed by Cindy Meehl, is a revealing and moving exploration of the life of heralded “horse whisperer” Buck Brannaman, who recovered from years of child abuse to become a well-known expert in the interactions between horses and people. Winner of the 2011 Audience Award for Best Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival, “Buck” offers audiences a closeup view of a man whose remarkable compassion and empathy for horses elevated the training profession. The film is rated PG.
Tickets are $16, $11 for youth 12-17, $7 under 12; go online to middfilmfest.org or call 802-382-9222.
Artist Kathryn Shriver
JOHNSON — Vermont Studio Center will host a gallery reception and artist talk with Kathryn Shriver, for her solo show in the Red Mill Gallery, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, in the Red Mill building. “I Spent Some Time at Home” will be on view through March 30.
Shriver is a visual artist from western New York, now living and working in Savannah, Georgia. Her work spans across painting, sculpture, drawing, video and writing, but is founded in the methods and legacies of the fiber arts. In this exhibition, “I Spent Some Time at Home,” Shriver re-presents former works alongside new pieces. This circling back honors the value in revisiting old things and finding continuity.
“This work critically, lovingly reflects on the ways that my maternal grandparents intertwined aesthetic and creative practices with notions of economic and social stability and survival. My grandfather was a carpenter and immigrant from Sicily, my grandmother an American from a poor and emotionally fraught family, and their home was a site full of the aspirational and resourceful aesthetic of poor/working-class social climbing,” states Shriver.
Admission is free; for particulars go online to www.vermontstudiocenter.org or call 802-635-2727.
Seven Times Salt
BRATTLEBORO —Boston-based Seven Times Salt joins Brattleboro Music Center regulars In Stile Moderno for a delightful new concert program at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
“Fair Phoenix: Tales of the Winter Queen” focuses on the remarkable story of Elizabeth Stuart, Queen of Bohemia. The program will follow her tumultuous life story with celebratory music from England on the occasion of her wedding in 1613, music borne of religious anguish during the Thirty Years’ War, and finally music of mourning and hope after Elizabeth’s exile from Bohemia and eventual return home in the first years of the Restoration.
Performers include Agnes Coakley Cox, soprano; Corey Dalton Hart, tenor, recorder; Karen Burciaga, violin, tenor viol; Nathaniel Cox, cornetto, theorbo; Dan Meyers, recorder, flute, percussion; David H. Miller, bass viol; and Matthew Wright, lute, bandora.
Admission is by donation ($20 suggested); advance tickets are available at www.seventimessalt.com online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.