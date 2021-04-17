Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Brandenburg Concertos
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Performing Arts Series will finish its all-free, all-virtual 2020–21 season with a flourish by presenting the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center performing the complete Bach Brandenburg Concertos of Johann Sebastian Bach. This HD virtual concert will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 23, and will remain online for a week for encore views, and is free and open to all.
Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos, a collection of six instrumental works for a mix of soloists and small orchestra, are widely regarded as the pinnacle of orchestral compositions of the Baroque era. With instrumentation including the violin, viola, harpsichord, trumpet, clarinet, cello, bassoon, oboe, recorder, and flute, the concertos display an astounding variety of ensemble composition, allowing every performer to play both leading and supporting roles.
The performance can be accessed via the Mahaney Arts Center’s Digital Stages, via go.middlebury.edu/digitalstages Pre-registration is available at go.middlebury.edu/pas The broadcast is free and will remain available through April 30.
Jazz Piano Fest
BRATTLEBORO — The fifth annual Vermont Jazz Center Solo Jazz Piano Fest celebrates the piano and its essential impact on the development of jazz during its rich 100-plus-year history. The free Friday evening and Saturday daylong program featuring four headliners and two emerging artists will take place on April 23 and 24 and will be live-streamed on the Vermont Jazz Center’s website and its FacebookLive page. Although the Fest is free of charge, donations to the VJC’s programming fund in lieu of ticket purchases are gratefully appreciated. Features of the Solo Jazz Piano festival include six performances and interviews, four master classes, and a Q&A session open to audience participation.
The four headliners presenting this year are Kris Davis, Harvey Diamond, Craig Taborn and Elio Villafranca. These venerated players will be coming to Vermont to perform and teach live from the VJC’s stage using its Steinway D concert grand. Although these artists will be in-house, their evening performances and daytime master classes will be live-streamed; due to pandemic restrictions, no in-house audience will be present.
The master-classes will discuss the artists’ concepts, inspirations and methods of preparation. Listeners can look forward to hearing the artists’ colorful narratives as they discuss their careers and exciting interactions within the jazz world. In the Q&A session, attendees are invited to ask the four headliners questions of personal and universal interest using an online platform.
Two international emerging artists, Hidemi Akaiwa and Camila Cortina, will present their live-streamed sets from Berklee School of Music. Each pianist will also be interviewed by VJC Director Eugene Uman.
Go online to vtjazz.org for schedule and information.
Artist Bob Manning
ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts is presenting artist Bob Manning’s show “A Life in Art,” at 142 Eastern, now through May 25, as part of StJ Art on the Street’s spring exhibit, “Evoking Spring.” Curated by Manning’s wife Libby Hillhouse, “A Life in Art” pays tribute to Manning’s lifelong curiosity, humor, and devotion to craft. The show is the first exhibit of Manning’s work since his death in January of this year.
“A Life in Art” includes previously unseen pieces from Manning’s art school days at Pratt Institute in the 1950s, as well as some of the landscapes and monolith studies that characterized much of his work. Also featured are some late collages and pen-and-ink drawings Manning created during his journey with dementia, an important component, Hillhouse says, of Manning’s interior life and artistic exploration.
“As an artist,” Hillhouse says, “dementia became as much of an influence as the standing stones of Ireland.” Manning, a landscape painter and illustrator of considerable renown, was perhaps best known for his intimate and ardent exploration of stonewalls and monuments and their steadfast place in human history. For this show, however, Hillhouse wanted to create “an intimate collection that shows some breadth of skill and interest — and which also shares the profound, painful, and fascinating progression into dementia.”
Go to www.catamountarts.org for more information.
Spruce Peak Chamber Music
STOWE — The Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society will present a live-stream performance: “Lucid Dreams: in Loving Memory of Irene Bareau.” This event is free with pre-registration and will be streamed from Skillman Studio, Brooklyn, New York, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
Artistic Director Jia Kim (cello), with Euntaek Kim (piano), and Siwoo Kim (violin), will assemble for this special program, the first Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society performance since the initial COVID-19 shutdown in March of 2020. The repertoire, inspired by the memory of Bareau, is Chopin’s Nocturne in F minor, Op. 55 No. 1; Dvorak’s Romantic Pieces (1. Allegro Moderato and 4. Larghetto); Schubert’s Piano Trio No. 1 in B-flat.
In her youth, Bareau was an accomplished violinist and performer of chamber music. She was a huge supporter of classical music in her community, and a very active member of the Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society Advisory Committee.
“As a lifelong lover and champion for chamber music, I couldn’t think of a more perfect way to honor Irene than through this special program,” Kim said.
Call 802-760-4634 or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org for tickets or information.
Dorset Players
DORSET — The Dorset Players will hold this year's Annual Spring Fundraiser, an online auction, running from noon Thursday, April 22 through 6 p.m. Thursday, May 3. All winning bids will be notified at the conclusion of the auction.
The fundraising committee has assembled a wide assortment of gifts donated by local businesses. Bidders can choose restaurant gift certificates, golf outings, overnight stays at local inns, and an array of gifts perfect for Mother's Day.
Auction items can be viewed at 32auctions.com/dorsetplayers2021 (Donations can also be made on this site.)
Call 892-867-5570 or go online to www.dorsetplayers.org for a link to the auction site, or more information.
