Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Jonathan Barber jazz
BRATTLEBORO — At 8 p.m. tonight (Feb. 20), drummer Jonathan Barber’s Vision Ahead will perform a livestream concert from the Vermont Jazz Center.
All About Jazz, a music website, claims: “Wise beyond his years, Jonathan Barber carries and commits to the very notion of a legacy holder in his every gesture. On Barber’s newest recording, “Legacy Holder,” he pays tribute to the great drummers who have come before him, especially Tony Williams. But his voice is fresh and informed by the new trends laid out by a new generation of trendsetters like Makaya McCraven, Mark Guiliana and Corey Fonville.
Vision Ahead is Barber (drums), Godwin Louis (alto sax), Andrew Renfroe (guitar), Taber Gable (piano) and Matt Dwonszyk (bass). Thirty-one-year-old Barber has also been working as a sideman with Kenny Barron, Buster Williams and Wallace Roney. Now on his third album as a leader, he and Vision Ahead were touring the world when COVID-19 brought their journey to a halt.
Admission is free (donations appreciated); go online to www.vtjazz.org or https://www.facebook.com/VermontJazzCenter/live/
Young art
BRANDON — Despite the challenges facing students and teachers this year, the Brandon Artists Guild is presenting its annual show of new artwork by local students from grades K-12. The show runs through Feb. 28.
The exhibit includes work by students from Otter Valley Union High School, Barstow Memorial, and Neshobe, Lothrop, Sudbury, and Leicester Elementary Schools. This celebration of creativity from local schools gives students an opportunity to have their work displayed in a professional gallery setting.
The exhibit also provides the public a rare chance to see talented student work in a wide variety of styles and media. In addition to artwork on the walls, the exhibit includes a video slideshow of socially distanced student work.
“It has been a strange year, but working with students to make, talk about, and look at art has been inspiring and motivating,” says Otter Valley art teacher and Brandon Artists Guild ceramic artist Dasha Kalisz. “The slideshow and photocopies of student work are examples of the modifications taking place in this ‘new normal.’”
Hours are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; call 802-247-4956, or go online to www.brandonartistsguild.org The Brandon Artists Guild is located at 7 Center St.
Artist Charles Norris-Brown
SPRINGFIELD — Gallery at the Vault is is presenting “Heart Beat. A Walk in the Forest,” a show of works by Charles Norris-Brown of Bellows Falls from through March 31. Norris-Brown's Facebook live-stream talk about the artworks can be seen at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.
Take a moment to remember the joy and wonder of childhood and the forest. The theme is a child discovering the forest, how our lives are intricately enmeshed with the world of nature around us. Bring your children.
Norris-Brown is a children's book writer and illustrator. He describes his work as “starting with joy, that spontaneous feeling of happiness, to the promise brought by the evening star in the sky and the forest beyond the window, to the glee of chickadees flying around your head, to the miracle of trillium blooming in the forest, watercolors done plein air in the forest itself, to the delight of the cold on your fingers, to climbing a tree into the sunlight, looking up at the sun, to the spirits and tricksters — the people of the forest. We all share in the same heartbeat."
Hours are: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday 11 to 5, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; call 802-885-7111, or go online to www.galleryvault.org Gallery at the Vault is located at 68 Main St.
Vermont Youth Orchestra
COLCHESTER — The Vermont Youth Orchestra presents its second concert series of the season on Sunday, Feb. 28, via livestream from the Elley-Long Music Center. The orchestra's 80 musicians, under the baton of music director Mark Alpizar, will present four concerts throughout the day.
In addition to featuring this year’s concerto winners, musicians are performing works by Gounod, Dukas, Dvořák, Piazzola and Christopher Tin.
— 12:30 p.m.: Music of Charles Gounod, Astor Piazzolla
— 3 p.m.: Mozart’s Bassoon Concerto in B-flat Major (first movement) with Essex High School senior and bassoonist Nora Cannizzaro, and Symphony No. 29 in A Major (first and second movements).
— 5:30 p.m.: Paul Dukas’ Fanfare “La Péri” and Christopher Tin’s “Baba Yetu.”
— 8 p.m.: Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 26 with South Burlington High School senior violinist Esther Koo, and Antonin Dvořák’s Slavonic Dance No. 8, Op. 46.
All concerts are free to the public but require registration; go online to www.vyo.org
Artist Development
MONTPELIER — With almost a year since the pandemic began, artists and creative workers are looking to build skills for a more sustainable future. For many recipients in the latest round of Artist Development grants from the Vermont Arts Council, funds will go to support such projects.
A total of 29 recipients were awarded Artist Development grants this month, bringing the number to 68 grant recipients receiving a total of $37,033 in funding since the start of the pandemic.
Facing financial challenges and struggling to stay viable under necessary COVID-19 restrictions, many artists are turning to technology to forge new paths for producing art, which can require new skill sets. Artist Development grants, with awards from $250 to $1,000, support activities that enhance mastery of an artist’s craft or skills or that increase the viability of an artist's business. The program has supported 320 Vermont artists since it began in 2009. Funding this round also supports teaching artists the skills necessary to provide instruction in K-12 schools remotely.
For more information about the Artist Development grant program or to apply online, go to www.vermontartscouncil.org/grants/artists/artist-development
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.