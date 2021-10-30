Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Matthew Whitaker jazz
MIDDLEBURY — At just 20 years old, jazz keyboardist Matthew Whitaker is a once-in-a-generation musical talent. He’s been performing across the globe since age 11, opening for Stevie Wonder at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York.
The Middlebury Performing Arts Series will present a concert of warm and wonderful jazz by Whitaker and his quartet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Mahaney Arts Center’s Robison Hall. Whitaker will be joined by guitarist Marcos Robertson, bassist Karim Hutton and John Steele on drums.
“A blind jazz piano prodigy is taking the world by storm — so much so that scientists are studying his brain to figure out how he’s able to master those talents,” reported People magazine.
Born in 2001, Whitaker’s love for playing music first began at the age of 3, after his grandfather gave him a small Yamaha keyboard. At 9, he began teaching himself how to play the Hammond B3 organ. At a tender 13, Whitaker was the youngest artist to be endorsed by Hammond organs and was soon named a Yamaha Artist, becoming the youngest musician to join their stellar roster of jazz pianists.
Tickets are $25, $10 for youth; $15 for streaming; call 802443-MIDD (6433) or go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts The Mahaney Center is at 72 Porter Field Road, just off Route 30 south/S. Main Street. Masks and vaccinations (or valid medical or religious exemptions) are required.
Irish JigJam
RANDOLPH — JigJam, an award-winning quartet from the heart of the Midlands in Ireland, will bring its unique blend of traditional Irish music with bluegrass and Americana to the Chandler Music Hall stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
Described by Midwest Records as “an Irish band that’s going to impact the world as hard as The Clancy Brothers or U2 if they get only half a chance,” JigJam has built an international following. They have made an impact on the Irish American circuit and performed as a headline act at major festivals, including the world-renowned Telluride Bluegrass Festival and Milwaukee Irish Fest, as well as touring the United Kingdom and Europe.
Tickets are $20 (reserved seating to allow for social distancing); call 802-728-9878, or go to www.chandler-arts.org online. The performance will also be streamed live on the website and on Facebook.
Block & Walsh Duo
PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of contemporary bluegrass, roots, and folk music by the Mike Block & Joe K. Walsh Duo and The Stockwell Brothers at Next Stage at 7:30 p.m. tonight (Oct. 30).
Drawing on contemporary and international influences, Mike Block and Joe K. Walsh bring an exciting and personal perspective to American roots music. Block is a pioneering cello player, singer, composer, and educator, hailed by Yo-Yo Ma as the “ideal musician of the 21st-Century.” An acclaimed master of American roots music, mandolinist and songwriter, Walsh has toured internationally and collaborated with the likes of Darol Anger, the Gibson Brothers and the progressive string band Joy Kills Sorrow.
Tickets are $18 in advance, $22 at the door, $5 virtual; call 802-387-0102, or go online to nextstagearts.org
Artist PJ Desrochers
MONTPELIER — “PJ Desrochers: To See & Be Seen” will open with a public reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at The Front, 6 Barre St., and the exhibit will remain up through Nov. 28. PJ Desrochers will present an artist’s talk on Zoom, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18; go online to the website for details.
“To See & Be Seen” is a non-binary tarot solo show of artwork created by Desrochers. The show invites you to experience Desrochers’ artistic process. They seek to make transparent the layers of their journey building a non-binary tarot deck. The work details their initial gender exploration and experiences coming out as non-binary later in life. Desrochers invites the viewer to visually explore the processes involved in embodying the concepts and archetypes present within each card.
For more information, call 802-552-0877 or go online to thefrontvt.com for more information.
