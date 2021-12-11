Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
The Fretless
ST. JOHNSBURY — Four ferocious players, masterful composers, and a genre-bending sound have established this Canadian quartet as major innovators in the emerging movement to mainstream traditional folk music.
Catamount Arts is eager to welcome Juno-award winners The Fretless to Catamount ArtPort on Memorial Drive at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
A super-group of celebrated solo artists, The Fretless has been creating a singular and signature sound that dares to expand the idea of what a string quartet can be, transforming fiddle tunes and folk melodies into intricate, beautiful, high-energy arrangements that have quickly gained a dedicated following and accolades from around the world.
Go online to www.catamountarts.org for tickets or information.
‘Beauty and the Beast’
BRATTLEBORO — New England Youth Theater is presenting its 2021 holiday musical “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton.
Directed by NEYT Executive Director Hallie Flower, with choreography by Malia’Kekia Nicolini, and music direction by Bob Thies, performances are Dec. 9-12 and 16-19. Curtain is at 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays.
As always at NEYT, students play integral roles in all aspects of the production — not just on stage, but backstage as well, from stage managing to lighting, set, and prop design; even the pit band is comprised of student musicians. This collaboration between professional artists and student apprentices is one of the things that makes NEYT special, and results in a production that is not to be missed.
Tickets are $15, $13 for seniors, $11 for students; go online to ww.neyt.org New England Youth Theatre is located at 100 Flat St. Vaccinations or tests, and masks are required.
Solaris is back!
WATERBURY and BURLINGTON — Solaris Vocal Ensemble, under the direction of Dawn Willis, will present “‘tis the Season!” a program sure to bring out your holiday spirit. Performances are the Waterbury Congregational Church at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and in Burlington at the College St. Congregational Church at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.
The program will feature Taylor Scott Davis’ new setting of the timeless Magnificat, with harp, organ and percussion, with harpist Rebecca Kauffman as guest artist. Other pieces will include the Malcolm Edward’s arrangement of “I Wonder As I Wander”; Tom Council’s “In the Bleak Midwinter”; the Alice Parker and Robert Shaw favorite, “Masters In This Hall”, and Robert De Cormier’s arrangement of “Chanuke, Oi Chanuke”.
Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors and students; purchase tickets at sevendaystickets.com online. Proof of vaccination and masks are required.
Joan of Arc
BRATTLEBORO — At 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, the multimedia arts venue Epsilon Spires will screen a touchstone of early cinema, Carl Theodore Dryer’s “The Passion of Joan of Arc” (1928), accompanied by a live score performed by cellist and composer Lori Goldston.
Goldston has worked with musicians such as avant-garde composer Terry Riley and David Byrne of The Talking Heads, but it was her groundbreaking performance with Nirvana on the band’s episode of “MTV Unplugged” that she is most widely known for.
This ability to improvise live is incorporated into Goldston’s score for “The Passion of Joan of Arc,” which sources inspiration from Medieval secular and liturgical music as well as free improvisation. The director of the film never settled on a score for “The Passion of Joan of Arc” that he deemed definitive, and over the nearly one hundred years since the film’s release it has been scored dozens of times by classical and choral groups, as well as popular musicians like Nick Cave and Cat Power.
Ranked “the most influential film of all time” by the Toronto International Film Festival in 2010, “The Passion of Joan of Arc” has been effusively praised by legendary film critics such as Pauline Kael, Paul Schrader, and Roger Ebert.
Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at www.epsilonspires.org
Little Yellow House
ANDOVER — Little Yellow House Studio Events is presenting on-demand viewing to celebrate the Studio’s 2021 season. Pay-what-you-wish between now and Jan. 5, and stream recordings of all 2021 online events.
Events include “Tea & Twain” starring Ron Crawford as Mark Twain, Spotlight Tuesday conversations with actors Barbara Lloyd and Reva Stover, a filmed play workshop of “Hungry for Paint” written by Reva Stover, and “Out of Control,” singer-songwriter Eva Rainforth’s latest album release celebration. Also included in the streaming package is bonus footage of the soundcheck for “Blue Skies Cabaret,” a live concert recently held at the Ludlow Auditorium with Susan Haefner and Lisa Brigantino.
Admission is “pay-what-what-you-wish,” with a recommended ticket price of $15; go online to littleyellowhousestudio.com for access or information
StJ Art on the Street
ST. JOHNSBURY — StJ Art on the Street opened its new winter show Friday featuring the work of several artists in storefront, sidewalk, and indoor galleries along Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue. The new show will run through Feb. 25.
The Winter 2021 show marks one year since the outdoor sidewalk gallery opened as a way to safely display art during the pandemic. Catamount Arts has maintained the walk-able downtown gallery, changing shows every season, and adding indoor venues such as the Cosmic Cup Café, Whirligig Brewing, Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild, and Catamount’s Eastern Avenue galleries as businesses re-opened after 2020’s pandemic-related closures.
The new show features an abundance of riveting, colorful stained glass as well as lamps, paintings, and mixed media pieces. Artists Kathy Chapman, James Frase-White, Mary Tapogna and Ken Leslie are exhibiting on Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue. Art from The Foundry Glass Workshop, led by Justin and Mary Ellen Hannington, will be displayed on Eastern Avenue as well.
StJ Art on the Street exhibits are free; go online to www.catamountarts.org for information.
