Katie Trautz in concert
RANDOLPH — Join Vermont fiddler, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Katie Trautz for a virtual house concert. “Live and In” will be presented by Chandler Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Friday, April 30, streamed via Facebook Live and the Chandler website.
Trautz has toured nationally and internationally for 20 years, sharing traditional music and original folk songs. She plays fiddle, guitar and banjo, crossing genres with her numerous ensembles. She has released a number of albums with various bands, including Mayfly and Wooden Dinosaur.
Admission is by donation; go online to www.chandler-arts.org for a link.
Black artists matter
BRATTLEBORO — Artist Jennifer Mack-Watkins, Daricia Mia DeMarr of Black Women in Visual Art, and Novella Ford of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture discuss Black identity and representation in art in “Holding Space: Reflections on Children of the Sun," an online conversation presented by the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.
In her debut solo museum exhibition, “Children of the Sun,” Mack-Watkins explores history, recalls childhood memories, and acknowledges the importance of positive representation of Black Americans. The artwork in the exhibit was inspired in part by The Brownies’ Book, a magazine for Black children co-edited by W.E.B. Du Bois, and in part by the life and legacy of Vermont’s own Daisy Turner (1883-1988). “Children of the Sun” is on view at BMAC through June 13.
Admission is free; go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org to register.
Primo Maggio online
BARRE — Although unable to host its traditional Primo Maggio (May 1) dinner at the historic Old Labor Hall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Barre Historical Society will commemorate International Workers’ Day with a special, free online showing of the new documentary “Haymarket — the Bomb, the Anarchists, the Labor Struggle,” 4 to 6:15 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
“Haymarket” investigates the May 4, 1886 Haymarket Affair in Chicago, when a bomb disrupted a peaceful rally in support of workers striking for an eight-hour workday. The eruption of panic and violence that followed left at least four workers and seven policemen dead. The riot set off a national wave of xenophobia, as police in Chicago and elsewhere rounded up scores of foreign-born radicals, suspected anarchists, and labor organizers. The crackdown led to the trial and conviction of eight workers' rights activists. Of those, seven were sentenced to death and one to life in prison. Four were hanged; two had their sentences commuted to life in prison; and one committed suicide.
Go online to laborhall.eventbrite.com to register for the free film and discussion.
Artist Lopi LaRoe
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts will be hosting the first solo retrospective from American muralist and printmaker Lopi LaRoe for the month of May. The opening reception for “Emergence: From the Studio into the Streets with LMNOPI (a retrospective)” 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
The exhibit will span just under 20 years of art making. The show follows her evolution from studio artist to street artist and the birth of LMNOPI, her street art persona. Interestingly, her evolution went from micro to macro, from miniature oil paintings to large-scale murals. The show will include selections from her body of oil paintings, and then move into some early examples of her stencil paintings on paper, followed by large scale paintings on paper, including actual detritus from former public works and moving into more contemporary mural studies on board from her recent murals in Vermont.
Go online to www.stonevalleyarts.org for more information.
‘Barely Touching’
MONTPELIER — Barely Touching, a collaborative exhibition by Susan Calza and Kelly Holt, was conceived with the basic premise, that this work would reflect the artists’ personal reactions to the societal challenges erupting during the year 2020. The exhibit is on view at The Susan Calza Gallery by appointment through May 31.
The video installation is the main component. Both artists’ videos counterbalance each other. They address a deep sense of longing and the tension between connection and disconnection in relationship, ie. human, environmental and societal. The work explores the theme of connection, as well the racial, social and political landscape in the United States in the past year ... the murder of George Floyd, immigration crises and personal reflections. Already, since the exhibition’s beginnings at Axel’s Gallery in Waterbury in February and March, the work has evolved in unexpected ways.
For an appointment or information, email susancalza@gmail.com. The Susan Calza Gallery is located at 138 Main St.
‘4 Visions’
ST. JOHNSBURY — With “4 Visions: Paper as a Medium,” Northeast Kingdom brings together four artists who have taken unique approaches to the use of paper as a medium of expression in their art. They all have a background of teaching, and the charm of exploration continues with new challenges, storytelling adventures, in and outside the classroom in the ‘rediscovered’ medium of paper.
Carolyn Guest breaks traditional barriers, while honoring the heritage, cutting tiny master cuts with large sheep shears to “tell the stories I have heard, my experiences, and reflect on my rural Vermont heritage.” Martha Elmes writes, “After retirement from the elementary-middle school, I began to explore the possibilities of paper. I am a painter as well, but paper and the possibilities with scissors seemed to fit me.”
James Frase-White, used paper cutouts with his reading students, to help them envision stories, and made animal “hats” for them to wear for their annual reading/singing presentation for their parents. Lian Brehm takes paper into the realm of sculpture. It is a medium like others that she has “diligently explored: such as clay, printmaking, glass, collage, wood, plaster metals and unconventional media gathered from nature such as paper wasp nests, beeswax, plant stalks etc.”
Go online to www.nekartisansguild.com for more information.
Bench art
RUTLAND — Plans are underway for Rutland BenchART, a 2021 Community Street Art Project. It will be a fundraiser for the Chaffee Art Center, and a project for Downtown Rutland and the region to showcase local creative talent while fostering the economic vitality of our communities.
The majority of the benches will be permanently placed in locations in downtown Rutland and the area. This will build on and enhance the current art installations of murals, sculptures and more. It will also be a marketing tool to bring in visitors, showcase Rutland and our region as a place to live and bring new business, and as something fun to do with family and friends.
The project will begin with a series of local artists who will paint the benches. The tentative timeline is to have the benches on prominent display for the Aug. 14 and 15 Art in the Park 60th Annual Summer Festival.
Visit www.chaffeeartcenter.org for more information.
